Chief revenue officer appointed to pilot Goalhanger ‘rocket ship’

Fast-growing UK podcast production company Goalhanger has appointed Conrad Withey to the new role of chief revenue officer.
His job will be to scale advertising revenue, grow premium subscriptions and develop new business lines spanning live events, licensing, merchandise and more.
Most recently, Withey co-founded Instrumental, a media-tech company using data science to discover new musical talent.
Goalhanger delivers around 60 million podcast listens and views per month, and has seen “explosive” revenue and audience growth since launching on Youtube around a year ago.
Co-founders Tony Pastor and Jack Davenport said in a joint statement: “Conrad joins at a pivotal moment, as we push beyond audio and into a much broader cross-platform business.
“His rare blend of commercial acumen, creative instinct, and leadership experience makes him the ideal partner to scale Goalhanger’s IP, grow our partnerships, and expand internationally. With Conrad on board, we’re excited to write the next chapter in our story.”
Withey said: “Goalhanger is a rocket ship, with shows people trust, talent audiences love, and stories that cut through. It’s a privilege to join a team that blends creative excellence with real commercial ambition.
“This role brings together everything I care about: talent, IP, storytelling, and smart monetisation. I’ll be focused on building standout partnerships, expanding premium member experiences, and unlocking new revenue across every platform. If you’re a brand, agency, or platform keen to explore what’s possible, or a fan who wants to collaborate, let’s talk””
