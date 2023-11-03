News diary 6 – 12 November: King opens Parliament, Arab League summit

King Charles III. Picture: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (7 November) will be more noteworthy than many in recent years for a variety of reasons: it’s the first for King Charles since he ascended the throne in 2022 and also heralds the start of the final session of the current Parliament before a general election which is widely expected to take place before the end of 2024.

The last session ended with a late flurry of bills being added to the statute book, notably new laws on planning and internet safety, so what can we expect when King Charles sits down to set out what could be this government’s final legislative programme?

The long-delayed Renters (Reform) Bill is due to be carried over and ministers are expected to continue the housing theme by introducing a bill to end leasehold homes. Elsewhere, there’s expected to be legislation to expand on the prime minister’s disavowal of pro-green policies, while further fuel for the Tory grassroots in the form of tougher sentencing laws and restrictions on ULEZ-esque schemes are tipped to be included.

We may also get bills to reflect the government’s plans to tackle the cost of living and the domestic impact of ongoing global crises, though campaigners hoping to see the delivery of a 2018 Tory promise to legislate to end conversion therapy look set to be disappointed. Debate on the speech begins on Wednesday (8 November), with a final vote due on 15 November.

Following eyebrow-raising testimony from former officials this week, a new group of big-name witnesses are up before the Covid-19 inquiry next week to provide further revelations on the inner-workings of the pandemic-era government.

On Monday (6 November), former Treasury economic adviser Clare Lombardelli appears for questioning on how economic policy-making worked during Covid, followed on Tuesday (7 November) by Boris Johnson loyalist and former No 10 Chief of Staff Lord Edward Udny-Lister, who led crunch talks with regional leaders when parts of England were put under more severe lockdown rules in October 2020.

Former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Mark Sedwill will have the chance to give his side of the story on Wednesday (8 November) after Dominic Cummings described the Cabinet Office operation Sedwill led as a “dumpster fire” in his appearance earlier this week. Last up is former Home Secretary Priti Patel, who appears on Thursday (9 November) to face questions about decision-making on policing and border closure policies during the pandemic.

Organisers have called for a million people to take to the streets of the UK on Saturday (11 November) for protests demanding an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The timing has sparked fears of a clash with Remembrance Day ceremonies, and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat is among those suggesting the “inappropriate” marches should be blocked, though organisers have vowed to steer clear of the Cenotaph on the day.

The Met Police will also be under scrutiny, with pundits and Conservative MPs calling for tougher action to deal with protesters amid criticism that the force isn’t doing enough. Home Secretary Suella Braverman went as far as calling the protests “hate marches”, saying a zero-tolerance approach should be taken.

Looking Abroad

With no indication that Israel plans to halt its operations against Hamas in Gaza any time soon, growing outrage in the Arab world at the rising civilian toll will be front and centre when Arab League leaders gather for an emergency summit in Riyadh on Saturday (11 November).

The meeting, held at the request of Palestine and hosts Saudi Arabia, follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest trip to the region, which started in Israel today ahead of a stop in Jordan and then, reportedly, Turkey this Sunday (5 November). The visit would be Blinken’s first travel to Ankara since the crisis broke out amid suggestions the US is recalibrating its position as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate.

The conflict is also sure to come up when G7 foreign ministers gather in Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday (7 – 8 November), with a unanimous commitment on humanitarian aid possible after Japan and Canada were absent from an early statement in support of Israel signed by the group’s other five members. While more recent talks have shown more unity, Tokyo is taking a more careful line on the war than many of its allies as it maintains closer relationships with Middle Eastern oil exporters, notably including Iran.

After watching his sons and co-defendants Don Jr. and Eric testify this week, former US President Donald Trump is expected to appear on the witness stand in his fraud trial on Monday (6 November) ahead of planned testimony from his daughter Ivanka, who is not named in the case, on Wednesday (8 November).

Since the case is civil, unlike the four ongoing criminal prosecutions he is currently fighting, Trump faces no risk of jail time. But with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking at least $250m in damages as well as banishing Trump companies from doing business in the Empire State, the stakes in the case, which is expected to conclude in late December, remain high.

Also look out for…

November 6

Met Police officers in court over “racist” Whatsapp posts

French Senate due to take up controversial new immigration bill

Cook Islands hosts Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting

FAO releases State of Food and Agriculture

Football Manager 24 released

November 7

United States holds off-year elections

Amazon staff strike in Coventry

The Prince of Wales attends Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore

One month ago: Hamas launched massive attack on Israel

November 8

Peter Bone recall petition opens

Andrew Bailey addresses Central Bank of Ireland conference

Mark Rowley in conversation at IfG

Laughing gas ban takes effect

New Ofgem rules on prepayment meters in force

Republican presidential primary debate in Miami

Donald Trump holds rally in Florida

Cate Blanchett addresses European Parliament

Society of Editors Media Freedom Awards

November 9

City Minister at Politico UK Financial Services Summit

Nadine Dorries’ The Plot published

Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” memoir released

CAS hearing in case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva begins

ECJ rulings in cases involving Apple, Google, Meta and Tiktok

Sotheby’s auction of Picasso’s ‘Femme à la montre’ ends

November 10

UK Q3 GDP

Court hearing for “Russian spies” arrested in London

Christine Lagarde addresses FT Global Boardroom

Emmanuel Macron hosts Paris Peace Forum

GRAMMY nominations announced

November 11

League of Arab States holds emergency summit on Israel-Hamas war

Emmanuel Macron presides over France’s Armistice Day observance

Lord Mayor’s Show

November 12

King Charles III at Cenotaph service marking Remembrance Sunday

Debate ahead of Argentina presidential election runoff

APEC Finance Ministers meeting begins

Diwali

Statistics, reports and results:

November 6

OECD Skills Outlook report

UK construction PMI

SMMT car sales figures

Results from: BioNTech, Ryanair

November 7

OECD Consumer Price Indices

OECD Health at a Glance

WHO Global Tuberculosis Report

UNCTAD Least Developed Countries report

Halifax House Price Index

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

Wild bird populations

Results from: Associated British Foods, UBS, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Saudi Aramco, Persimmon, Uber Technologies, Devon Energy, eBay, Nintendo

November 8

NIESR Economic Forecast

Council Taxbase 2023

Ofsted initial teacher education inspections

IHS Markit/REC Report on Jobs

Fortune 40 Under 40

Forbes China Rich List

Results from: E.ON, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Rocket Lab, Bayer AG, Commerzbank, The Co-operative Bank, Airbus Group, Credit Agricole, Lyft, Under Armour, Walt Disney Company, New York Times Co., Two-Two Interactive

November 9

MPs expenses

CAF World Giving Index 2023

NHS key services combined performance data

Cancelled elective operations in England

Gambling Commission’s youth gambling survey

Mortgage and landlord possessions

Results from: WHSmith, Honda, ArcelorMittal, Taylor Wimpey, AstraZeneca, Nissan, News Corp, SoftBank, Sony, Tate & Lyle, National Grid, AngloGold Ashanti, Olympus

November 10

Indices of production and services

UK trade

Output in the construction industry

ONS measures of national well-being

NAO report on preparing for adult social care reforms

Anniversaries and awareness campaigns:

November 6

Stranger Things Day

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

Living Wage Week (to November 12)

National School Meals Week (to November 10)

UK Parliament Week (to November 12)

Talk Money Week (to November 10)

Trustees’ Week (to November 10)

Pro Bono Week (to November 10)

November 7

Purple Tuesday

November 8

World Town Planning Day

100 years ago: Beer Hall Putsch

November 9

International Day Against Fascism and Anti-Semitism

Social Media Kindness Day

70 years ago: Dylan Thomas died

November 10

Veterans Day (US)

November 11

Armistice Day

November 12

Diwali

World Pneumonia Day

University Defection Day

International Fraud Awareness Week (to November 18)

Orangutan Caring Week (to November 18)

