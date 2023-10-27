British Journalism Awards shortlist 2023: Best public interest reporting of last year revealed

Press Gazette is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2023 British Journalism Awards.
The event, now its 12th year, recognises great journalism that serves the public interest regardless of the platform it appears on.
The only stipulations are that it must be targeted at a mainly UK audience and must have been first published in the year preceding 1 September 2023.
This year there were more than 800 entries representing every major news publisher in the UK. Thanks to funding from Google, the awards were again free to enter for those in previously underrepresented groups who did not have an employer willing to fund their application.
The 80 independent judges spent three weeks reading and viewing the work submitted and then arrived at the shortlists over three days of jury-style discussions.
They were asked to look for journalistic skill and rigour, revelation and work that has made a difference for the better in society.
Chairman of judges and Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “I’m deeply grateful to all the judges and those who have taken the time to enter these awards. As ever, the finalists provide an utterly compelling rebuttal to the armchair cynics on social media who deride the mainstream media at every opportunity.
“There are a smattering of star names on these lists whose work underlines why they command big salaries. But there are also many journalists recognised today who work incredibly hard for little pay often showing great courage to stand up against legal (and even physical) threats to provide a voice for those who would otherwise be ignored.
“As politicians look at better regulation of big tech and a fairer deal for news publishers, the British Journalism Awards finalists remind us what we risk losing if they get it wrong.”
Winners for the Public Service Journalism Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night with no shortlist.
The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be revealed nearer the event.
The British Journalism Awards winners will be announced at the Hilton Bankside, in London, on 14 December.
British Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist in full:
British Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist in full:
Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion
Tom Besley, Henry Waterfall-Allen, Guy Davidson, Tobi Kyeremateng, Ben De Pear, Candice Hayden, Daniel Clarke, George Arnett and Andrea Danese MD, PhD – TOAD/Channel 4
Samantha Booth – Schools Week
Tessa Chapman, Katie Goodman, Christina Michaels, Devron Callender – 5 News
Karin Goodwin, Tomiwa Folorunso and Halina Rifai – The Ferret
Tommy Jessop, Imogen Wynell-Mayow, Victoria Noble, Esella Hawkey, Tom Stone (Hardcash Productions) – BBC Panorama
Greg McKenzie, Anna Meisel and Carl Johnston – BBC Radio 4
Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, Vanessa Bowles, Bettina Waked, Jasmine Bonshor, Liza Hodgson, Maria Caramelo, Mohamed Salah, Tim Awford, Rosie Garthwaite and Mustafa Khalili – BBC News
Maya Wolfe-Robinson, Joseph Harker, Jonathan Shainin, David Olusoga, Gary Younge, Lanre Bakare and Aamna Mohdin – The Guardian
Features Journalism
Ian Birrell – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday
- I’ve seen the fragility of our way of life, how precious is peace and the need for vigilance against tyranny: Over six gruelling months, IAN BIRRELL has reported on the worst of humanity and also the best – in the courage and heroism of ordinary Ukrainians
- Town of the damned: Few places in Ukraine have suffered more than Izyum, where citizens say they now ‘live in caves’. At least 1,000 have died… and, as IAN BIRRELL found, one brave surgeon worked in medieval conditions to save who he could
- The mothers having their names erased from their children’s birth certificates – by the state
Mick Brown – The Telegraph
- Inside the private world of Freddie Mercury, with the woman who knew him best
- Phil Spector told me he had ‘devils inside’. One month later, he murdered Lana Clarkson
- The strange case of the British rugby player who disappeared without a trace
Dani Garavelli – London Review of Books/Sunday Post
- All in Slow Motion: Dani Garavelli on the trials for the murder of Nikki Allan
- Landmark investigation exposes how health inequalities driven by poverty are killing men, women and children in our poorest postcodes
- Climate catastrophe blamed as drought and famine ravage Kenya
Rebecca Hardy – Daily Mail
- I believe the police DELIBERATELY sabotaged the probe into my friend Stephen Lawrence’s murder: His voice rich with emotion held deep inside for so long, Duwayne Brooks talks at length for the first time about the night six racist thugs attacked his mate
- Since losing his 15-year-old daughter in a quad bike accident, financier Ben Goldsmith has tried everything – including mind-bending drugs – to ‘see’ her. Now he says: ‘I feel with every fibre of my being that Iris and I will be together again’
- Even now, I can’t explain why I didn’t leave my high-powered wife who beat me black and blue for 20 years: British man, 46, reveals how he wore make-up to hide his bruises inflicted by prison reform boss wife during regular beatings she doled-out
Simon Hattenstone – The Guardian
- My mother, the troll: ‘I think she lost sight of the McCanns’ humanity’
- ‘The crowd were saying, “Kill him, kick him to death”’: what happened to the people who protested against King Charles?
- The man who walked around the world: Tom Turcich on his seven-year search for the meaning of life
William Ralston – The Guardian
Rachel Sylvester – The Times
- Sexual assault, crude banter — what it’s like to be a female surgeon
- ‘We are drowning every day’: why Britain’s GPs are quitting the NHS
- Tantrums! Tears! The truth about bullying in Westminster
Jason Watkins, Clara Francis, Matthew Tune, Andrea Byrne, Jonathan Hill and Alexandra Hartley – ITV1
Local Journalism
Antoine Allen – ITV News
Justin Bowie, Andy Philip, Alasdair Clark, Marc Deanie, Graeme Strachan and Emma Crichton – The Courier
- Junior doctors blamed for surgeon’s mistakes
- NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
- Dundee victim on Eljamel ordeal: ‘I was in so much pain I begged mum to suffocate me’
Chris Burn – The Yorkshire Post
- My seven years reporting on Sheffield’s tree scandal
- How campaigners saved 11,000 Sheffield trees from the axe after council tried to jail them
- Sheffield Council misled public and courts over efforts to chop down half of city’s street trees, inquiry finds
Colin Campbell – BBC South East Today
- Dunkirk people smugglers
- Convicted child abuser visiting churches
- Vishal: Family cannot forgive police inaction
Dolly Carter – East Anglian Daily Times
- Mums still not getting gas and air at Ipswich Hospital
- Missing children reports in Suffolk on the increase
- Julie Ward: Suffolk brothers vow to carry on murder probe
Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph
- Crime scene documents show police were using illegal dump
- PSNI anti-corruption officers accused of corruption over £120 breakfasts, mysterious hotel stays and wine
- PSNI data slipped past FIVE key checks
Jennifer McKiernan – BBC Shropshire
- MP Lucy Allan accused of bullying by local ex chair
- Mark Pritchard: Outside jobs and expensed visits eclipse Wrekin MP’s salary
- Rent crisis creating production line of evictions – tenant
Liam Thorp – Liverpool Echo
Health & Life Sciences
Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour
Adam Bychawski – openDemocracy
- Revealed: How ‘unfit’ PPE helped former playboy buy two mansions
- Eating disorder patients restrained by security guards amid funding crisis
- Ministers claim these centres are cutting NHS waits. They’re not even open
Rory Carson, Hannah O’Grady, Aisling Gallagher, Andrew Head, David Howell, Nick Woolley and Karen Wightman – BBC Panorama
Mark Hedgecoe, James Rogan, Simon Gilchrist, Lesley Shields, Xinlan Rose and John Moffat – ITV Exposure
Lisa Holland, Rachel Lucas and Rebecca Thomas – Sky News/The Independent
- ‘Treated worse than animals’: Huntercombe investigation reveals decade of mistreatment in care of more than 20 teenagers
- ‘It just felt like they’d given up on me’: 30 new patients of Huntercombe Group tell their stories of what life is like at mental health units
- Closed: Hospital we exposed for treating patients ‘like animals’
Sarah Neville and Amy Borrett – Financial Times
- Global sperm counts are falling. This scientist believes she knows why
- The unexplained rise of cancer among millennials
Crime & Legal Journalism
Sanchia Berg and Katie Inman – BBC News
Emily Dugan – The Guardian
- ‘I started shaking’: Andrew Malkinson on being told he is a free man
- Police and CPS had key DNA evidence 16 years before Andrew Malkinson cleared of rape
- Case review chief was in Montenegro during Andrew Malkinson revelations
Julie Etchingham, Anna Manton, Lizzy Elton, Mike Blair, Laura Caveney-Morgan, Dave Woodyer and Alex Horsfall – ITV Exposure/Multistory Media
Liz Hull and Caroline Cheetham – Daily Mail
Roddy Russell, Steve Langridge, Melissa FitzGerald and Henry Rossi – BBC Radio 4/Zinc Media
Mark Townsend – The Observer
- Revealed: scores of child asylum seekers kidnapped from Home Office hotel
- ‘We are seen as less human’: inside Marseille’s districts abandoned by the police
- Home Office secretly backs facial recognition technology to curb shoplifting
Comment Journalism
Ian Birrell – The i
- ‘No time to be tired’: One year into this hideous war, Ukraine’s people are more determined than ever
- Lucy Letby murders highlight a lethal culture of arrogance, inertia and denial in the NHS
- The imprisonment of autistic adults has become a national scandal, but the horror story continues
William Hague – The Times
- Boris Johnson and Liz Truss should fess up to failure
- Stop smartphones stealing kids’ childhoods
- HS2 has gone from shambles to red alert
Matthew Holehouse – The Economist
- The Conservative Party faces a mutiny in Metroland
- The Conservative Party’s morbid symptoms
- Thatcher, Sunak and the politics of the supermarket
Marina Hyde – The Guardian
- If you are poor, it’s time to ask yourself: have you thought of simply being rich?
- Did Gwyneth Paltrow ski into a retired optometrist? I couldn’t care less, but the farce is unmissable
- After 20 years, here’s why the Post Office scandal is special: the cover-up is happening in plain sight
James Marriott – The Times
- My feeling superior to sport was an own goal
- Don’t follow your dreams, they’ll serve you ill
- Life of grand adventure was a cheap fable
Jane Moore – The Sun
- Schoolkids need hope, not more teachers’ strikes
- Even Fergie would have lost Lineker fight after walkout
- PM’s crackdown on noisy yobs is cause for quiet celebration
Piers Morgan – The Sun
- Minister for the Abolition of Woke: My Manifesto
- Gender terrorists are destroying the rights of women. When will we man up, grow a pair and fight back?
- Thank you for everything, Ma’am. You were greatest Briton. The best of what this country offers
Robert Shrimsley – Financial Times
- Britain is being primed for a ‘hopeless’ election
- How the Thatcherites lost their Brexit dream and their party
- Rishi Sunak’s big idea is a nation that is more like him
Specialist Journalism
Peter Blackburn and Ben Ireland – The Doctor magazine/British Medical Association
Samantha Booth – Schools Week
- The Great SEND School Robbery
- ‘Disturbing neglect’ as severely disabled children left to go hungry
- How inclusive are mainstream schools?
Max Daly – VICE News
- The True Horror Behind Britain’s ‘Monkey Dust’ Drug Scare Story
- ‘I’ve Lost Everything’: Inside the Hidden World of Britain’s Pakistani Heroin Users
- ‘Killing Is Simple’: Fear and Bloodshed in One of Europe’s Wealthiest Nations
Lawrence Dunhill – Health Service Journal
- Revealed: How trust execs resisted concerns over Letby
- North by North West: Letby trust execs need a fair hearing
- ‘The money is a f**king nightmare’, says NHS England chief executive
Anna Moore – The Guardian
- In 2017 Daria Aspen told police her stepfather had raped her. Why did it take five years to even charge him?
- The killing of Joanna Simpson: she was bludgeoned and buried by her husband. Why is he being set free?
- The suicide of Emily Drouet: ‘She was used and made to feel like nothing’
Dan Neidle – Tax Policy Associates
- Nadhim Zahawi – the whole story
- When I said Nadhim Zahawi owed the taxman, he set his lawyers on me. Now he’s handed over millions
- The SRA stops secret libel letters
Gabriella Swerling – The Telegraph
- Victims of Christian ‘cult’ leader speak out for first time
- ‘I introduced hundreds of young men to him’: US Christian leader’s fears over festival vicar
- The abuse scandal leaving a trail of destruction across Christianity
Ian Weinfass – Construction News
Foreign Affairs Journalism
Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times
- The Ukrainian children stolen by Putin and sent to camps
- They danced when Mugabe fell. Now life in Zimbabwe is worse than ever
- She thought she was unshockable, then two castrated Ukrainian soldiers arrived
Jack Losh – BBC Newsnight
Handa Majed, Ben Ferguson, Nechirvan Mando, Jamie Welham and David Modell – ITV Exposure
Nesrine Malik – The Guardian
Gesbeen Mohammad, Esella Hawkey, Vasiliy Kolotilov, Sasha Odnyova, Mark Summers (Hardcash Productions) – ITV Exposure
Stuart Ramsay, Dominique Van Heerden, Richie Mockler, Thomas Sue Yek, Nina Saada and Helen Clifford – Sky News
Steve Rosenberg, Will Vernon, Liza Shuvalova and Anton Chicherov – BBC News
- Ukraine war: The Russians locked up for refusing to fight
- Ukraine war: New year in Putin’s Russia – nothing is normal
- Kremlin pro-war rally report
Max Seddon, Polina Ivanova and Christopher Miller – Financial Times
- How Putin blundered into Ukraine — then doubled down
- How Putin’s technocrats saved the economy to fight a war they opposed
- ‘Stream’ and ‘Torch’: the Gazprom-backed militias fighting in Ukraine
Shahida Tulaganova, Alex Cooke, Alan Hayling, Dimitri Collingridge, Einav Leshetz Lovatt, Vadim Ilkov, Petro Tsymbal, Ben Blakey and Annabel New – ITV Exposure
Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon
George Arbuthnott, Jonathan Calvert, Ed Siddons, Franz Wild and Simon Lock – The Sunday Times/The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Exposed: the global hacking network that targets VIPs
- Caught on camera: confessions of the hackers for hire
- How our elite troops became corporate spies for hire
Siân Boyle – The Sunday Times/Daily Mail
- Televisions, smart meters, fridges, doorbells… and even light bulbs: The very real fears Beijing has filled Britain’s homes with gadgets that China can use to spy on us
- Why China doesn’t let its kids loose on TikTok
- Is Big Brother Britain about to become the world’s ultimate surveillance state?
Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Manisha Ganguly, David Pegg, Paul Lewis, Carole Cadwalladr and Jason Burke – The Guardian
- Revealed: the hacking and disinformation team meddling in elections
- Dark arts of politics: how ‘Team Jorge’ and Cambridge Analytica meddled in Nigerian election
- ‘Aims’: the software for hire that can control 30,000 fake online profiles
Katie McQue and Mei-Ling McNamara – The Guardian
Madhumita Murgia – Financial Times
- Elon Musk plans artificial intelligence start-up to rival OpenAI
- Google’s DeepMind-Brain merger: tech giant regroups for AI battle
- How actors are losing their voices to AI
James Titcomb – The Telegraph
- Why computer-generated child abuse is the next crime wave waiting to happen
- Flood of AI imagery risks overwhelming Britain’s defences against online child abuse
- ‘A relationship with another human is overrated’ – inside the rise of AI girlfriends
Built Environment Journalism
James Fransham – The Economist
Harriet Grant – The Guardian
- ‘We’re a thorn in their side’: the battle over green space in London’s estates
- ‘Huge blow to families’ as local playground in Wales is torn down
- ‘Most of our children live in flats’: London park boarded up by developers
Jessica Hill – Schools Week
- The ‘ticking time bomb’ leaving schools ‘liable to collapse’
- Councils dawdle on surveying collapse risk building material
- UK public buildings feared to be at risk of collapse as concrete crumbles
Mike Phillips, Ciara Long and Jacob Wallace – Bisnow
- SPECIAL REPORT: Real Estate’s Global Emissions Are Getting Worse. Many In Industry Have No Plans To Improve
- SPECIAL REPORT: Real Estate’s Efforts To Cut Carbon Emissions ‘May As Well Be Doing Nothing’
- SPECIAL REPORT: Regulation Is The Only Thing Pushing Real Estate To Tackle Its Enormous Carbon Footprint
Damian Shepherd – Bloomberg UK
- UK Home Buyers Thwarted by System That Can’t Build Enough Houses
- Squeezed on Housing, Sunak’s Tories Take Aim at EU-Era Water Law
- Foreign Grip on London Property Is Easing on a Cocktail of Risks
Josh Spero and Anjli Raval – Financial Times
- Sir David Adjaye: the celebrated architect accused of sexual misconduct
- David Adjaye steps back from roles over sexual misconduct allegations
- David Adjaye gave names of alleged abuse victims to Ghanaian government
Personal Finance Journalism
Claer Barrett – Financial Times
- Childcare is broken: even a three-year-old could tell you
- The week that wrecked our personal finances
- The price of saying ‘I don’t’ to a friend’s wedding
Lucinda Borrell – BBC Radio 4
Jessie Hewitson – The i
- Inside Gary Lineker’s tax clash with the BBC, which has left him paying hundreds of thousands in legal fees
- High-street banks not giving savers a fair deal, says Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey
- Disabled children locked out of £210m in savings as senior Tories demand trust fund rule change
Callum Mason – The i
- UK universities risk ‘misleading’ students with budgeting advice up to five years out of date
- Mortgage misery set to be as bad as 1980s — with interest rates heading for 5.75%
- ‘My landlord increased my rent by 50%, so I had to leave’: tenants hit by massive hikes to housing costs
Katie Morley – The Telegraph
- ‘My partner was scammed out of £500,000, but is he hiding a deep dark secret?’
- Surprising new twist for autistic scam victim who lost £500,000
- ‘I lost £400k after a NatWest wealth adviser referred me to a Ponzi scheme’
Peter Ranscombe – Scottish Field
- After ‘how to spend it’ comes ‘how to insure it’
- Could mining ever be a ‘green’ investment?
- Art is no longer just for art’s sake
Anna Tims – The Guardian and Observer
- Pensioner forced to ration electricity for a year after receiving £13,000 bill in error
- NHS fines mothers for claiming free prescriptions while pregnant
- Big five UK energy companies turning away new customers
Energy & Environment Journalism, sponsored by RenewableUK
Chris Cook, Tom Wilson and David Sheppard – Financial Times
- Russia assembles ‘shadow fleet’ of tankers to help blunt oil sanctions
- The unknown Indian company shipping millions of barrels of Russian oil
- How Dubai became ‘the new Geneva’ for Russian oil trade
Gavin Finch, Jason Grotto and Todd Gillespie – Bloomberg News
- Consumers Foot the Bill for Traders ‘Manipulating’ UK Power Market
- UK Power Traders Will Be Banned From Charging Excessive Prices
- Power Firm’s Use of Subsidy Loophole a Concern for UK Lawmakers
Patrick Greenfield – The Guardian
- Revealed: more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets by biggest certifier are worthless, analysis shows
- ‘Nowhere else to go’: forest communities of Alto Mayo, Peru, at centre of offsetting row
- The ‘carbon pirates’ preying on Amazon’s Indigenous communities
Jess Kelly, Owen Pinnell, Carole Bertinet, Mohamed Boteen, Nour Altounji, Inam Talib, Azhar Al-Rubaie, Rosie Garthwaite, Mustafa Khalili and Tim Awford – BBC News
Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph
- Crime scene documents show police were using illegal dump
- Stormont knows we could be growing food on toxic land, but has chosen to leave us unprotected
- As electricity bills soar, our money is being used to fight our watchdog
Elisângela Mendonça, Andrew Wasley, Misbah Khan, Grace Murray and Josephine Moulds – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Collagen craze drives deforestation and rights abuses
- Polish meat giant supplied superbug-infected chicken to UK shelves
- Mines, pipelines and oil rigs: what HSBC’s ‘sustainable finance’ really pays for
Tim Robinson, Joe Crowley and Andrew Head – BBC Panorama
Rachel Salvidge and Leana Hosea – The Guardian/Watershed Investigations
- Revealed: scale of ‘forever chemical’ pollution across UK and Europe
- Buncefield: the PFAS legacy of ‘biggest fire in peacetime Europe’
- Firm releases almost 800kg of ‘forever chemical’ a year into Lancashire river
Arts & Entertainment Journalism
Rachael Healy – The Guardian
- David Walliams recorded making derogatory remarks about BGT contestants
- ‘We’ve had to stop people fighting and urinating in their seats’: the ugly new side of theatre audiences
- Was it worth it? Edinburgh fringe acts give their verdict on the festival
Richard Morrison – The Times
- Axing the BBC Singers is a gross miscalculation — heads should roll
- A riverside mess of monstrosities is menacing Westminster
- From pubs to churches, Britain is losing the buildings that glue us together
Ashleigh Rainbird – Daily Mirror
- David Jason exclusive: The daughter I didn’t know I had
- David Jason’s daughter shock: I’m tickled pink that he’s my dad
- David Jason’s wife: It’s lovely to embrace David’s daughter into our family
Gordon Rayner and Dalya Alberge – Telegraph Media Group
- Priceless jewels stolen from British Museum
- Stolen British Museum items on eBay for £40
- ‘The museum treated me like a village idiot and refused to listen’
Katie Razzall, Roxanne Panthaki and Maxine Collins – BBC News
- British museum thefts deeply damaging for a world-renowned institution
- Lawyer for young person disputes claims against BBC presenter
- Donna Langley, the British film executive who wants to send Tom Cruise to space
Josh Spero and Anjli Raval – Financial Times
- Sir David Adjaye: the celebrated architect accused of sexual misconduct
- David Adjaye gave names of alleged abuse victims to Ghanaian government
- David Adjaye steps back from roles over sexual misconduct allegations
Vanessa Thorpe – The Observer
- ‘ChatGPT said I did not exist’: how artists and writers are fighting back against AI
- Exit, pursued by stress: bosses of smaller UK theatres quit in droves
- Steve McQueen voices ‘dismay’ after MPs snub Grenfell Tower film invitation
New Journalist of the Year
Harriet Barber – The Telegraph
- Gang-rape and genital electrocution: The harrowing war crimes in Ukraine under investigation
- Sex trafficking cases climb in New York City – but NYPD is accused of turning a blind eye
Antonia Cundy – Financial Times
- Oxford university stuck with Sacklers as opioid deaths led others to cut ties
- How Crispin Odey evaded sexual assault allegations for decades
- The fishermen
Sam Leader – ITV News
- Is puppy yoga ethical? The dark side of a growing wellness trend
- Uganda just passed one of the ‘most extreme’ anti-gay bills in the world
- Powerless in Porn: Twitch streamer says ‘there’s no moving on’ after deepfake scandal
Oliver Marsden – The Sunday Times
- Tracker hidden in a skirt uncovers what can happen to our recycled clothes
- Pete Reed volunteered as a medic to save lives in Ukraine. He ended up losing his own
- ‘Kidnappings weren’t great for business’: the Lebanese hotel even wars can’t close
Ruben Reuter – Channel 4 News
- How closing train station ticket offices affects people with disabilities and pensioners
- Local elections: How people with a learning disability are trying to make sure their voice is heard
- How can we meet changing care needs of people with learning disabilities?
Imogen Savage – Financial Times
- The tiny Paris pastel shop that changed art history
- My mother took huge pride in her job as a nurse. Why did that have to change?
- How three amateurs cracked a 445-year-old code to reveal Mary Queen of Scots’ secrets
Lara Spirit – The Times
- Young aides included on Boris Johnson’s Lords list
- Boris Johnson nominates his father for a knighthood
- Billions more spent in UK will count as foreign aid
Tobi Thomas – The Guardian
- ‘Insulting’: shock as NHS uses offensive term for people with learning disability
- Tessa Sanderson: how the first Black British woman to win an Olympic title fought her way to the top
- ‘It’s a badge of honour’: Windrush grandchildren discuss its legacy
Sports Journalism
Miguel Delaney – The Independent
- Enjoying the Qatar World Cup? Here is the reality hiding in plain sight
- Greed has brought football to the brink of implosion – now the entire structure could collapse
- Sportswashing is about to change football beyond anything you can imagine
Rob Draper – Mail on Sunday/Mail+/MailOnline
- MoS dossier reveals what really happened at the Stade de France
- France must NOT be allowed to host major finals after the Champions League fiasco in Paris, insists leading French fan advocate, who blasts the policing methods used as ‘archaic’ and endangering lives of Liverpool fans
- MAIL SPORT INVESTIGATION: Successive chaotic Champions League finals show UEFA have FAILED to heed their own warnings over crowd safety… so, will it take a tragedy before they change?
Oliver Holt – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday
- The players will provide the same joy they always do but this World Cup has been defiled
- Craig Bellamy bankrupt: ‘I don’t bet or drink but gambled on people… and lost it all’
- Heartbreaking, inspiring story of the Stockport flag that proves love and devotion endure beyond death
Matt Lawton – The Times
- Culture of corruption at the Olympics: ‘I have cancer. I could die . . . I need the truth to come out’
- ‘I said no to the hooker, so they sent me two’ — ex-official lifts lid on corruption
- Tori Bowie’s tragic final days: Olympian who died with stillborn child
Hannah Jane Parkinson – The Observer/The Guardian
- Game, set, bankrupt: how an addiction to gambling on tennis lost me £40,000
- The new Big Three? Rising trio serve up captivating future for men’s tennis
- Luminous keepers and a nod to Andy Gray: the 2023-24 Premier League kits
William Ralston – The Guardian
David Walsh – The Sunday Times
- Why Gareth Southgate has chosen to stay as England manager
- How dementia stole my rugby star husband Fergus Slattery
- Caster Semenya: It is right to insist runner suppresses hormones
Campaign of the Year
Clean It Up – The Times
Earthquake Appeal – The Sun
Eljamel public inquiry – The Courier
Justice for Olivia: Cheryl Korbel campaigns to stop ‘no show’ killers – ITV News
Me Too in Medicine – The BMJ
Paucity of Esteem – The Doctor Magazine/British Medical Association
Save Our Ticket Offices – Daily Mirror
The Bruno and Dom project – The Guardian
Photojournalism
Hollie Adams – Bloomberg UK
Facundo Arrizabalaga – MyLondon
Emre Caylak – The Guardian/1843 Magazine
Victoria Jones – Press Association
Christopher Occhicone – 1843 Magazine, The Economist
Stefan Rousseau – Press Association
Interviewer of the Year
Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times
- Evan Davis on the day he got married — and his father killed himself
- Richard Coles: ‘I met my new boyfriend on EliteSingles’
- Pamela Anderson: The only man to treat me with respect? Hugh Hefner
Josh Baker – BBC/The Times
Tom Bradby – ITV1
Jessamy Calkin – The Telegraph
- A boy named Sophie
- Sex, time travel, dolls… there’s no stopping Ncuti Gatwa
- Sarah Snook on Succession’s final season, the joy of playing a ‘b-tch’ and marrying her best friend
Kathryn Knight – Daily Mail
- My wife kept me prisoner in my own home for four years …while she had an affair with my live-in carer
- All I wanted to know was what my daughters were learning in sex education. Two years and one court case later, I’ve been branded a bigot… and parents still aren’t being told
- My wife gave birth while she was in a coma
Laura Kuenssberg – BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
- Kwasi Kwarteng: ‘More to Come’
- Kate Winslet: Who Should Keep Us Safe?
- Andrey Kelin: Russian Ambassador
Henry Mance – Financial Times
- Dignitas founder Ludwig Minelli: ‘We should have the freedom to choose how we die’
- Boris Becker: ‘I’m still in the game. Just have to play better’
- Nadine Dorries: ‘I’m actually smarter than these guys in No 10’
Amol Rajan – BBC News
Politics Journalism
Anushka Asthana – ITV News
- Boost for claimants in Asda equal pay case that could cost supermarket £1.2bn
- Councils face bills of millions of pounds amid hundreds of fresh equal pay claims from women
Katy Balls – The Spectator
- Liz Truss: The interview
- Tories beware: the Lib Dems are back
- The Starmtroopers: how Labour’s centrists took back control
Harry Cole – The Sun
- Inside Tory conference chaos after ministers were NOT told about Liz Truss’ tax U-turn and found out on Sun’s website
- How shortest-serving PM Liz Truss went from 45p tax cut to P45 in 45 days
- HS2 shambles as it’s revealed £60billion high-speed rail project may not even go to central LONDON
Pippa Crerar – The Guardian
- MoJ staff offered ‘route out’ amid concerns over Dominic Raab behaviour
- Sunak is on books of private GP practice that offers ‘on the day’ surgeries
- Budget 2023: Hunt to announce £4bn boost for childcare in England
John Ferguson – Sunday Mail
John Stevens – Daily Mirror
- Lockdown video bombshell: The Partygate Tapes
- Braverman new scandal: Fast-track her out
- What a plonker: Rishi’s £10 wine for school raffle after gifting US college $3MILLION
Steven Swinford – The Times
- Kwasi Kwarteng flew back to UK not knowing he was out
- Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament on partygate, MPs find
- Tougher transgender guidance for schools is unlawful, Sunak told
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
Ashley Armstrong – The Sun
James Hurley and George Greenwood – The Times
- ‘Free money from HMRC’: firms cash in on questionable tax credits
- Eight held over research & development tax credit ‘fraud conspiracy’
- Research and development tax credits to be scaled back after abuse
Anna Isaac – The Guardian
- ‘I could barely speak. I felt like a ghost inside my own skin’: the month that shook the CBI
- Tesco chair accused of inappropriate behaviour by four women
- Nadhim Zahawi ‘agreed on penalty’ to settle tax bill worth millions
Madison Marriage, Antonia Cundy and Paul Caruana Galizia – Financial Times
- How Crispin Odey evaded sexual assault allegations for decades
- Six more women say Crispin Odey harassed or assaulted them
Laura Noonan, Arash Massoudi, Stephen Morris, James Fontanella-Khan and Owen Walker – Financial Times
- UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2bn
- How the Swiss ‘trinity’ forced UBS to save Credit Suisse
Gordon Rayner – Telegraph Media Group
- Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s account because he didn’t ‘align with their values’
- Bank chief Dame Alison sat next to BBC journalist night before he tweeted claim about Nigel Farage
- Head of NatWest embroiled in Nigel Farage bank scandal
Travel Journalism
Shafik Meghji – Adventure.com/Geographical/Intrepid Times
- In search of Britain’s forgotten rainforests
- Transforming attitudes towards pumas in Patagonia
- Llanos de Moxos
Ruaridh Nicoll – Financial Times
- A wild ride to South America’s northern tip
- I went on a £30,000 fishing trip — and didn’t get a bite
- After the gold rush: a 4×4 adventure in the Yukon
John Phipps – 1843 Magazine, The Economist
Sophie Pinkham – 1843 Magazine, The Economist
Tom Robbins, Simon Usborne and Oliver Barnes – Financial Times
Phoebe Smith – The Guardian/The Independent/The i
- Rewilding Portugal: the valley that waited 400 years for the cows to come home
- Dive like an Egyptian: How one Red Sea resort is cleaning up its act – and the ocean
- The Dartmoor wild camping ban has snatched away access to England’s beauty, so we must fight back
Jessica Vincent – BBC Travel/National Geographic Traveller UK/Conde Nast Traveler
- St James Way: The return of the UK’s medieval highway
- Hiking the Newly Restored Trans Bhutan Trail Is the Best Way to Experience the Country
- The new Sri Lankan hiking trail that leads to the heart of the hill country
Online Video Journalism, sponsored by YouTube
Victoria Arakelyan, Antoine Schirer, Bertram Hill, Mustafa Khalili, Jake Tacchi and Manisha Ganguly – BBC Eye Investigations
Sophie Braybrook, Matthew Lucas and Mahnoor Akhlaq – Channel 4 News
Anna Bucks, Nicolas Pelham, David Alter, Simon Barnes, Lee Mears, Nino Bennett and Tom Stokes – The Economist
Jean MacKenzie – BBC News
Paul Morgan-Bentley and The Times video team – The Times
Steph Spyro, Dan Dove and Tim Merry – Daily Express
Investigation of the Year
David Conn and Paul Lewis – The Guardian
Gareth Davies, Bronagh Munro and Rory Tinman – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism/BBC Panorama
John Ferguson, Hannah Rodger and Craig Robertson – Sunday Mail
Alan Haslam, Karen Wightman, Joe Plomin, Leo Telling, David Preston, Dickon Hooper, Celia Watson, Oliver Newlan, Jo Heaver and Sahar Alavi – BBC Panorama
Ellie Flynn and Alice McShane – Channel 4/Kalel Productions
Tom Kelly and Izzy Lyons – Daily Mail
Handa Majid, Ben Ferguson, Nechirvan Mando, Jamie Welham and David Modell – ITV Exposure
Dan Neidle – Tax Policy Associates
Scoop of the Year
Exposed: How British Gas Debt Agents Break into Homes of Vulnerable – The Times
Lucy Letby: The Doctor Who Helped Catch the Killer – ITV News
Nadhim Zahawi Pays Up Millions in Tax – The Sun on Sunday
The BBC Chairman, the Prime Minister and the £800,000 Loan Guarantee – The Sunday Times
The Coutts Files – GB News
The Lockdown Files – The Telegraph
UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse for More Than $2bn – Financial Times
Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Google News Initiative
Sam Coates, Joe White, Katie Riley, Tom Larkin, Tom Rayner, Edward Clowes and David Mapstone – Sky News/Tortoise Media
Chris Cook, Polina Ivanova, Ayla Jean Yackley, Adam Samson, Christian Davies, Laura Pitel, Primrose Riordan, Chan Ho-Him and the Visual Storytelling team – Financial Times
- Inside North Korea’s oil smuggling: triads, ghost ships and underground banks
- From ‘paradise’ to hell: How a luxury development in Turkey became an earthquake death trap
- How Russia secretly takes grain from occupied Ukraine
Rhiannon J Davies and Juliana da Penha – The Scottish Beacon
Liz Hull and Caroline Cheetham – Daily Mail
Lindsay McCoy, Ros Atkins, Marianna Spring, Nick Beake, Alison Benjamin, Harriet Agerholm and the BBC Verify team – BBC
Dan Russell, Jenna Thompson and Rachel Gorman – Reach
Visual Storytelling team – The Telegraph
Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award, sponsored by Wiggin
Rhiannon Davies – The Scottish Beacon
Steph Dyson and Lottie Gross – Talking Travel Writing
Juliana da Penha – Migrant Women Press
Zoe Paskett – LMAOnaise Comedy
