Jacob Rees-Mogg to be third Conservative MP presenting show on GB News

Conservative Party MP and newly-announced GB News host Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Former cabinet minister and sitting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is joining GB News.

The broadcaster on Thursday confirmed rumours, first reported by the Daily Express last week, that it would employ the former Leader of the House of Commons.

The appointment comes almost three months to the day after Rees-Mogg left his last cabinet role in Liz Truss’ government. Cabinet Office rules typically prevent outgoing ministers from taking up new employment in the three months following their departure.

GB News said Rees-Mogg “will debate the hot topics of the day and interview big-name guests from across the political spectrum. He will also take his show on tour, regularly broadcasting in front of live audiences in towns and cities across the country”.

The channel’s editorial director, Mick Booker, said the show “will embrace a range of guests and viewpoints from all sides of politics but will also explore some of Jacob’s other wide-ranging interests. No doubt classic cars and good Somerset cider will feature at some point.”

The launch date for Rees-Mogg’s show, its name and its placement on GB News’ schedule has not yet been announced.

Rees-Mogg does not have a journalism background, but is already a regular guest on GB News. Press Gazette reported last year that the channel had paid more money to MPs than any other news company, ahead of LBC in second place. GB News paid MPs £82,040 between October 2021 and September 2022.

Conservative MPs Philip Davies and Esther McVey already present a programme on the channel, while Dehenna Davison, another Tory MP, presented a show until she joined Liz Truss’ cabinet. Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage leads a daily primetime show, and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero presents a programme at 6pm on Saturdays.

Rees-Mogg said: “GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog