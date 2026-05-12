Rachel Corp steps down as ITN CEO with immediate effect

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp is stepping down from the role after four years with immediate effect.
She will be succeeded by Ian Rumsey, currently ITN chief content officer running creative content division ITN Productions.
ITN holds the contracts to produce ITV News, Channel 4 News, 5 News, four live daytime programmes on Channel 5 including Jeremy Vine and, since the start of this year, ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Corp has spent more than 30 years at ITN in total, having started as a trainee, including stints editing ITV News London, 5 News and ITV News before becoming CEO.
Corp, who will stay at ITN until 22 May to help ensure a smooth transition, said: “After a great deal of reflection, I have decided that the time is right for me to step down as CEO and pursue new opportunities.
“ITN has been a huge part of my life and career for more than three decades, and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented colleagues. I am incredibly proud to have led ITN during such a critical period for public service journalism and trusted content in a rapidly changing industry.
“Ian knows and cares deeply about ITN, and I cannot think of a better person to lead the organisation forward. I am excited for what comes next, and I wish Ian and everyone at ITN every success for the future.”
Rumsey joined ITN in 2005 with previous roles including programme editor of ITV’s News at Ten. He has overseen coverage of the last five general elections and produced Channel 4’s first overnight election programme for 32 years in 2024.
His recent projects have included leading live daytime output on Channel 5 from Jeremy Vine to Vanessa, Netflix hit The Investigation of Lucy Letby, Harry: The Interview for ITV, and launching a digital division within ITN Productions to bring together commissioned digital and short-form content alongside the company’s own Youtube channels.
Rumsey said: “ITN is a remarkable organisation, full of outstanding people, world-class journalism and storytelling – but, most of all, a unique attitude and spirit. Like all media businesses, we face real challenges, but we also have huge opportunities and enormous potential ahead of us.
“Rachel has given an enormous amount to ITN over many years, both as CEO and long before that, and she leaves with my friendship, admiration and thanks. I know everyone across the company will join me in wishing her every success for the future.”
Kyla Mullins, chair of the ITN board, said: “Ian is an outstanding editorial and executive leader who knows ITN exceptionally well, having worked across its news division and led ITN Productions for the best part of 20 years…
“ITN remains one of the most respected and trusted news organisations in the UK and internationally, as well as a prolific content powerhouse at home and globally. While the wider media environment continues to evolve rapidly, we are confident in ITN’s future, the strength of our journalism and production teams, and the opportunities ahead.”
ITN recorded its lowest profit in a decade in 2024 as its non-news revenue dropped 41% year on year. Accounts for 2025 have not yet been published.
ITN is jointly owned by ITV, DMGT, Thomson Reuters and Informa.
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