Grazia editor-in-chief Hattie Brett to step down after eight years

Grazia editor-in-chief Hattie Brett will leave the publication in September after eight years at the helm.
Brett will continue to lead editorial operations at Grazia until September while parent company Bauer searches for her successor.
Her departure was announced less than a month after Bauer began a major restructure of its digital businesses in the UK and Germany.
Bauer said Brett, who was named BSME Editor of the Year – Men’s and Women’s in 2022, has led “numerous brand extensions” including parenting Instagram page The Juggle, annual interiors issue Grazia CASA and standalone magazine Grazia Beauty.
Grazia publisher Lauren Holleyoake said: “I’m so grateful for everything Hattie has done for Grazia. Her vision and commitment to the brand has been unwavering and she leaves it in great shape.
“Hattie has never stopped innovating and evolving the brand, always putting the reader at the heart of every idea, story and decision. I will hugely miss working with her but wish her well in her next challenge.”
Brett started her career as an editorial assistant at Grazia in summer 2006, a year after its UK launch, and was responsible for the launch of Grazia Daily as well as heading up the features team.
She went on to launch women’s lifestyle website The Debrief for Bauer in 2014 before heading to The Telegraph a year later, where she oversaw the fashion and luxury teams as deputy lifestyle director.
Brett said: “I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved. A true transformation, over the past eight years we’ve taken Grazia from a weekly print product into a multi-media brand that engages, informs and influences its AB female audience wherever she is consuming us.
“In print, we’ve elevated the magazine into a fortnightly glossy title shooting some of the most exciting A-list talent. On social and digital we’ve shown that quality content from trusted brands will continue to cut through. And we’ve helped make the world a better place for the readers who demand we use our platform for good: putting affordable childcare at the heart of politics or changing the law by ending the ‘rough sex’ defence.”
“On a personal level, it’s been both a privilege and a great learning experience to navigate a team and brand through a pandemic, interview prime ministers, get under the skin of luxury, high street and beauty brands, all whilst creating stories, shoots and covers I’ve loved seeing resonate.
“Now it’s time for me to take that insight and expertise into a new challenge. And, fresh from celebrating a successful 20th anniversary, I’m excited to see Grazia continue to grow and evolve as a leading voice of women in the UK.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog