Christopher Hope to leave Telegraph for GB News after almost 20 years

The Daily Telegraph‘s associate editor of politics Christopher Hope is leaving the paper after almost 20 years to join GB News.
A member of the Telegraph’s parliamentary lobby team since 2006, Hope is arguably the most prominent political journalist GB News has attracted since ex-BBC interviewer Andrew Neil left the start-up shortly after its launch.
Hope, who currently hosts a weekly politics podcast Chopper’s Politics for The Telegraph, will join GB News as head of politics and political editor later this year, he announced on Tuesday.
His appointment comes not long after GB News hired Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey for a Sunday morning politics show and sitting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg for a weeknight show.
GB News editorial director Michael Booker said: “We’re investing heavily in political journalism and our political team is becoming a real force to be reckoned with. Christopher’s arrival later this year is a coup – watch out, Westminster.”
The channel told staff earlier this month it was embarking on “phase three” of its development plan, which would see it cut “wasteful costs and inefficiencies”. It has also required staff to take training on Ofcom editorial guidelines – in part prompting presenter Mark Steyn to quit the station.
Hope said: “For me, the most exciting thing about joining GB News is the opportunity to bring politics to audiences who feel they’ve been poorly served by media in the past.
“The next general election will be decided in the Red Wall, in the exact areas of the north where GB News has won some of the strongest audiences in news broadcasting. It’s a vital constituency offering a compelling motive to cover politics differently.”
Hope’s announcement of his move prompted messages of congratulations – and surprise – from numerous prominent political journalists and broadcasters, including Guardian political editor Pippa Crerar, BBC News political editor Chris Mason, and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.
