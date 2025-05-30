Commenting returns to Press Gazette powered by OpenWeb

Press Gazette has partnered with OpenWeb, the premium community engagement platform, to reintroduce online commenting on all stories.
The move follows Press Gazette’s launch of a registration wall in December and the rollout of a metered paywall. Commenting will only be available to logged-in users of the site.
An OpenWeb spokesperson said: “At the heart of this collaboration is Conversation, a real-time social experience that drives registrations, increases engagement, and builds a community unique to the Press Gazette brand.
“Combined with OpenWeb’s advanced moderation system, this integration creates a space where productive discourse can thrive.”
Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford said: “Press Gazette is tickled pink to bring commenting back to our website after a break of several years.
“We stopped supporting commenting at a time that we needed to simplify our tech stack. I’m so glad we have launched a partnership with OpenWeb to bring reader debate back to Press Gazette.
“OpenWeb has proved straightforward to deploy and boasts market-leading functionality.
“We will be post-moderating the discussion so readers will be able to discuss the future of media in real time.
“For B2B brands like ours, when all our readers are experts, commenting adds huge value to our editorial offering.”
[Read more: Press Gazette launches paid access to online content]
OpenWeb says its moderation system is powered by more than 25 AI models, advanced machine learning, and Aida, its bespoke large language model (LLM) solution. It said this approach ensures that conversations remain inclusive and civil while protecting against toxicity and misinformation.
“This partnership with Press Gazette is a powerful example of how publishers can reclaim their communities and elevate discourse around vital industry topics,” said Haim Sasson, president and CFO of OpenWeb.
“Together, we’re bringing constructive, real-time conversations back to one of the most important voices in journalism.”
OpenWeb works with more than 5,000 publishers and says it hosts more than 150 million active users each month.
