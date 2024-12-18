Lizzy Buchan appointed Mirror political editor

Lizzy Buchan, Mirror political editor. Picture: Reach

Lizzy Buchan has been appointed political editor of the Mirror on a permanent basis.

Buchan initially took on the role on an interim basis after the departure of John Stevens in the summer.

Stevens left to become special adviser to Pat McFadden MP, who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Buchan has been at the Mirror since 2020 when she joined as a political correspondent, later becoming deputy online political editor and then deputy political editor last year.

Mirror editor-in-chief Caroline Waterston said: “Lizzy has had a really successful six months since becoming our interim political editor following John Stevens’ departure in August. She’s overseen a change of government and the first Labour budget in 14 years and has also done a great job hosting The Division Bell podcast.”

Buchan said: “It is an honour to lead the brilliant political team and to uphold the Mirror’s proud tradition of holding power to account and campaigning for our readers.”

Before joining the Mirror, Buchan spent four years working in Parliament, first as a reporter for PA Media and then as a political correspondent for The Independent.

She began her career as a news reporter for Cambridge News and then spent two-and-a-half years at The Scotsman as a reporter and health correspondent.

