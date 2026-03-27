The week ahead marks 50 years of Apple, with the multinational tech company having become one of the world’s leading producers of phones, software and consumer technology in its half-century of existence.
On Thursday, outgoing director-general Tim Davie officially exits the BBC having announced his departure in November 2025. His resignation was prompted by controversy surrounding the editing of a BBC Panorama episode featuring US President Donald Trump.
Finally, the week features multiple religious holidays, with Passover beginning on Wednesday followed by Easter Sunday later in the week.
Leading the week
Monday (March 30): Financial Conduct Authority sets out approach on motor finance redress scheme; G7 finance and energy ministers meet to discuss Iran conflict; Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits Berlin ahead of expected stop in London this week.
Tuesday (March 31): UK GDP National Accounts; England face Japan in international friendly; 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs finals.
Wednesday (April 1): Earliest launch date for Artemis II mission; Energy price cap changes take effect; Iran marks Republic Day.
Thursday (April 2): Tim Davie steps down as BBC director general; King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Royal Maundy service in Wales.
Friday (April 3): Last two LNG tankers due to arrive in Asia and Europe from Gulf; County cricket season begins.
Saturday (April 4): Oxford v Cambridge boat race; FA Cup quarterfinals begin.
Sunday (April 5): New Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally delivers Easter Sunday sermon; Eight OPEC+ nations meet.
Also look out for…
Monday (March 30)
Nigel Farage at Reform UK rally in Hull
Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour launch Senedd election campaigns
Russell Brand in court on rape charges
NEU annual conference begins
Tuesday (March 31)
UK-France funding agreement on beach patrols expires
Sentencing for man whose XL bullies killed a woman in Essex
French Senate debates social media ban for under-15s
Israeli budget deadline
Wednesday (April 1)
Changes to business rates take effect, including pubs rate cut
Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd play UEFA Women’s Champions League second legs
50 years ago: Apple was founded
Passover begins
Thursday (April 2)
US National Capital Planning Commission votes on Trump White House ballroom project
Virgin Money/Nationwide merger completes
Hearing on proposed settlement in Bank of America Epstein lawsuit
Friday (April 3)
NASUWT annual conference begins
Good Friday
Saturday (April 4)
30-day waiver on Indian purchases of Russian oil expires
Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder
Riz Ahmed hosts SNL UK
Easter Saturday
Sunday (April 5)
Royals attend Easter service in Windsor
Key statistics, reports and results
March 30
Markets reopen following weekend pause in trading and Iran war developments
Bank of England money and credit
Amnesty report on FIFA World Cup
March 31
Greenhouse gas emissions 2025
Cornwall Insights update on energy price cap predictions
UK road fuel prices
Nationwide house price index
UK economic accounts
BRC shop price index
Household support fund ends
EU inflation
China manufacturing PMI
Results for: Raspberry Pi
April 1
Water bills and council tax increase
National Minimum Wage increases
GP contract 26/27 agreement takes effect
UK manufacturing PMI
Thursday (April 2)
Tesla car delivery figures expected
Friday (April 3)
FCDO international development stats
US unemployment
FAO food price index
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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