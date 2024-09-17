View all newsletters
Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

September 17, 2024

Evening Standard appoints Condé Nast’s Albert Read as executive chairman

Read joins after 25 years at the magazine business.

By Bron Maher

The front cover of the Evening Standard on Thursday 12 September, announcing that "The newspaper of the greatest city in the world" will be "weekly from Sept 26th". Underneath an image of Anteros, the symbol of the Evening Standard, are the words "The London Standard", the new name for the paper once it goes weekly. The picture illustrates a story about the appointment of the company's new executive chairman, Condé Nast UK's managing director Albert Read.
The front cover of the Evening Standard on Thursday 12 September.

The Evening Standard has appointed Albert Read, the managing director of Condé Nast in the UK, as its new executive chairman as it prepares to become a weekly publication.

Staff were informed of the appointment last week by Paul Kanareck, who has served as interim chair of the Evening Standard since last year and remains its interim chief executive.

Kanareck told staff that “many of you will have met Albert already as he has been advising us on the launch of the new weekly.

“He brings over 25 years publishing experience, including most recently as MD of Condé Nast in the UK. It’s a big coup for the Standard to secure him.”

Read has been MD of Condé Nast UK since 2017, having previously served in roles including deputy managing director and general manager.

Read’s appointment at the Evening Standard – which is set to relaunch next week as the London Standard – reunites him with the paper’s editor Dylan Jones, who was previously the longtime editor of Condé Nast’s British GQ.

The last edition of the current Evening Standard is set to be published this Thursday, and the Monday and Friday editions of the paper have not been published since 2 August. Last week’s Thursday edition of the paper announced the upcoming change to readers on its front page (pictured).

The reduction in frequency comes after the Standard saw six straight years of losses, which reportedly ultimately prompted its investors to pressure proprietor Evgeny Lebedev to make cost-cutting measures.

Topics in this article : , , ,

