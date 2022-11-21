Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
November 21, 2022

DMG Media creates chief product officer role

First in role poached from The Guardian.

Daily Mail and Metro publisher DMG Media has appointed its first chief product officer to “enhance product strategy and execute product development” across both editorial and commercial.

The publisher has poached The Guardian’s director of product Robin Raven to take on the new role starting from 12 December. His previous roles have included vice president of product and reader strategy at The Economist Group.

DMG chief executive Rich Caccappolo said that under Raven there was “incredible growth potential in what is set to be an exciting chapter of innovation” at the business.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Topics in this article:

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor