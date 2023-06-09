View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Publishers
  2. Digital Journalism
June 9, 2023

Vice UK staff consider strike action over redundancy terms

Press Gazette understands 23 jobs at Vice are at risk of redundancy.

By William Turvill

Vice UK plans to make 23 redundancies
Vice Amsterdam office. Picture: Vice

Vice UK’s union chapel is balloting members on whether they would consider strike action in response to the online publisher’s redundancy offers.

Press Gazette understands that 23 jobs at Vice, mostly in video production and post-production, are at risk of redundancy.

On 31 May, the National Union of Journalists revealed that those facing redundancy had been offered “the bare minimum of statutory redundancy pay”. This could have left some outgoing staff with nothing.

Since then Vice’s management, represented by European chief operating officer Katherine Chandler, has held meetings with union reps to negotiate.

[Read more: Digital natives on the ropes: What next for online news publishers?]

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Press Gazette understands management offered staff a flat redundancy payout of £2,000 on top to statutory redunancy. This was rejected by the chapel and negotiations are ongoing.

Under UK statutory redundancy rules, employees who have worked at their companies for two years or more receive half a week’s pay for each full year when they were under 22, a full week’s pay for each full year worked between the ages of 22 and 41, and 1.5 week’s pay for each full year completed at the age of 41 or over. Length of service is capped at 20 years and weekly pay is capped at £643. Statutory redundancy alone would mean that some of Vice UK’s employees would be left with no payout.

Content from our partners
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
Mark Rowland
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Press Gazette
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
Press Gazette

Vice UK’s latest round of redundancies was announced in late April. In May its US parent company, Vice Media, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it was in talks to be acquired by its lenders for $225m. In Vice Media’s heyday, private investments valued the company at $5.7bn.

On 31 May, highlighting the statutory redundancy offer, the Vice UK chapel said in a statement that it was “devastated and shocked to learn that not only are dozens of colleagues been placed at risk of redundancy, but that the company is currently only prepared to offer the bare minimum of statutory redundancy pay to those affected.

“Throughout this process, the company has shown little regard for the personal circumstances of many of our colleagues affected, such as staff who are on maternity leave or pregnant, and many who are on lower salaries with less career experience.

“Vice seems determined to send the message that it is a profitable company and will emerge financially healthy from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This process should reflect that, and staff should be paid what they deserve. We implore the company to treat those facing potential redundancy with dignity and respect by offering pay packages that our colleagues deserve.”

Vice’s recent troubles have coincided with challenges at Buzzfeed, which announced the closure of its news division in April. Buzzfeed, at peak, had a private market valuation of $1.7bn. Today the market capitalisation of Buzzfeed, which now incorporates Huffpost and Complex Networks, stands at less than $100m.

Vice did not respond to a request for comment.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor