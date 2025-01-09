Mail owner appoints chief product officer amid Mail+ subs growth drive

Lewis Buttress, DMG Media chief product officer

Times and Sunday Times director of product and technology Lewis Buttress has joined Mail owner DMG Media as chief product officer.

Buttress will lead the product team, overseeing the “next generation” of digital products, and give strategic advice for the company’s growth plans including boosting subscriptions to Mail Online’s partial paywall, Mail+.

Mail+ launched one year ago in the UK and hit 100,000 paying subscribers in November, with plans to go live in the US this year. Most of Mail Online’s articles remain free to read but it now paywalls some of its core content including in showbiz, royal, health and personal finance advice and columnists.

Buttress will report to DMG Media chief executive and former Mail Online editor Danny Groom who said: “Lewis is a smart and inspirational leader who brings first-class knowledge and a deep understanding to the role of digital transformation.

“He has a proven track record in the digital world having successfully created new growth initiatives and will be a phenomenal asset to our business.”

Buttress spent five years at The Times and Sunday Times and has previously worked on product at BBC News, Net-a-Porter and several technology start-ups.

DMG Media first created the chief product officer role in 2022 and initially poached The Guardian’s director of product Robin Raven, who has since moved to education publisher Pearson.

