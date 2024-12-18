Press Gazette launches website registration wall

Press Gazette has launched a registration wall to read our online content.
This title is the most popular commercial online news outlet dedicated to covering the online publishing industry in the UK and and US, with 471,000 website visits per month according to Similarweb.
This is the first time Press Gazette has opted to gate our online content and we are working with Flip-Pay as our tech provider. Flip-Pay already provides paywall and registration solutions to many of the world’s leading publishers.
Press Gazette is now asking readers to share their email address, company and job title in order to read more than one article per month.
Explaining the thinking behind the move, Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “All of Press Gazette’s revenue currently comes from our events which have been hugely successful over the last two years enabling us to expand with the launch of our USA Media Network event in the US, Future of Media Technology conference and awards in the UK and Media 100 series of networking breakfasts.
“By asking readers to register in order to read Press Gazette we hope to strengthen our network and open up new commercial opportunities. We also hope to boost the circulation of our free daily email newsletter which is our main advertising vehicle with more than 20,000 subscribers.
“Nearly every successful media outlet we cover has multiple revenue streams. In the B2B space publishers often rely on reader revenue, digital/print advertising and events sponsorship/ticket sales.
“In the longer term we hope to evolve from gated access to making a modest charge to readers in exchange for access to our content.
“Adding reader revenue to the mix for Press Gazette will enable us to further invest in journalism and better fulfil our mission of fighting for quality journalism in the digital age.”
