Sunday Times reporter Will Lloyd returns to New Statesman as deputy editor

Will Lloyd. Picture: Sunday Times

Will Lloyd has been appointed deputy editor of The New Statesman in Tom McTague’s first appointment as editor in chief.

Lloyd joins from The Sunday Times, where he has been a reporter since March 2024. Former Unherd political editor McTague joined The New Statesman this week.

McTague said: “I am thrilled that Will is returning to The New Statesman. Not only is he a brilliant writer and editor, but he brings with him an infectious energy and enthusiasm for great magazine journalism that will help drive the New Statesman forward.”

Lloyd, who was previously a commissioning editor and writer at The New Statesman, said: “The title is about to enter into an exciting new period under the leadership of Tom McTague. I can’t wait to get to work with him and the rest of the team.”

New Statesman executive editor Tom Gatti, formerly acting editor, is leaving the title next month to join The Observer as literary editor.

The New Statesman is part of the same publishing group as Press Gazette.

