Paul Royall gets permanent BBC News Channel editor job

BBC News Channel executive news editor Paul Royall. Picture: BBC

Paul Royall has been named the permanent executive news editor for the BBC News Channel.

Royall, who first took on the job on an interim basis in February last year, led the April launch of the merged UK-focused and global news channels.

Royall, formerly editor of the BBC News at Ten, Six and One, said: “This is a hugely talented team and I’m excited by everything we can achieve for audiences going forward. 2024 will be another momentous year of news, and it will be a privilege to be at heart of if for the channel.”

Despite some teething issues, the BBC said the merged channel has “gone from strength to strength” this year.

Although it is now one operation, it can split into UK and international feeds when there is a breaking story that necessitates it.

Viewers can also find “single-story news streams” and the channel itself on the live page online and on iPlayer.

The channel now has a Washington DC operation, with on-air presenters based in the city, providing “increased round-the-clock expertise”.

The broadcaster highlighted “outstanding coverage on significant stories such as Prigozhin’s march on Moscow, the Lucy Letby trial and the outbreak of war in the Middle East – significantly boosting audiences in recent months”.

BBC News digital director Naja Nielsen said: “Paul is an inspiring and brilliant news leader with a very strong editorial compass. The news channel has successfully undergone the biggest reform in its life.

“The channel has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with an offer that is more live, has more depth and sits at the very heart of BBC News, working closely with our specialist units and digital teams. He is nurturing a culture of ambition, teamwork and courage.

“In a time of radical change of the media landscape, Paul is the right person to drive forward the BBC News Channel.”

Royall initially took on the interim role when executive news editor, news channels Jess Brammar went on maternity leave, and a permanent replacement was sought after Brammar was appointed in October to return instead to the role of editorial executive in chief content officer Charlotte Moore’s division.

