View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
February 21, 2023

Christopher Hope to leave Telegraph for GB News after almost 20 years

Hope is arguably the most prominent political journalist GB News has attracted since Andrew Neil.

By Bron Maher

Christopher Hope GB News
Christopher Hope. Picture: GB News

The Daily Telegraph‘s associate editor of politics Christopher Hope is leaving the paper after almost 20 years to join GB News.

A member of the Telegraph’s parliamentary lobby team since 2006, Hope is arguably the most prominent political journalist GB News has attracted since ex-BBC interviewer Andrew Neil left the start-up shortly after its launch.

Hope, who currently hosts a weekly politics podcast Chopper’s Politics for The Telegraph, will join GB News as head of politics and political editor later this year, he announced on Tuesday.

His appointment comes not long after GB News hired Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey for a Sunday morning politics show and sitting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg for a weeknight show.

GB News editorial director Michael Booker said: “We’re investing heavily in political journalism and our political team is becoming a real force to be reckoned with. Christopher’s arrival later this year is a coup – watch out, Westminster.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The channel told staff earlier this month it was embarking on “phase three” of its development plan, which would see it cut “wasteful costs and inefficiencies”. It has also required staff to take training on Ofcom editorial guidelines – in part prompting presenter Mark Steyn to quit the station.

Hope said: “For me, the most exciting thing about joining GB News is the opportunity to bring politics to audiences who feel they’ve been poorly served by media in the past.

“The next general election will be decided in the Red Wall, in the exact areas of the north where GB News has won some of the strongest audiences in news broadcasting. It’s a vital constituency offering a compelling motive to cover politics differently.”

Hope’s announcement of his move prompted messages of congratulations – and surprise – from numerous prominent political journalists and broadcasters, including Guardian political editor Pippa Crerar, BBC News political editor Chris Mason, and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor