Evening Standard appoints Condé Nast’s Albert Read as executive chairman

The front cover of the Evening Standard on Thursday 12 September.

The Evening Standard has appointed Albert Read, the managing director of Condé Nast in the UK, as its new executive chairman as it prepares to become a weekly publication.

Staff were informed of the appointment last week by Paul Kanareck, who has served as interim chair of the Evening Standard since last year and remains its interim chief executive.

Kanareck told staff that “many of you will have met Albert already as he has been advising us on the launch of the new weekly.

“He brings over 25 years publishing experience, including most recently as MD of Condé Nast in the UK. It’s a big coup for the Standard to secure him.”

Related

Read has been MD of Condé Nast UK since 2017, having previously served in roles including deputy managing director and general manager.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Read’s appointment at the Evening Standard – which is set to relaunch next week as the London Standard – reunites him with the paper’s editor Dylan Jones, who was previously the longtime editor of Condé Nast’s British GQ.

The last edition of the current Evening Standard is set to be published this Thursday, and the Monday and Friday editions of the paper have not been published since 2 August. Last week’s Thursday edition of the paper announced the upcoming change to readers on its front page (pictured).

The reduction in frequency comes after the Standard saw six straight years of losses, which reportedly ultimately prompted its investors to pressure proprietor Evgeny Lebedev to make cost-cutting measures.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog