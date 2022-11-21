DMG Media creates chief product officer role

Daily Mail and Metro publisher DMG Media has appointed its first chief product officer to “enhance product strategy and execute product development” across both editorial and commercial.
The publisher has poached The Guardian’s director of product Robin Raven to take on the new role starting from 12 December. His previous roles have included vice president of product and reader strategy at The Economist Group.
DMG chief executive Rich Caccappolo said that under Raven there was “incredible growth potential in what is set to be an exciting chapter of innovation” at the business.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog