September 12, 2025

News diary 15-21 September: Trump visits UK, interest rate decision, sentencing of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Donald Trump appears behind a podium, illustrating a story about INMA CEO Earl Wilkinson's warnings over the threat the president poses to the business of the news media
Donald Trump. Picture: Shutterstock

The week ahead looks to be dominated by the visit of Donald Trump for the UK, as the US President arrives Tuesday and takes part in a State Banquet with King Charles on Wednesday, followed by talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday.

The economy will also be in focus, with figures to indicate the current state of cost of living in the UK. Inflation data will be available on Wednesday, followed by the release of interest rates the following day. US interest rates will also be published by the Federal reserve on Wednesday.

Prior to these events, the sentencing of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is taking place on Monday, following their retrial in one of the UK’s more prolific recent criminal cases.

Leading the week

Monday (September 15): Sentencing for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon following retrial; MPs debate peers’ amendments to Employment Rights Bill; Trial begins for Soldier F charged over Bloody Sunday killings.

Tuesday (September 16): Donald Trump arrives for UK State Visit; UK labour market statistics; UEFA Champions League group stage matches begin.

Wednesday (September 17): Donald Trump and King Charles address State Banquet; UK inflation data; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Thursday (September 18): Keir Starmer hosts Donald Trump at Chequers; UK interest rate decision; General strike in France.

Friday (September 19): House of Lords continues debate on assisted dying bill; UK public finances data.

Saturday (September 20): Liberal Democrats autumn conference opens.

Sunday (September 21): Traffic-free day on Oxford Street; World Athletics Championships concludes.

Also look out for…

September 15

Southport Inquiry impact evidence hearing

Extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit continues in Doha in the wake of Israeli strikes

First elections begin in Syria since the fall of Assad

Polish President visits Germany and France

September 16

MPs debate Sentencing Bill for the first time

DWP publishes statistics on winter fuel payments

Press conference to launch latest report from the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Carabao Cup third round

September 17

‘Trump Not Welcome’ protest in London

Lisa Nandy and Tim Davie speak at RTS Cambridge Convention

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner could be released from German prison

Ireland v England T20 series begins

September 18

Court hearing for Hashem Abedi following alleged HMP Parkland incident

London Fashion Week s/s26 begins

Kneecap concert at Wembley Arena

September 19

Bus strikes on Manchester’s Bee Network

Sentencing for teen girls guilty over Seven Sisters death

DUP annual conference begins

200m finals at the World Athletics Championships

September 20

BBC Strictly Come Dancing series begins

Russia hosts ‘Intervision’ song contest

September 21

Michel Barnier contests by-election in Paris

Constitutional referendum in Guinea

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Berlin Marathon

Key statistics, reports and results:

September 15

Rightmove house price index

Make UK/BDO manufacturing outlook

China monthly press conference on economic data

G20 quarterly GDP growth data

EU foreign trade statistics

Cluster Munition Monitor 2025

September 16

Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment statistics

Register of political donations

Quarterly public sector employment statistics

Canada inflation

Results from: Wolseley

September 17

WTO World Trade Report 2025

UK services and producer price inflation

Private rent and house prices

EU inflation

Argentina Q2 GDP

Canada, Brazil and Indonesia interest rate decisions

Results from: Barratt Redrow

September 18

Planning applications in England

Bank of England agents’ summary of business conditions

OECD report on governing with AI

World Alzheimer’s Report

South Africa interest rate decision

Results from: NEXT, Capricorn Energy

September 19

UK retail sales figures

GfK consumer confidence index

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

Housing supply: indicators of new supply statistics

Japan interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

