News diary 15-21 September: Trump visits UK, interest rate decision, sentencing of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

The week ahead looks to be dominated by the visit of Donald Trump for the UK, as the US President arrives Tuesday and takes part in a State Banquet with King Charles on Wednesday, followed by talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday.
The economy will also be in focus, with figures to indicate the current state of cost of living in the UK. Inflation data will be available on Wednesday, followed by the release of interest rates the following day. US interest rates will also be published by the Federal reserve on Wednesday.
Prior to these events, the sentencing of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is taking place on Monday, following their retrial in one of the UK’s more prolific recent criminal cases.
Leading the week
Monday (September 15): Sentencing for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon following retrial; MPs debate peers’ amendments to Employment Rights Bill; Trial begins for Soldier F charged over Bloody Sunday killings.
Tuesday (September 16): Donald Trump arrives for UK State Visit; UK labour market statistics; UEFA Champions League group stage matches begin.
Wednesday (September 17): Donald Trump and King Charles address State Banquet; UK inflation data; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Thursday (September 18): Keir Starmer hosts Donald Trump at Chequers; UK interest rate decision; General strike in France.
Friday (September 19): House of Lords continues debate on assisted dying bill; UK public finances data.
Saturday (September 20): Liberal Democrats autumn conference opens.
Sunday (September 21): Traffic-free day on Oxford Street; World Athletics Championships concludes.
Also look out for…
September 15
Southport Inquiry impact evidence hearing
Extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit continues in Doha in the wake of Israeli strikes
First elections begin in Syria since the fall of Assad
Polish President visits Germany and France
September 16
MPs debate Sentencing Bill for the first time
DWP publishes statistics on winter fuel payments
Press conference to launch latest report from the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory
Carabao Cup third round
September 17
‘Trump Not Welcome’ protest in London
Lisa Nandy and Tim Davie speak at RTS Cambridge Convention
Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner could be released from German prison
Ireland v England T20 series begins
September 18
Court hearing for Hashem Abedi following alleged HMP Parkland incident
London Fashion Week s/s26 begins
Kneecap concert at Wembley Arena
September 19
Bus strikes on Manchester’s Bee Network
Sentencing for teen girls guilty over Seven Sisters death
DUP annual conference begins
200m finals at the World Athletics Championships
September 20
BBC Strictly Come Dancing series begins
Russia hosts ‘Intervision’ song contest
September 21
Michel Barnier contests by-election in Paris
Constitutional referendum in Guinea
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Berlin Marathon
Key statistics, reports and results:
September 15
Rightmove house price index
Make UK/BDO manufacturing outlook
China monthly press conference on economic data
G20 quarterly GDP growth data
EU foreign trade statistics
Cluster Munition Monitor 2025
September 16
Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment statistics
Register of political donations
Quarterly public sector employment statistics
Canada inflation
Results from: Wolseley
September 17
WTO World Trade Report 2025
UK services and producer price inflation
Private rent and house prices
EU inflation
Argentina Q2 GDP
Canada, Brazil and Indonesia interest rate decisions
Results from: Barratt Redrow
September 18
Planning applications in England
Bank of England agents’ summary of business conditions
OECD report on governing with AI
World Alzheimer’s Report
South Africa interest rate decision
Results from: NEXT, Capricorn Energy
September 19
UK retail sales figures
GfK consumer confidence index
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
Housing supply: indicators of new supply statistics
Japan interest rate decision
