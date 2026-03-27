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March 27, 2026

News diary 30 March – 5 April: Tim Davie exits BBC, Apple turns 50, Easter Sunday

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

BBC director-general Tim Davie stands behind BBC-branded lectern next to BBC-branded stage furniture
BBC director-general Tim Davie gives a speech in Salford on 14 May 2025. Picture: BBC

The week ahead marks 50 years of Apple, with the multinational tech company having become one of the world’s leading producers of phones, software and consumer technology in its half-century of existence.

On Thursday, outgoing director-general Tim Davie officially exits the BBC having announced his departure in November 2025. His resignation was prompted by controversy surrounding the editing of a BBC Panorama episode featuring US President Donald Trump.

Finally, the week features multiple religious holidays, with Passover beginning on Wednesday followed by Easter Sunday later in the week.

Leading the week

Monday (March 30): Financial Conduct Authority sets out approach on motor finance redress scheme; G7 finance and energy ministers meet to discuss Iran conflict; Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits Berlin ahead of expected stop in London this week.

Tuesday (March 31): UK GDP National Accounts; England face Japan in international friendly; 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs finals.

Wednesday (April 1): Earliest launch date for Artemis II mission; Energy price cap changes take effect; Iran marks Republic Day.

Thursday (April 2): Tim Davie steps down as BBC director general; King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Royal Maundy service in Wales.

Friday (April 3): Last two LNG tankers due to arrive in Asia and Europe from Gulf; County cricket season begins.

Saturday (April 4): Oxford v Cambridge boat race; FA Cup quarterfinals begin.

Sunday (April 5): New Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally delivers Easter Sunday sermon; Eight OPEC+ nations meet.

Also look out for…

Monday (March 30)

Nigel Farage at Reform UK rally in Hull

Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour launch Senedd election campaigns

Russell Brand in court on rape charges

NEU annual conference begins

Tuesday (March 31)

UK-France funding agreement on beach patrols expires

Sentencing for man whose XL bullies killed a woman in Essex

French Senate debates social media ban for under-15s

Israeli budget deadline

Wednesday (April 1)

Changes to business rates take effect, including pubs rate cut

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd play UEFA Women’s Champions League second legs

50 years ago: Apple was founded

Passover begins

Thursday (April 2)

US National Capital Planning Commission votes on Trump White House ballroom project

Virgin Money/Nationwide merger completes

Hearing on proposed settlement in Bank of America Epstein lawsuit

Friday (April 3)

NASUWT annual conference begins

Good Friday

Saturday (April 4)

30-day waiver on Indian purchases of Russian oil expires

Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder

Riz Ahmed hosts SNL UK

Easter Saturday

Sunday (April 5)

Royals attend Easter service in Windsor

Key statistics, reports and results

March 30

Markets reopen following weekend pause in trading and Iran war developments

Bank of England money and credit

Amnesty report on FIFA World Cup

March 31

Greenhouse gas emissions 2025

Cornwall Insights update on energy price cap predictions

UK road fuel prices

Nationwide house price index

UK economic accounts

BRC shop price index

Household support fund ends

EU inflation

China manufacturing PMI

Results for: Raspberry Pi

April 1

Water bills and council tax increase

National Minimum Wage increases

GP contract 26/27 agreement takes effect

UK manufacturing PMI

Thursday (April 2)

Tesla car delivery figures expected

Friday (April 3)

FCDO international development stats

US unemployment

FAO food price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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