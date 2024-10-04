View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
October 4, 2024

Standard chief commercial officer to leave business

James White will helping lead the new structure at the Standard until the end of November.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Standard chief commercial officer James White
Standard chief commercial officer James White

The chief commercial officer of The Standard has announced he is leaving the business after the publication of its second weekly print edition.

James White has worked for the Evening Standard and its parent company ESI Media for 19 years but has decided to step down.

He will remain with the business until the end of November to continue helping to implement the new structure.

The Evening Standard last month stopped being a daily print newspaper and relaunched as the weekly The London Standard on 26 September. White’s announcement came one day after its second edition hit the streets of the capital with musician Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, as its cover star.

White said: “While I will miss the business, and more importantly the people within in it, I am incredibly proud of the continuous commercial innovation we have delivered. This was achieved with a brilliant and dedicated team who were able to ensure the Standard remained relevant and essential throughout rapid market change.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“As we approach our 200-year anniversary with an exciting new print and digital portfolio, The Standard is now well placed to thrive.”

Content from our partners
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh

White was credited with helping to lead the Evening Standard’s move to being a free newspaper in 2009, its digital transformation and journey through the Covid-19 pandemic.

For ESI Media, the publisher said he was key to The Independent’s transition to being a digital-only publisher in 2015 and helping secure the £25m sale of the i newspaper to Johnston Press.

Standard executive chairman Albert Read said: “While we will be sad to see James leave, I would like to thank him for his endless energy, passion and the commercial leadership he has shown across the last two decades.”

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor