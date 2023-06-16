News diary 19 – 25 June: Parliament votes on Boris Johnson findings

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Following the Privileges Committee’s bombshell report yesterday, MPs vote on Monday (19 June) on whether to accept the committee’s findings that Boris Johnson deliberately misled the House and its recommendation to permanently revoke the access to Parliament usually afforded to former MPs.
Conservative MPs have been given a free vote on the motion, which happens to come on the day of Johnson’s 59th birthday, meaning we may get to see the true scale of support that remains for the former prime minister.
While a handful of hardcore Johnson allies have pledged to vote against the committee’s findings, a larger number of Tories are expected to abstain, which would allow the motion to pass but likely do nothing to heal the ever-more-public divisions in the party.
Johnson remains bullish on his future, vowing to return to politics, but rumours abound about what he may do while he waits for a safe seat to become available.
He’s been unveiled as the Daily Mail’s “erudite” new columnist, with his first effort due out on Mail Online this afternoon, while others have speculated about an eventual return to the Telegraph, as his former editor William Lewis – recently knighted on Johnson’s controversial honours list – reportedly mulls over a bid for the right-leaning paper. A whisper in the Financial Times even suggests a tilt at next year’s London mayoral race as an independent, which would keep him in the political arena but put him directly at odds with the party that is unlikely to stand by him en masse next week.
Former Prime Minister David Cameron may be grateful attention is elsewhere on Monday (19 June) when he becomes the first politician to appear before the Covid-19 inquiry as a series of high-profile names from past governments are questioned on how policies prior to the pandemic shaped the nature of the government response from 2020 onwards.
Cameron’s appearance, followed by his chancellor George Osborne and close ally Oliver Letwin on Tuesday (20 June), comes shortly after the release of a TUC report claiming public spending cuts imposed under Cameron’s flagship austerity policy left the government and public sector “hugely unprepared” to respond to the pandemic.
On Wednesday (21 June), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden appear before the inquiry, where Hunt’s tenure as Health Secretary between 2012 and 2018 is likely to be under scrutiny. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and former Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance round out the week on Thursday (22 June).
The latest inflation figures are out on Wednesday (21 June) followed by the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday (22 June) as the UK grapples with higher-than-expected wage growth, core inflation and borrowing costs.
The global battle to control inflation saw the Fed pause its programme of hikes this week, but the European Central Bank announced another quarter-point rise and the BoE is expected to follow suit with an increase that would take the bank rate to 4.75%, the highest level since July 2007. Markets are now predicting that the rate will peak at 5.75% this year and potentially reach 6% in 2024. Households struggling with high bills are now facing the prospect of a further inflationary pressure as lenders respond to the central bank’s actions by raising mortgage rates and withdrawing or repricing deals, with both existing homeowners and new buyers looking at higher payments over the coming months.
We’re only weeks into the post-Sturgeon era and the SNP already seems to be in perma-crisis mode, with the party making headlines for all the wrong reasons. New leader Humza Yousaf will attempt to move the conversation on from arrests and dodgy finances when he sets out his vision for independence at a party event in Dundee on Saturday (24 June), with a promise of details on how Scottish voters will be able to give a view on their country’s future.
Yousaf admitted last weekend that there was no clear majority for independence right now, so he’ll need to use this speech to work on convincing the coalition of groups who still favour a breakaway that he’s the man to succeed where Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond failed.
Yousaf also said he wouldn’t take the SNP into alliances with either the Salmond-led Alba party or the Conservatives, though he didn’t explicitly rule out working with the Labour Party, so we could also get further indications on the role the SNP leader envisions for his party in Westminster as a general election looms.
Looking abroad
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be looking to divert attention away from Conservative Party infighting and grim economic news and onto the UK’s leading role in supporting Ukraine when he hosts the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday and Thursday (21 – 22 June).
The 6 June destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which was under Russian control at the time, is likely to feature prominently in discussions as floodwaters recede and the scale of the humanitarian and ecological impact emerges. A major focus this year is on mobilising the private sector’s involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction, currently forecast to cost more than $411 billion, over twice the country’s annual GDP.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised on Thursday to ‘rebuild everything’, vowing to leave no ruins to serve as a reminder of Russian aggression. The Ukrainian leader addresses the opening plenary of the conference alongside Sunak on Wednesday, though it’s unclear whether he plans to attend in person.
Antony Blinken is among the conference attendees, fresh from a trip to Beijing on Sunday and Monday (18 – 19 June) for two days of talks with Chinese officials.
Blinken’s visit, the first by a US Secretary of State since 2018, had been scheduled for February but was postponed at the last minute amid the spy balloon row. It follows a series of recent interactions between Chinese and US officials that have signalled an attempt at a rapprochement, though China notably turned down a proposed meeting between the countries’ defence ministers on the margins of a conference in Singapore earlier this month.
Blinken is likely to use his visit to reiterate warnings against Chinese involvement in Ukraine, but Washington is already managing expectations ahead of the trip, with a senior diplomat warning “a long list of deliverables” is not anticipated.
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, is hosting the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris on Thursday and Friday (22 – 23 June).
Organisers say over 100 heads of state and government are set to attend the gathering, with participants expected to discuss how IMF reserve assets known as “special drawing rights” (SDRs) could be used to direct finance to developing countries as well as how reforms to international financial institutions could assist global efforts to combat climate change. China, notably, has confirmed new premier Li Qiang will attend as part of his first foreign visit since taking office.
Also look out for
June 19
- British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference
- Donald Trump interview with Fox News airs
- Jens Stoltenberg visits Germany
- Saudi Arabia hosts Sudan humanitarian pledging conference
- Public hearing in Alexei Navalny’s extremism trial
- England v North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier
June 20
- Steve Barclay appears at committee on challenges facing the NHS
- James Cleverly appears at committee on the future of UK aid
- Recall petition opens for Margaret Ferrier MP
- Campsfield migrant centre planning decision due
- Tiktoker sentenced for stalking Mason Mount
- Olaf Scholz hosts Li Qiang for talks
- UN Commission of Inquiry on the OPT launches report
- Royal Ascot begins
June 21
- PMQs
- Angela Rayner and Julia Gillard discuss women’s experiences in politics
- Council of Europe debates human rights in the UK
- Glastonbury Festival (to June 25)
June 22
- Windrush 75 national service of thanksgiving
- BBC Question Time hosts Brexit Special
- HEPI Annual Conference
- Joe Biden hosts Narendra Modi for White House state visit
- Two-day hearing opens in FTC challenge to Microsoft-Activision merger
- First women’s Ashes test
- National Portrait Gallery reopens
June 23
- RCN ballot closes for nurses’ strike mandate
- Patriotic Alternative leader sentenced for terror offences
- British citizen sentenced in the US for 2020 Twitter hack
- Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis among speakers at Faith & Freedom Coalition conference
- Seven years ago: UK held referendum on EU membership
June 24
- Donald Trump speaks at Faith & Freedom Coalition conference
- General election in Sierra Leone
- MLB London games
June 25
- Fresh parliamentary elections in Greece
- Donald Trump speaks at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner
- General election in Guatemala
Statistics, reports and results
June 19
- Electoral Commission publishes voter ID analysis (this week)
- Scottish Chief Medical Officer publishes annual report
- Rightmove House Price Index
June 20
- Annual figures on recorded crime in Scotland
- Annual stats on forced marriages
- ONS release on holiday homes in England and Wales
- IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook
- IEA/IFC report on private finance for clean energy
- Results from: FedEx
June 21
- Public Sector Finances release
- UK House Price Index
- NAO report on access to urgent and emergency care
- Results from: Berkeley Group
June 22
- Quarterly financial survey of pension schemes
- Annual stats on special educational needs in England
- Statistics on US population by race and Hispanic origin
- Argentina Q1 GDP
- Whitbread plc trading statement
June 23
- NAO report on the Health Transformation Programme
- Eurozone flash PMI
Anniversaries and awareness days
June 19
- Refugee Week UK (to June 25)
- National School Sport Week (to June 25)
- Small Charity Week (to June 25)
- Learning Disability Week (to June 25)
- World Sickle Cell Day
- Juneteenth (US)
- International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict
June 20
- World Refugee Day
- European Sustainable Energy Week (to 22 June)
- Two weeks ago: Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed
June 21
- The Prince of Wales turns 41
- Armed Forces: Reserves Day
- Thank a Teacher Day
- National Selfie Day
- Make Music Day UK
- World Humanist Day
- Motor Neurone Awareness Day
- International Day of Yoga
- 75 years ago: first modern computer invented
June 22
- 75 years ago: HMT Empire Windrush docked in the UK
- One year ago: major earthquake in Afghanistan
- Hay Day
June 23
- Olympic Day
- International Women in Engineering Day
- International Widows Day
- Bring Your Dog to Work Day
- UN Public Service Day
June 24
- Armed Forces Day
- London Climate Action Week (to 2 July)
- One year ago: US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade
- One year ago: Melilla border stampede
June 25
- Istanbul Pride Parade
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
