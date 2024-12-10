BBC appoints executive news editor to ‘spearhead digital growth’

Jonny McGuigan, appointed BBC News executive news editor, growth and social. Picture: Robert Timothy/BBC

The BBC has appointed an executive news editor for growth and social to “spearhead” its digital growth in the UK and internationally.

Jonny McGuigan, currently BBC News streaming editor, will oversee social strategy and help to lead innovation and growth for the broadcaster’s digital journalism using data and analysis, based at its Cardiff headquarters from 1 February.

A note to staff said: “Jonny will have a particular focus on developing our under 25s strategy in collaboration with other teams focusing on younger audiences.

“It’s essential for the BBC that we find new and better ways to deliver value to the generations whose media habits are overwhelmingly social and mobile.”

The BBC has the biggest news website in the world (one billion visits in October, per Similarweb) as well as in the UK (audience of 38.2 million people, according to Ipsos iris). It is the 13th biggest in the US (105.6 million visits – Similarweb).

In his current role, McGuigan has led the creation of single story live news streams, new iPlayer formats and the curation of news on iPlayer, the BBC said.

He also led the BBC’s recent win at the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards for the project through which the broadcaster filmed every UK election count in July with mobile phones.

McGuigan was previously part of the BBC’s next generation committee which helps the executive committee understand the challenges facing the corporation from the perspective of younger audiences. The memo to staff said: “His rapid career progression is testament not only to the BBC’s ability to develop outstanding talent, but especially to Jonny’s own dedication and commitment to bringing the best of our journalism to new and underserved audiences.”

McGuigan said he was “excited” to start “working with colleagues across the UK and around the world to ensure BBC News continues to reach and grow our audiences, particularly those under 25, in the coming years. Continuing to build on and enhance our innovation will be key to ensuring BBC News remains at the forefront of serving all audiences.

“Having started my time at the BBC in a regional newsroom in Leeds it’s a real pleasure to be championing the growth of BBC News once again, from our national and regional centres, in our Cardiff HQ.”

He will join a roster of executive news editors encompassing: Stuart Millar (digital output), Nathalie Malinarich (digital development), Paul Royall (BBC News Channel) and Chris Achilleos (streaming).

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog