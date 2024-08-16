View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
August 16, 2024

Mirror political editor John Stevens leaving to join government

Stevens is joining Labour MP Pat McFadden after two years at the Mirror.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Daily Mirror political editor John Stevens. Picture: Reach
Daily Mirror political editor John Stevens. Picture: Reach

Mirror political editor John Stevens is leaving the newspaper brand to work for the new Labour government.

Stevens has been in the Mirror role for two years, having previously been deputy political editor at the Daily Mail for five years.

He will become a special adviser to Pat McFadden MP, who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and who has been described as “the most influential MP you’ve never heard of”.

Mirror editor-in-chief Caroline Waterston said in a note to staff, seen by Press Gazette, on Friday: “John has been a brilliant addition to the political team since he joined in September 2022.

“During his time here, he has worked on some great exclusives, including his bombshell Partygate tape which showed footage for the first time inside one of the lockdown-busting gatherings in Westminster. This footage was featured at the top of broadcast bulletins for days and quickly became the most watched video in the history of the Mirror website.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Stevens was shortlisted in the Politics Journalism category at the British Journalism Awards last year for the Partygate tape as well as exclusives that Suella Braverman’s team wrongly denied she had received a speeding ticket and that Rishi Sunak gave a £10 bottle of wine to a local school despite donating millions to his wife’s US college.

Content from our partners
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh
<a></a>Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Kirstie McDermott
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here's how to fix them
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here’s how to fix them
Dominic Ponsford

Stevens was also involved in the Mirror’s Save Our Ticket Offices campaign which was shortlisted for Campaign of the Year at the same event, Waterston said.

She also shared a quote from Stevens, who said: “I have loved working at the Mirror with such a brilliant team of colleagues. There are so many talented people I am thankful to for making my time here so enjoyable.”

The New Statesman reported last year of Stevens’s new boss that Starmer “is said to regularly seek McFadden’s counsel and spend more time with him than almost any other frontbencher”. McFadden is a veteran of government, having worked with both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Numerous political editors have moved into senior jobs in government over the years.

For Labour, Alastair Campbell was political editor of the Mirror and then the now-defunct Today newspaper before becoming Blair’s press secretary in 1994.

For the Conservatives, recent converts have included ex-Talkradio political editor Ross Kempsell who joined Boris Johnson’s team as a special adviser in 2019 and long-time Spectator political editor James Forsyth who became Rishi Sunak’s political secretary.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor