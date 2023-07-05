Open Democracy editor and CEO Peter Geoghegan steps down

Peter Geoghegan (left) and Satbir Singh (right). Geoghegan has stepped down as CEO and editor of Open Democracy; Singh has taken over the CEO title. Picture, left: Peter Geoghegan; right: Open Democracy

The editor-in-chief and chief executive of Open Democracy, Peter Geoghegan, has stepped down from both roles.

Former managing director Satbir Singh, who has been acting chief executive since October, has been confirmed as Geoghegan’s permanent replacement.

Geoghegan said going forward he will “be doing even more of what I love: writing, investigating, lifting the lid on what powerful want to keep hidden”. He directed those interested to follow his Substack, “Democracy for Sale”, which launched at the start of this month.

He said: “Open Democracy is a remarkable organisation, drawing talent from around the world to fulfil its vital mission: holding power to account and inspiring meaningful change. The work of Open Democracy is needed now more than ever.

“It has been a privilege to work with this exceptional team who will, no doubt, continue to deliver exciting and high impact work in the years ahead.”

Suzanna Taverne, the chair of Open Democracy’s board of directors, said Geoghegan “is a peerless investigative journalist with an incredibly bright future and a track record of holding the powerful to account. He has played a vital role in building a home for ambitious investigative journalism here at Open Democracy”.

Of Singh, she said: “His commitment to our mission is beyond question and I am sure that, guided by his intelligence and experience, our organisation will thrive.”

Singh joined Open Democracy in April 2022 from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, where he served for four and a half years as chief executive officer.

Singh said: “Open Democracy is such an impressive organisation, packed to the rafters with some of the most wonderful and talented people you will ever meet, doing vital work to hold power to account, champion new voices and nurture new ideas for a world in crisis.”

He added on Linkedin: “Watch this space in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to publish hard-hitting and inspiring investigations and opinion, and as we begin the exciting global search for a new editor in chief. We’ve come a long, long way – and we’re just getting started.”

[More: Press Gazette’s podcast interview with Geoghegan from last year and the full write-up]

