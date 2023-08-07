Vice News editor in chief and deputy editor to depart following sale

A shot from the Vice New Fronts 2019 event at New York City's Jing Fong Restaurant in May 2019. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for VICE Media

The London-based editor-in-chief and deputy editor of Vice News have handed in their notice, according to Semafor.

Youth-oriented Vice Media Group was recently bought out of bankruptcy by a group of its lenders, including Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital.

The purchase, which closed on Monday 31 July, was followed by the departure of four senior US-based editorial staff: senior vice president of global news and entertainment Katie Drummond, Motherboard editor in chief Jason Koebler, executive editor Emanuel Maiberg and senior director of global news operations Matthew Schnipper.

On Tuesday, the London-based deputy editor of Vice News, Helen Nianias, announced she had handed her notice of departure to the company. Press Gazette understands editor-in-chief Matthew Champion also informed Vice of his intention to depart last week.

Related

As well as Champion and Nianias, on Sunday night Semafor said that two Vice senior reporters – New York-based Carter Sherman and London-based Sophia Smith Galer – had notified the company they would be leaving.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Smith Galer, a former BBC journalist who has been a prominent advocate for news publishers getting to grips with Tiktok, declined to comment on Semafor’s report.

In April – a month before the company announced bankruptcy – Vice News announced it was making “painful but necessary” job cuts, including 23 UK jobs which were put at risk of redundancy.

A threatened two-day strike was called off in June when Vice UK agreed to improve the redundancy package from statutory redundancy pay plus £2,000 to the statutory sum plus £5,000.

[Read more: Vice UK staff cancel strike after redundancy terms improve]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog