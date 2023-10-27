British Journalism Awards shortlist 2023: Best public interest reporting of last year revealed

British Journalism Awards 2022

Press Gazette is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2023 British Journalism Awards.

The event, now its 12th year, recognises great journalism that serves the public interest regardless of the platform it appears on.

The only stipulations are that it must be targeted at a mainly UK audience and must have been first published in the year preceding 1 September 2023.

This year there were more than 800 entries representing every major news publisher in the UK. Thanks to funding from Google, the awards were again free to enter for those in previously underrepresented groups who did not have an employer willing to fund their application.

The 80 independent judges spent three weeks reading and viewing the work submitted and then arrived at the shortlists over three days of jury-style discussions.

They were asked to look for journalistic skill and rigour, revelation and work that has made a difference for the better in society.

Chairman of judges and Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “I’m deeply grateful to all the judges and those who have taken the time to enter these awards. As ever, the finalists provide an utterly compelling rebuttal to the armchair cynics on social media who deride the mainstream media at every opportunity.

“There are a smattering of star names on these lists whose work underlines why they command big salaries. But there are also many journalists recognised today who work incredibly hard for little pay often showing great courage to stand up against legal (and even physical) threats to provide a voice for those who would otherwise be ignored.

“As politicians look at better regulation of big tech and a fairer deal for news publishers, the British Journalism Awards finalists remind us what we risk losing if they get it wrong.”

Winners for the Public Service Journalism Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night with no shortlist.

The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be revealed nearer the event.

The British Journalism Awards winners will be announced at the Hilton Bankside, in London, on 14 December. Table bookings here.

The shortlist announcement is sponsored by YouTube.

British Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist in full:

Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion

Tom Besley, Henry Waterfall-Allen, Guy Davidson, Tobi Kyeremateng, Ben De Pear, Candice Hayden, Daniel Clarke, George Arnett and Andrea Danese MD, PhD – TOAD/Channel 4

Samantha Booth – Schools Week

Tessa Chapman, Katie Goodman, Christina Michaels, Devron Callender – 5 News

Karin Goodwin, Tomiwa Folorunso and Halina Rifai – The Ferret

Tommy Jessop, Imogen Wynell-Mayow, Victoria Noble, Esella Hawkey, Tom Stone (Hardcash Productions) – BBC Panorama

Greg McKenzie, Anna Meisel and Carl Johnston – BBC Radio 4

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, Vanessa Bowles, Bettina Waked, Jasmine Bonshor, Liza Hodgson, Maria Caramelo, Mohamed Salah, Tim Awford, Rosie Garthwaite and Mustafa Khalili – BBC News

Maya Wolfe-Robinson, Joseph Harker, Jonathan Shainin, David Olusoga, Gary Younge, Lanre Bakare and Aamna Mohdin – The Guardian

Features Journalism

Ian Birrell – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday

Mick Brown – The Telegraph

Dani Garavelli – London Review of Books/Sunday Post

Rebecca Hardy – Daily Mail

Simon Hattenstone – The Guardian

William Ralston – The Guardian

Rachel Sylvester – The Times

Jason Watkins, Clara Francis, Matthew Tune, Andrea Byrne, Jonathan Hill and Alexandra Hartley – ITV1

Local Journalism

Antoine Allen – ITV News

Justin Bowie, Andy Philip, Alasdair Clark, Marc Deanie, Graeme Strachan and Emma Crichton – The Courier

Chris Burn – The Yorkshire Post

Colin Campbell – BBC South East Today

Dolly Carter – East Anglian Daily Times

Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph

Jennifer McKiernan – BBC Shropshire

Liam Thorp – Liverpool Echo

Health & Life Sciences

Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour

Adam Bychawski – openDemocracy

Rory Carson, Hannah O’Grady, Aisling Gallagher, Andrew Head, David Howell, Nick Woolley and Karen Wightman – BBC Panorama

Mark Hedgecoe, James Rogan, Simon Gilchrist, Lesley Shields, Xinlan Rose and John Moffat – ITV Exposure

Lisa Holland, Rachel Lucas and Rebecca Thomas – Sky News/The Independent

Sarah Neville and Amy Borrett – Financial Times

Crime & Legal Journalism

Sanchia Berg and Katie Inman – BBC News

Emily Dugan – The Guardian

Julie Etchingham, Anna Manton, Lizzy Elton, Mike Blair, Laura Caveney-Morgan, Dave Woodyer and Alex Horsfall – ITV Exposure/Multistory Media

Liz Hull and Caroline Cheetham – Daily Mail

Roddy Russell, Steve Langridge, Melissa FitzGerald and Henry Rossi – BBC Radio 4/Zinc Media

Mark Townsend – The Observer

Ian Birrell – The i

William Hague – The Times

Matthew Holehouse – The Economist

Marina Hyde – The Guardian

James Marriott – The Times

Jane Moore – The Sun

Piers Morgan – The Sun

Robert Shrimsley – Financial Times

Specialist Journalism

Peter Blackburn and Ben Ireland – The Doctor magazine/British Medical Association

Samantha Booth – Schools Week

Max Daly – VICE News

Lawrence Dunhill – Health Service Journal

Anna Moore – The Guardian

Dan Neidle – Tax Policy Associates

Gabriella Swerling – The Telegraph

Ian Weinfass – Construction News

Foreign Affairs Journalism

Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times

Jack Losh – BBC Newsnight

Handa Majed, Ben Ferguson, Nechirvan Mando, Jamie Welham and David Modell – ITV Exposure

Nesrine Malik – The Guardian

Gesbeen Mohammad, Esella Hawkey, Vasiliy Kolotilov, Sasha Odnyova, Mark Summers (Hardcash Productions) – ITV Exposure

Stuart Ramsay, Dominique Van Heerden, Richie Mockler, Thomas Sue Yek, Nina Saada and Helen Clifford – Sky News

Steve Rosenberg, Will Vernon, Liza Shuvalova and Anton Chicherov – BBC News

Max Seddon, Polina Ivanova and Christopher Miller – Financial Times

Shahida Tulaganova, Alex Cooke, Alan Hayling, Dimitri Collingridge, Einav Leshetz Lovatt, Vadim Ilkov, Petro Tsymbal, Ben Blakey and Annabel New – ITV Exposure

George Arbuthnott, Jonathan Calvert, Ed Siddons, Franz Wild and Simon Lock – The Sunday Times/The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Siân Boyle – The Sunday Times/Daily Mail

Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Manisha Ganguly, David Pegg, Paul Lewis, Carole Cadwalladr and Jason Burke – The Guardian

Katie McQue and Mei-Ling McNamara – The Guardian

Madhumita Murgia – Financial Times

James Titcomb – The Telegraph

Built Environment Journalism

James Fransham – The Economist

Harriet Grant – The Guardian

Jessica Hill – Schools Week

Mike Phillips, Ciara Long and Jacob Wallace – Bisnow

Damian Shepherd – Bloomberg UK

Josh Spero and Anjli Raval – Financial Times

Personal Finance Journalism

Claer Barrett – Financial Times

Lucinda Borrell – BBC Radio 4

Jessie Hewitson – The i

Callum Mason – The i

Katie Morley – The Telegraph

Peter Ranscombe – Scottish Field

Anna Tims – The Guardian and Observer

Chris Cook, Tom Wilson and David Sheppard – Financial Times

Gavin Finch, Jason Grotto and Todd Gillespie – Bloomberg News

Patrick Greenfield – The Guardian

Jess Kelly, Owen Pinnell, Carole Bertinet, Mohamed Boteen, Nour Altounji, Inam Talib, Azhar Al-Rubaie, Rosie Garthwaite, Mustafa Khalili and Tim Awford – BBC News

Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph

Elisângela Mendonça, Andrew Wasley, Misbah Khan, Grace Murray and Josephine Moulds – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Tim Robinson, Joe Crowley and Andrew Head – BBC Panorama

Rachel Salvidge and Leana Hosea – The Guardian/Watershed Investigations

Arts & Entertainment Journalism

Rachael Healy – The Guardian

Richard Morrison – The Times

Ashleigh Rainbird – Daily Mirror

Gordon Rayner and Dalya Alberge – Telegraph Media Group

Katie Razzall, Roxanne Panthaki and Maxine Collins – BBC News

Josh Spero and Anjli Raval – Financial Times

Vanessa Thorpe – The Observer

New Journalist of the Year

Harriet Barber – The Telegraph

Antonia Cundy – Financial Times

Sam Leader – ITV News

Oliver Marsden – The Sunday Times

Ruben Reuter – Channel 4 News

Imogen Savage – Financial Times

Lara Spirit – The Times

Tobi Thomas – The Guardian

Sports Journalism

Miguel Delaney – The Independent

Rob Draper – Mail on Sunday/Mail+/MailOnline

Oliver Holt – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday

Matt Lawton – The Times

Hannah Jane Parkinson – The Observer/The Guardian

William Ralston – The Guardian

David Walsh – The Sunday Times

Campaign of the Year

Clean It Up – The Times

Earthquake Appeal – The Sun

Eljamel public inquiry – The Courier

Justice for Olivia: Cheryl Korbel campaigns to stop ‘no show’ killers – ITV News

Me Too in Medicine – The BMJ

Paucity of Esteem – The Doctor Magazine/British Medical Association

Save Our Ticket Offices – Daily Mirror

The Bruno and Dom project – The Guardian

Photojournalism

Hollie Adams – Bloomberg UK

Hollie Adams captures Liz Truss during her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference on 5 October 2022. Picture: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg UK

Facundo Arrizabalaga – MyLondon

Facundo Arrizabalaga captures black mould in a family home in one of his British Journalism Awards 2023 entries. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/MyLondon

Emre Caylak – The Guardian/1843 Magazine

Part of Emre Caylak’s British Journalism Awards 2023 entry. Picture: Emre Caylak

Victoria Jones – Press Association

Press Association photo from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, part of Victoria Jones’s British Journalism Awards 2023 entry. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Media

Christopher Occhicone – 1843 Magazine, The Economist

Christopher Occhicone spent weeks embedded in a frontline hospital in Ukraine. Picture: Christopher Occhicone/The Economist

Stefan Rousseau – Press Association

Home Secretary Suella Braverman throwing her back with laughter at a construction site in Rwanda where houses were being built to accommodate migrants sent from the UK. One of Stefan Rousseau’s British Journalism Awards 2023 entries. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Media

Interviewer of the Year

Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times

Josh Baker – BBC/The Times

Tom Bradby – ITV1

Jessamy Calkin – The Telegraph

Kathryn Knight – Daily Mail

Laura Kuenssberg – BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Henry Mance – Financial Times

Amol Rajan – BBC News

Politics Journalism

Anushka Asthana – ITV News

Katy Balls – The Spectator

Harry Cole – The Sun

Pippa Crerar – The Guardian

John Ferguson – Sunday Mail

John Stevens – Daily Mirror

Steven Swinford – The Times

Ashley Armstrong – The Sun

James Hurley and George Greenwood – The Times

Anna Isaac – The Guardian

Madison Marriage, Antonia Cundy and Paul Caruana Galizia – Financial Times

Laura Noonan, Arash Massoudi, Stephen Morris, James Fontanella-Khan and Owen Walker – Financial Times

Gordon Rayner – Telegraph Media Group

Travel Journalism

Shafik Meghji – Adventure.com/Geographical/Intrepid Times

Ruaridh Nicoll – Financial Times

John Phipps – 1843 Magazine, The Economist

Sophie Pinkham – 1843 Magazine, The Economist

Tom Robbins, Simon Usborne and Oliver Barnes – Financial Times

Phoebe Smith – The Guardian/The Independent/The i

Jessica Vincent – BBC Travel/National Geographic Traveller UK/Conde Nast Traveler

Victoria Arakelyan, Antoine Schirer, Bertram Hill, Mustafa Khalili, Jake Tacchi and Manisha Ganguly – BBC Eye Investigations

Sophie Braybrook, Matthew Lucas and Mahnoor Akhlaq – Channel 4 News

Anna Bucks, Nicolas Pelham, David Alter, Simon Barnes, Lee Mears, Nino Bennett and Tom Stokes – The Economist

Jean MacKenzie – BBC News

Paul Morgan-Bentley and The Times video team – The Times

Steph Spyro, Dan Dove and Tim Merry – Daily Express

Investigation of the Year

David Conn and Paul Lewis – The Guardian

Gareth Davies, Bronagh Munro and Rory Tinman – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/BBC Panorama

John Ferguson, Hannah Rodger and Craig Robertson – Sunday Mail

Alan Haslam, Karen Wightman, Joe Plomin, Leo Telling, David Preston, Dickon Hooper, Celia Watson, Oliver Newlan, Jo Heaver and Sahar Alavi – BBC Panorama

Ellie Flynn and Alice McShane – Channel 4/Kalel Productions

Tom Kelly and Izzy Lyons – Daily Mail

Handa Majid, Ben Ferguson, Nechirvan Mando, Jamie Welham and David Modell – ITV Exposure

Dan Neidle – Tax Policy Associates

Scoop of the Year

Exposed: How British Gas Debt Agents Break into Homes of Vulnerable – The Times

Lucy Letby: The Doctor Who Helped Catch the Killer – ITV News

Nadhim Zahawi Pays Up Millions in Tax – The Sun on Sunday

Sun on Sunday Nadhim Zahawi Scoop of the Year entry at British Journalism Awards 2023

The BBC Chairman, the Prime Minister and the £800,000 Loan Guarantee – The Sunday Times

Sunday Times Scoop of the Year entry for British Journalism Awards 2023

The Coutts Files – GB News

The Lockdown Files – The Telegraph

The first Lockdown Files Telegraph front page on 1 March 2023

UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse for More Than $2bn – Financial Times

FT UBS-Credit Suisse story

Sam Coates, Joe White, Katie Riley, Tom Larkin, Tom Rayner, Edward Clowes and David Mapstone – Sky News/Tortoise Media

Chris Cook, Polina Ivanova, Ayla Jean Yackley, Adam Samson, Christian Davies, Laura Pitel, Primrose Riordan, Chan Ho-Him and the Visual Storytelling team – Financial Times

Rhiannon J Davies and Juliana da Penha – The Scottish Beacon

Liz Hull and Caroline Cheetham – Daily Mail

Lindsay McCoy, Ros Atkins, Marianna Spring, Nick Beake, Alison Benjamin, Harriet Agerholm and the BBC Verify team – BBC

Dan Russell, Jenna Thompson and Rachel Gorman – Reach

Visual Storytelling team – The Telegraph

Rhiannon Davies – The Scottish Beacon

Steph Dyson and Lottie Gross – Talking Travel Writing

Juliana da Penha – Migrant Women Press

Zoe Paskett – LMAOnaise Comedy

