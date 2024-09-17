Evening Standard appoints Condé Nast’s Albert Read as executive chairman

The Evening Standard has appointed Albert Read, the managing director of Condé Nast in the UK, as its new executive chairman as it prepares to become a weekly publication.
Staff were informed of the appointment last week by Paul Kanareck, who has served as interim chair of the Evening Standard since last year and remains its interim chief executive.
Kanareck told staff that “many of you will have met Albert already as he has been advising us on the launch of the new weekly.
“He brings over 25 years publishing experience, including most recently as MD of Condé Nast in the UK. It’s a big coup for the Standard to secure him.”
Read has been MD of Condé Nast UK since 2017, having previously served in roles including deputy managing director and general manager.
Read’s appointment at the Evening Standard – which is set to relaunch next week as the London Standard – reunites him with the paper’s editor Dylan Jones, who was previously the longtime editor of Condé Nast’s British GQ.
The last edition of the current Evening Standard is set to be published this Thursday, and the Monday and Friday editions of the paper have not been published since 2 August. Last week’s Thursday edition of the paper announced the upcoming change to readers on its front page (pictured).
The reduction in frequency comes after the Standard saw six straight years of losses, which reportedly ultimately prompted its investors to pressure proprietor Evgeny Lebedev to make cost-cutting measures.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog