Politico invests in podcasts as Anne McElvoy made head of audio

Head of podcasting and executive editor of The Economist for the last six years Anne McElvoy has joined Politico as head of audio.

She will oversee existing podcasts EU Confidential and Westminster Insider and already has plans to launch a new interview-based podcast.

At The Economist she grew the podcasting team to 30 and approached 3m downloads per month.

Politico Europe editor-in-chief Jamil Anderlini said in a note to staff: “We are making a clear commitment to expanding our audio offerings”.

