Mill Media set to double staff total to 22 as it reveals London expansion

A Mill Media presentation at the Perugia journalism festival. Mill founder Joshi Herrmann is sat behind the desk on the right. Picture: Andrew di Valvasone via Creative Commons

Mill Media, the Substack-based publisher behind the Manchester Mill, Liverpool Post, Birmingham Dispatch and Sheffield Tribune, has announced a major hiring round, looking to add 11 roles in the next six months.

The jobs – which span editorial, production and commercial responsibilities – will pay between £25,000 and £50,000 and have been advertised to coincide with the forthcoming launch of Mill titles in London and Glasgow. The expansion will double Mill Media’s headcount when complete.

Mill Media editor-in-chief Joshi Herrmann said the expansion had been prompted by news last week that the Evening Standard is set to go down from a daily print publication schedule to weekly. The Glasgow launch has been planned for longer. Herrmann said the city was “the traditional home of Scottish journalism, so I know we will find lots of great writers and editors who want to contribute”.

The Mill’s growth will be fuelled by previously-untapped funding of £350,000 raised last year from a group of private investors including Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston and CNN chief executive and former BBC and New York Times boss Mark Thompson. Mill Media claims to have been profitable since that fundraising round in September and now counts 7,750 paying members across its newsletter titles alongside 110,000 free subscribers.

Related

The publisher says it is hiring the new roles over three rounds, adding four staff members in June/July, four more in August/September and three in October/November. There are six staff writer roles open, two assistant editor jobs, and positions available for a copy editor, advertising sales manager and social/video producer.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Five of the jobs are based at Mill headquarters in Manchester, three in London and one each in Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The job listings give a look into the work culture at Mill Media. In line with the business' professed goal of "giving journalists the time they need to write great stories", the job ads say staff writers "are expected to file roughly one story per week, anything from 1,000 to 3,000 words". Manchester-based staff are expected to come into the Mill office four times a week.

Earlier this week The London Spy revealed that it had attracted 225 paid subscribers in the first month of its Substack-based newsletter going behind a paywall.

Last month another The London Minute launched a free daily newsletter for London providing a daily digest of links every morning at 7am.

[Read more: Fleet Street bosses battle to revive newsroom spirit in the age of flexible working]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog