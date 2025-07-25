Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
July 25, 2025

News diary 28 July – 3 August: Starmer-Trump meeting, Edinburgh Fringe, Ofcom annual media data

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Performers line Edinburgh's Royal Mile for the first day of Edinburgh's Fringe Festival in 2024 - picture shows people in bright costumes and one massive cat head sculpture held above them
Performers from around the world line Edinburgh's Royal Mile for the first day of Edinburgh's Fringe Festival in 2024. Picture: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the Week

Monday (July 28): Keir Starmer expected to meet Donald Trump in Scotland; Changes to the Universal Postal Service take effect; UN Conference on Palestine.

Tuesday (July 29): First anniversary of the Southport stabbings; Supreme Court judgments on Russia sanctions and taxi licensing; World Economic Outlook update published.

Wednesday (July 30): US Federal Reserve interest rate decision; Results from Microsoft and Meta.

Thursday (July 31): Heathrow deadline to submit expansion proposal; Ukraine’s Rada meets to consider new legislation restoring independence of anti-corruption bodies; Results from Apple, Amazon and Shell.

Friday (August 1): US ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs due to take effect; Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife in court on sex offence charges; ECJ judgment on Italy/Albania asylum agreement.

Saturday (August 2): EU Artificial Intelligence Act provisions come into effect; Mariah Carey performs at Brighton & Hove Pride; UK Athletics Championships.

Sunday (August 3): Pope Leo presides over closing mass for the Jubilee of Youth; Atletico Madrid and Porto hold tribute match for Diogo Jota.

Also look out for…

July 28

FAO publishes State of Food Security and Nutrition; Gaza likely addressed

US and China hold trade talks in Sweden

Swimming and diving finals run throughout the week at World Aquatics Championships

July 29

Donald Trump wraps up trip to Scotland

Former Met officer David Carrick in court on sex offence charges

Results from Barclays, Boeing and Spotify

Preliminary round of the Carabao Cup begins

July 30

US Q2 GDP

Man in court charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery in Co. Down

Inquest for boy who fell 15 floors from east London tower block

Ofcom Media Nations Report

July 31

Oral arguments in appeal challenge over Trump tariffs

Finland hosts Helsinki+50 conference

England and India begin London Test

One year ago: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

August 1

Ninja swords ban comes into effect

Edinburgh Festival Fringe opens

League One and League Two football seasons begin

August 2

Third Test in British & Irish Lions v Wallabies series

Oasis continue London run

WWE Summer Slam following death of Hulk Hogan

August 3

Eight OPEC+ countries hold latest meeting

F1: Hungarian Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

July 28

Results from: Audi, Heineken

July 29

Fortune Global 500

US consumer confidence index

Spain Q2 GDP

Results from: Barclays, Boeing, Spotify, AstraZeneca, UnitedHealth Group, Starbucks, Greggs, Norfolk Southern, Stellantis, Mondelez

July 30

Ofcom Public Service Broadcasting Network Compliance Report

Workless households 2024

EU flash estimate GDP

Canada and Brazil interest rate decisions

Results from: Microsoft, Meta, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Aston Martin, QUALCOMM, Panasonic, Airbus, BAE Systems, BASF, HSBC, UBS, abrdn, Santander, Taylor Wimpey, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Adidas

July 31

Annual figures on workplace pension participation and savings trends

Annual stats on prisons and probation performance

Rail Fares Index 2025

Road casualties involving alcohol (2023)

Japan and South Africa interest rate decisions

Hong Kong Q2 GDP

China manufacturing PMI

Results from: Apple, Amazon, Shell, Samsung, BMW, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Coinbase, Drax, ABInBev, Reddit, British American Tobacco, Next, Unilever

August 1

US unemployment figures

Euro area inflation

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, International Airlines Group, Daimler, Nintendo, Liberty Global (Virgin Media), Nippon Steel

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler