British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year 2023 shortlist

News Provider of the Year 2023

Financial Times

Scoops from the FT over the last year have included breaking the news that UBS had agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2bn and allegations of sexual assault and harassment from 13 women who said they were abused by British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey. The visual storytelling team has set new standards for immersive online reports.

The Guardian

Exclusives from The Guardian have included the revelation that Conservative peer Michelle Mone had secretly received tens of millions of pounds from the profits of PPE Medpro. The title’s investigation into sexual misconduct prompted CBI head Tony Danker to resign and saw other senior members suspended. The title also faced up to some uncomfortable truths from its past with the Cotton Capital report on its founders’ links to the slave trade.

The Times

The Times Clean it Up campaign this year helped prompt Water UK promise to spend £10bn on tackling sewage spills from storm overflows and saw the publication of a government “plan for water” to tackle river pollution. Paul Morgan-Bentley’s undercover investigation revealed how British Gas was routinely sending agents to break into vulnerable customers’ homes and force-fit prepayment meters. A subsequent statutory consultation ended in legal changes to protect vulnerable people being targeted in this way.

Sky News

Following two years working with contacts, chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay gained unprecedented access to rebel-held areas of Myanmar. Dominic Waghorn, working with the data and forensics team, revealed the scale of Ukrainian teenagers abducted by Russia. And Alex Crawford gained unprecedented access to report on the war in Yemen. With Tortoise, the Westminster Accounts database catalogued all outside payments to MPs.

Daily Mail

Scoops and investigations this year have included Corrupt Migration Lawyers Exposed, which saw the prime minister demand a crackdown, firms closed down and an urgent sector-wide review launched by the solicitors’ watchdog. The Mail also fought a year-long legal battle to reveal how a former murder suspect took custody of his neighbour’s son after a sinister campaign to dupe social workers. And veteran reporter Stephen Wright spent a month in Ecuador – at considerable personal risk – investigating the rise of the cocaine-dealing Albanian mafia and producing a two-part special and documentary.

Open Democracy

Open Democracy broke the news that thousands of hospital appointments would be cancelled due to the Queen’s death. It also revealed how the UK Treasury gave Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin permission to sue a British journalist for libel in the midst of the Ukraine invasion. Reports on ‘greenwashing’ in the carbon credits industry revealed that British Gas was misleading customers, and that the Government was paying some of the worst polluters to keep polluting – including a Russian airline accused of carrying weapons.

