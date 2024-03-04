Lloyd Embley joins board of PR pitching platform Synapse

Lloyd Embley. Picture: Reach

Former Reach group editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley has joined the board of directors for PR pitching platform Synapse.

Embley said: “I’m thrilled to dive back into the media world with Synapse, a truly disruptive project at the forefront of modernising the interface between PR and journalism. The platform’s meteoric rise and the industry’s call for widespread adoption underscore the critical need for innovation in communication, and playing a part in this journey is a privilege.”

Former chief executive of Chime Communications Rupert Howell has also joined the Synapse board as chair.

The platform now claims to have 3,000 registered users in the world if PR and journalism with new investment announced from Dowgate Capital.

Synapse supports a “stories marketplace” which it describes as “a transformative platform facilitating connections between PRs and journalists in a way that traditional methods of communication, namely email, cannot match”.

Embley stepped down from Reach in July after three decades at the group, nine years of which were spent as editor-in-chief across the company’s news brands.

[Read more: Reach editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley leaves company after 30 years]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog