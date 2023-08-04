News diary 7 – 13 August: Govt ‘migration week’, NYT and News Corp results

The Bibby Stockholm immigration barge, seen on 2 August, 2023 in Portland, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Having spent this week making overtures to motorists and anti-ULEZ advocates in the wake of the narrow Tory by-election victory in Uxbridge, the government is expected to turn its attention towards immigration next week with a series of announcements on migrant housing and Channel crossings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hoping to kick off “migration week” with the long-awaited arrival of the first asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm, now reportedly set for Monday (7 August) – though we’ve heard that before.

The barge was initially due to receive its first 50 residents weeks ago, but the operation has been plagued by numerous health and safety concerns, forcing the Home Office into a series of delays. The government has brushed off the Fire Brigade Union’s description of the barge as a “potential death trap” in a letter written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Wednesday, and hasn’t responded to the union’s request for an urgent meeting to discuss its concerns.

Related

While Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has refused to commit to a definitive opening date beyond confirming that the first migrants will arrive in “the coming weeks”, the government will be hoping to avoid more headline-grabbing delays as it tries to drive home its “stop the boats” messaging next week.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The women’s World Cup moves into the knockout stages next week, and England take on Nigeria in a winnable-looking tie on Monday (7 August). The Lionesses made a slow start to the tournament but exploded into life in their final group game against China, with Lauren James doing her best to single-handedly make up for the injury-induced absence of several key players.

A win on Monday would lead to a quarter final fixture on Saturday (12 August) against either Colombia or Jamaica, who knocked out previous winners Brazil on their way to qualifying for the knockout rounds for the first time.

England will now be among the favourites to go all the way after several big names failed to progress from the group stages. A win on Saturday would nicely tee up the first full day of the men’s Premier League season, which kicks off with champions Manchester City travelling to Burnley on Friday (11 August) to give their former captain Vincent Kompany a baptism of fire in his first match as a Premier League manager.

Looking abroad

Following months of political turmoil in Pakistan stemming from the ousting of then-prime minister Imran Khan, his successor Shehbaz Sharif is due to step down next week before the current five-year term of the National Assembly expires on Saturday (12 August), with elections expected in October.

While an interim prime minister is scheduled to take over from Sharif until the elections are held, he has suggested that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif is likely to be the party’s candidate in the autumn after the Assembly passed a new law in June limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office.

The former prime minister’s return will intensify an election campaign that is already raising concerns about instability following the deadly Islamic State attack at a Taliban-linked political rally this week and the ever-present threat of violence between Khan’s supporters and detractors over more than 150 criminal charges that have been brought against him.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is hosting a summit of Amazonian leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday (8-9 August) in Belem, the site of COP30 in 2025.

The meeting follows news yesterday that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell by 66% in July to hit a six-year low, a marked turnaround from the destruction that surged under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Leaders from the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, meeting for the first time since 2009, will look to agree a common policy on forest conservation and security amid growing concerns over “narco-deforestation” and the impact of organised crime on the jungle.

Attendees include Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, who met with Lula in May to launch a “new era” between the two countries after diplomatic ties were cut under Bolsonaro’s rule.

Also look out for

August 7

Huw Pill hosts virtual Q&A on BoE monetary policy report

ASLEF train drivers begin week-long overtime ban

Inquest opens into death of man in ‘moldy’ flat

Joe Biden begins three-state swing to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah

Cambodian leader Hun Sen replaced by son Hun Manet

Tory Lanez sentenced over shooting Megan Thee Stallion

August 8

Scottish exam results released

Sentencing of Colombian “Clan del Grupo” cartel leader Otoniel in New York

Hearing scheduled in Imran Khan terrorism case in Lahore

August 9

Prince Harry attends ISPS Sports Values Summit in Tokyo

E.ON financial results

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

August 10

Donald Trump arraigned on superseding indictment in documents case

National Student Survey findings published

RWE (nPower owner) financial results

Joanna Cherry in conversation at Edinburgh Fringe

Second commercial spaceflight for Virgin Galactic 02

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand

August 11

UK Q2 GDP

BMA junior doctors begin latest round of strike action

Possible launch of Russian Luna-25 moon mission

August 12

Prince Harry participates in Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Singapore

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte II

Apprentice Boys Derry march

Glorious Twelfth

Perseid meteor shower peaks

August 13

Greta Thunberg at Edinburgh International Book Festival

Primaries ahead of Argentina’s presidential election

Statistics, reports and results:

August 7

Halifax House Price Index

IHS Markit/REC Report on Jobs

Results from: BioNTech, Toshiba, Paramount

August 8

BRC Sales Monitor

Results from: SoftBank, abrdn, New York Times, UPS, Glencore, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, Porsche SE, Lyft

August 9

China consumer price index

Results from: E. ON, Honda Motor, Sony, Disney, Flutter

August 10

British Red Cross report on heatwaves

US inflation figures

NHS key services combined performance data

Annual stats on FGM

UK Finance stats on mortgage arrears and possessions

India interest rate decision

Results from: RWE, Siemens, News Corp, ThyssenKrupp, Petrofac

August 11

ONS climate change insights: families and households

UK trade stats

Moody’s sovereign review of Ukraine

HMICFRS report on police contribution to the prevention of homicide

Anniversaries and awareness days

August 7

Afternoon Tea Week (to August 13)

National Allotments Week (to August 13)

August 9

National Book Lovers Day

Singapore National Day

Women’s Day (South Africa)

Elvis Week (to August 17)

Nine years ago: Michael Brown killed (Ferguson, US)

78 years ago: Nagasaki atomic bomb

August 10

Prisoners’ Justice Day

World Lion Day

August 11

National Sideburns Day

50 years ago: the birth of hip-hop

August 12

International Youth Day

World Elephant Day

Six years ago: “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, US

August 13

International Left Handers’ Day

National Bowling Day (US)

11 years ago: Austin Tice kidnapped in Syria

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog