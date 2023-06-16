News diary 19 – 25 June: Parliament votes on Boris Johnson findings

Boris Johnson speaks to the press in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Following the Privileges Committee’s bombshell report yesterday, MPs vote on Monday (19 June) on whether to accept the committee’s findings that Boris Johnson deliberately misled the House and its recommendation to permanently revoke the access to Parliament usually afforded to former MPs.

Conservative MPs have been given a free vote on the motion, which happens to come on the day of Johnson’s 59th birthday, meaning we may get to see the true scale of support that remains for the former prime minister.

While a handful of hardcore Johnson allies have pledged to vote against the committee’s findings, a larger number of Tories are expected to abstain, which would allow the motion to pass but likely do nothing to heal the ever-more-public divisions in the party.

Johnson remains bullish on his future, vowing to return to politics, but rumours abound about what he may do while he waits for a safe seat to become available.

He’s been unveiled as the Daily Mail’s “erudite” new columnist, with his first effort due out on Mail Online this afternoon, while others have speculated about an eventual return to the Telegraph, as his former editor William Lewis – recently knighted on Johnson’s controversial honours list – reportedly mulls over a bid for the right-leaning paper. A whisper in the Financial Times even suggests a tilt at next year’s London mayoral race as an independent, which would keep him in the political arena but put him directly at odds with the party that is unlikely to stand by him en masse next week.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron may be grateful attention is elsewhere on Monday (19 June) when he becomes the first politician to appear before the Covid-19 inquiry as a series of high-profile names from past governments are questioned on how policies prior to the pandemic shaped the nature of the government response from 2020 onwards.

Cameron’s appearance, followed by his chancellor George Osborne and close ally Oliver Letwin on Tuesday (20 June), comes shortly after the release of a TUC report claiming public spending cuts imposed under Cameron’s flagship austerity policy left the government and public sector “hugely unprepared” to respond to the pandemic.

On Wednesday (21 June), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden appear before the inquiry, where Hunt’s tenure as Health Secretary between 2012 and 2018 is likely to be under scrutiny. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and former Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance round out the week on Thursday (22 June).

The latest inflation figures are out on Wednesday (21 June) followed by the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday (22 June) as the UK grapples with higher-than-expected wage growth, core inflation and borrowing costs.

The global battle to control inflation saw the Fed pause its programme of hikes this week, but the European Central Bank announced another quarter-point rise and the BoE is expected to follow suit with an increase that would take the bank rate to 4.75%, the highest level since July 2007. Markets are now predicting that the rate will peak at 5.75% this year and potentially reach 6% in 2024. Households struggling with high bills are now facing the prospect of a further inflationary pressure as lenders respond to the central bank’s actions by raising mortgage rates and withdrawing or repricing deals, with both existing homeowners and new buyers looking at higher payments over the coming months.

We’re only weeks into the post-Sturgeon era and the SNP already seems to be in perma-crisis mode, with the party making headlines for all the wrong reasons. New leader Humza Yousaf will attempt to move the conversation on from arrests and dodgy finances when he sets out his vision for independence at a party event in Dundee on Saturday (24 June), with a promise of details on how Scottish voters will be able to give a view on their country’s future.

Yousaf admitted last weekend that there was no clear majority for independence right now, so he’ll need to use this speech to work on convincing the coalition of groups who still favour a breakaway that he’s the man to succeed where Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond failed.

Yousaf also said he wouldn’t take the SNP into alliances with either the Salmond-led Alba party or the Conservatives, though he didn’t explicitly rule out working with the Labour Party, so we could also get further indications on the role the SNP leader envisions for his party in Westminster as a general election looms.

Looking abroad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be looking to divert attention away from Conservative Party infighting and grim economic news and onto the UK’s leading role in supporting Ukraine when he hosts the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday and Thursday (21 – 22 June).

The 6 June destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which was under Russian control at the time, is likely to feature prominently in discussions as floodwaters recede and the scale of the humanitarian and ecological impact emerges. A major focus this year is on mobilising the private sector’s involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction, currently forecast to cost more than $411 billion, over twice the country’s annual GDP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised on Thursday to ‘rebuild everything’, vowing to leave no ruins to serve as a reminder of Russian aggression. The Ukrainian leader addresses the opening plenary of the conference alongside Sunak on Wednesday, though it’s unclear whether he plans to attend in person.

Antony Blinken is among the conference attendees, fresh from a trip to Beijing on Sunday and Monday (18 – 19 June) for two days of talks with Chinese officials.

Blinken’s visit, the first by a US Secretary of State since 2018, had been scheduled for February but was postponed at the last minute amid the spy balloon row. It follows a series of recent interactions between Chinese and US officials that have signalled an attempt at a rapprochement, though China notably turned down a proposed meeting between the countries’ defence ministers on the margins of a conference in Singapore earlier this month.

Blinken is likely to use his visit to reiterate warnings against Chinese involvement in Ukraine, but Washington is already managing expectations ahead of the trip, with a senior diplomat warning “a long list of deliverables” is not anticipated.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, is hosting the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris on Thursday and Friday (22 – 23 June).

Organisers say over 100 heads of state and government are set to attend the gathering, with participants expected to discuss how IMF reserve assets known as “special drawing rights” (SDRs) could be used to direct finance to developing countries as well as how reforms to international financial institutions could assist global efforts to combat climate change. China, notably, has confirmed new premier Li Qiang will attend as part of his first foreign visit since taking office.

Also look out for

June 19

British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference

Donald Trump interview with Fox News airs

Jens Stoltenberg visits Germany

Saudi Arabia hosts Sudan humanitarian pledging conference

Public hearing in Alexei Navalny’s extremism trial

England v North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier

June 20

Steve Barclay appears at committee on challenges facing the NHS

James Cleverly appears at committee on the future of UK aid

Recall petition opens for Margaret Ferrier MP

Campsfield migrant centre planning decision due

Tiktoker sentenced for stalking Mason Mount

Olaf Scholz hosts Li Qiang for talks

UN Commission of Inquiry on the OPT launches report

Royal Ascot begins

June 21

PMQs

Angela Rayner and Julia Gillard discuss women’s experiences in politics

Council of Europe debates human rights in the UK

Glastonbury Festival (to June 25)

June 22

Windrush 75 national service of thanksgiving

BBC Question Time hosts Brexit Special

HEPI Annual Conference

Joe Biden hosts Narendra Modi for White House state visit

Two-day hearing opens in FTC challenge to Microsoft-Activision merger

First women’s Ashes test

National Portrait Gallery reopens

June 23

RCN ballot closes for nurses’ strike mandate

Patriotic Alternative leader sentenced for terror offences

British citizen sentenced in the US for 2020 Twitter hack

Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis among speakers at Faith & Freedom Coalition conference

Seven years ago: UK held referendum on EU membership

June 24

Donald Trump speaks at Faith & Freedom Coalition conference

General election in Sierra Leone

MLB London games

June 25

Fresh parliamentary elections in Greece

Donald Trump speaks at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner

General election in Guatemala

Statistics, reports and results

June 19

Electoral Commission publishes voter ID analysis (this week)

Scottish Chief Medical Officer publishes annual report

Rightmove House Price Index

June 20

Annual figures on recorded crime in Scotland

Annual stats on forced marriages

ONS release on holiday homes in England and Wales

IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook

IEA/IFC report on private finance for clean energy

Results from: FedEx

June 21

Public Sector Finances release

UK House Price Index

NAO report on access to urgent and emergency care

Results from: Berkeley Group

June 22

Quarterly financial survey of pension schemes

Annual stats on special educational needs in England

Statistics on US population by race and Hispanic origin

Argentina Q1 GDP

Whitbread plc trading statement

June 23

NAO report on the Health Transformation Programme

Eurozone flash PMI

Anniversaries and awareness days

June 19

Refugee Week UK (to June 25)

National School Sport Week (to June 25)

Small Charity Week (to June 25)

Learning Disability Week (to June 25)

World Sickle Cell Day

Juneteenth (US)

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

June 20

World Refugee Day

European Sustainable Energy Week (to 22 June)

Two weeks ago: Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed

June 21

The Prince of Wales turns 41

Armed Forces: Reserves Day

Thank a Teacher Day

National Selfie Day

Make Music Day UK

World Humanist Day

Motor Neurone Awareness Day

International Day of Yoga

75 years ago: first modern computer invented

June 22

75 years ago: HMT Empire Windrush docked in the UK

One year ago: major earthquake in Afghanistan

Hay Day

June 23

Olympic Day

International Women in Engineering Day

International Widows Day

Bring Your Dog to Work Day

UN Public Service Day

June 24

Armed Forces Day

London Climate Action Week (to 2 July)

One year ago: US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade

One year ago: Melilla border stampede

June 25

Istanbul Pride Parade

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

