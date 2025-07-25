News diary 28 July – 3 August: Starmer-Trump meeting, Edinburgh Fringe, Ofcom annual media data

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the Week
Monday (July 28): Keir Starmer expected to meet Donald Trump in Scotland; Changes to the Universal Postal Service take effect; UN Conference on Palestine.
Tuesday (July 29): First anniversary of the Southport stabbings; Supreme Court judgments on Russia sanctions and taxi licensing; World Economic Outlook update published.
Wednesday (July 30): US Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Results from Microsoft and Meta.
Thursday (July 31): Heathrow deadline to submit expansion proposal; Ukraine’s Rada meets to consider new legislation restoring independence of anti-corruption bodies; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell.
Friday (August 1): US ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs due to take effect; Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife in court on sex offence charges; ECJ judgment on Italy/Albania asylum agreement.
Saturday (August 2): EU Artificial Intelligence Act provisions come into effect; Mariah Carey performs at Brighton & Hove Pride; UK Athletics Championships.
Sunday (August 3): Pope Leo presides over closing mass for the Jubilee of Youth; Atletico Madrid and Porto hold tribute match for Diogo Jota.
Also look out for…
July 28
FAO publishes State of Food Security and Nutrition; Gaza likely addressed
US and China hold trade talks in Sweden
Swimming and diving finals run throughout the week at World Aquatics Championships
July 29
Donald Trump wraps up trip to Scotland
Former Met officer David Carrick in court on sex offence charges
Results from Barclays, Boeing and Spotify
Preliminary round of the Carabao Cup begins
July 30
US Q2 GDP
Man in court charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery in Co. Down
Inquest for boy who fell 15 floors from east London tower block
Ofcom Media Nations Report
July 31
Oral arguments in appeal challenge over Trump tariffs
Finland hosts Helsinki+50 conference
England and India begin London Test
One year ago: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
August 1
Ninja swords ban comes into effect
Edinburgh Festival Fringe opens
League One and League Two football seasons begin
August 2
Third Test in British & Irish Lions v Wallabies series
Oasis continue London run
WWE Summer Slam following death of Hulk Hogan
August 3
Eight OPEC+ countries hold latest meeting
F1: Hungarian Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
July 28
Results from: Audi, Heineken
July 29
Fortune Global 500
US consumer confidence index
Spain Q2 GDP
Results from: Barclays, Boeing, Spotify, AstraZeneca, UnitedHealth Group, Starbucks, Greggs, Norfolk Southern, Stellantis, Mondelez
July 30
Ofcom Public Service Broadcasting Network Compliance Report
Workless households 2024
EU flash estimate GDP
Canada and Brazil interest rate decisions
Results from: Microsoft, Meta, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Aston Martin, QUALCOMM, Panasonic, Airbus, BAE Systems, BASF, HSBC, UBS, abrdn, Santander, Taylor Wimpey, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Adidas
July 31
Annual figures on workplace pension participation and savings trends
Annual stats on prisons and probation performance
Rail Fares Index 2025
Road casualties involving alcohol (2023)
Japan and South Africa interest rate decisions
Hong Kong Q2 GDP
China manufacturing PMI
Results from: Apple, Amazon, Shell, Samsung, BMW, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Coinbase, Drax, ABInBev, Reddit, British American Tobacco, Next, Unilever
August 1
US unemployment figures
Euro area inflation
Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, International Airlines Group, Daimler, Nintendo, Liberty Global (Virgin Media), Nippon Steel
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
