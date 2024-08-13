Mill Media hires Novara’s Moya Lothian-McLean for new Glasgow title

Moya Lothian-McLean (left) and Robbie Armstrong (right), the two journalists newly hired by Mill Media to launch its Glasgow title in September. Pictures: Lothian-McLean (left) and Armstrong (right).

Substack-based publisher Mill Media has hired Novara Media contributing editor Moya Lothian-McLean and freelance Robbie Armstrong to staff its upcoming title covering Glasgow.

The pair begin at Mill Media in September. A name for the Glasgow publication — one of two new titles the company announced in June — has not yet been chosen.

Mill Media founder Joshi Herrmann told Press Gazette the new outlet has nonetheless already commissioned a series of long-form stories and investigations, including an essay from Scottish freelance Dani Garavelli who was shortlisted last year for a British Journalism Award for features journalism.

“I’m incredibly excited about our new title in Glasgow,” Herrmann said. “One of the first things that happened after we announced our fundraise last year was that I got messages and calls from journalists in Glasgow saying that we should launch there next.

“It’s a proper media city that has a very long history of leading newspapers and fantastic writers, and we hope to carry on that tradition.”

‘It’s the kind of work every journalist wants to be doing’

Lothian-McLean, who is moving from London to Glasgow for the Mill job, told Press Gazette: “I’ve been raving about Mill Media ever since I first stumbled across them – I’m a paid up subscriber to multiple Mill publications!

“It’s become apparent they’re doing something very exciting in the media landscape, which is part of a push to revive long-form, rich journalism at a local level. Reading Mill Media pieces made me feel excited and envious. It’s the kind of work every journalist wants to be doing. When the call came, I had to answer it!

“As for Glasgow, it’s such an exciting city, stuffed with the sort of journalistic talent and stories that make it a perfect spot for a new Mill Media launch to land in. I’m so excited to be working with the Scottish team.”

Writing on X she added: “Thank you so much to everyone at Novara Media for such an instructive two years and the opportunities I’ve been given as part of the UK’s biggest independent media org. And most of all to the supporters! I hope to keep telling your stories alongside the amazing Mill Media team.”

Lothian-McLean will continue to co-host Novara podcast If I Speak alongside the supporter-funded title’s senior editor Ash Sarkar.

Armstrong, who is already based in Glasgow, is an audio producer and food writer as well as a reporter, having written previously for The Guardian, Sunday Times and food titles Noble Rot and Vittles.

He said: “Mill Media’s approach to local news is not only exciting, but also a blueprint for a type of essential reporting left to wither on the branch for far too long. Glasgow is crying out for their brand of quality, community-driven journalism. We can’t wait to get started.”

Tuesday’s hiring announcements are part of a broader 11-role hiring spree at Mill Media that will see its headcount double.

As well as the Glasgow launch the business is hiring for a new London title to be staffed by three people.

The expansion has been funded out of a 2023 fundraising round that won £350,000 from investors including CNN chief executive Mark Thompson and Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog