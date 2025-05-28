Press Gazette launches paid access to online content

Press Gazette today launches a metered paywall to help us fund the next stage of our expansion.
Readers of the site are already asked to share their email address in order to read more than one free article per month. Our paywall and registration wall tech partner is Flip-Pay.
Press Gazette will now charge £9.99 per month or £99 per year for unlimited access to premium content and our archive of more than 50,000 articles dating back to 2000.
We are offering a discounted subscription rate of £1.99 per month for students and retired readers.
The full £99 per year subscription price includes one free entry to both the Future of Media Awards and the British Journalism Awards, as well as a free copy of the first Press Gazette print annual which is planned for later this year.
Press Gazette has been reporting on the UK news industry since 1965 and has been online-only since 2013.
Today we are dedicated to providing those working in publishing with the information they need to make money out of journalism in the digital age. The Press Gazette editorial team provides a level of in-depth, verified and reliable coverage of the news media industry which cannot be found on any other title.
We also provide a voice for publishers in their fight for freedom of expression and a fair deal in a digital publishing ecosystem which is dominated by two monopolistic tech companies: Google and Meta.
Press Gazette is also committed to highlighting the threat posed to investment in original journalism by the wholesale theft of that work by generative AI companies.
Our daily email newsletter (delivered via Substack) remains free as does our fortnightly podcast.
Public interest reporting about issues relating to press freedom will also remain free, as will content paid for by commercial partners and shorter news stories.
We hope to use revenue raised from the paywall launch to safeguard the existing editorial operation and fund further in-depth reporting of the strategies and technologies which are needed to help journalism to thrive in national, local, specialist and B2B markets.
Press Gazette also relaunching commenting on the site this week for signed-in readers thanks to a partnership with OpenWeb.
Further planned product development for Press Gazette later this year includes the launch of AI-enhanced search on the site, our first app and a print product that will showcase recommended service providers to the new industry and provide a new home for longer reads, features and analysis.
Last year was Press Gazette’s most successful financially since the mid-2000s helped by a suite of events which include our Media 100 breakfasts, Future of Media Trends conferences in London and New York, Future of Media Awards, British Journalism Awards and the Future of Media Technology Conference.
But we remain dependent on advertising and sponsorship for nearly all of our revenue. Adding reader revenue will give us the best chance of serving the news industry for another 60 years.
