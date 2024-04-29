Local media brand SoGlos moves editor to CEO as it eyes Bristol expansion

Former SoGlos editor, Michelle Fyrne has become CEO of parent company SoPublishing. Deputy editor Chloe Gorman will take over her role as editor.
The team are looking to create a SoBristol, having already employed one journalist and looking to hire more in the near future.
Launched almost 17 years ago by Michelle and James Fyrne, SoGlos is a Gloucestershire-focused local news brand with a lifestyle and business angle.
SoGlos is funded by traditional display advertisements and content marketing with commercial partners.
Annual turnover has grown to almost £1m, allowing investment in their self-built content management system, SoCMS, which can provide in-house partnership proposal and reporting technology.
Marketing director, James, previously said that the SoCMS was “the most modern, intuitive and efficient… of its kind” and will “save individual journalists a whole day each per week”.
The outlet claims a monthly online readership of around 200,000 with 30,000 newsletter subscribers.
Michelle told Press Gazette: “I think when we started SoGlos, I approached it in a very editorial way by focussing on our content, readership and brand.
“But I’d say I was probably a bit naïve as well as ambitious when it came to the business side of journalism.”
She said that her MBA research allowed her to be a “better businesswoman”, understanding how to expand the brand.
She said: “We take our mission to revolutionise regional media quite literally, with some big plans around portfolio expansion, commercial growth, enhancing our relationship with our audience and developing proprietary tech all on the horizon, we will be going some way to achieving this in the near future.
“SoGlos is in remarkably safe hands with Chloe as SoGlos’s new editor, her unwavering enthusiasm, obsession with quality and attention to detail will continue to see the brand soar in Gloucestershire.”
Replacing Gorman as deputy editor will be Annabel Lammas who joined the company as a staff writer more than four years ago.
