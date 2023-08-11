National World and Reach join PR industry ‘stories marketplace’

Axios newsroom. Picture: Aha Concepts

Tech start-up Synapse is working with National World and Reach to improve communications between journalists and PR sources.

Founder Charlie Russell said: “At the moment, there’s no such tool for PRs and the media to communicate, they’re using email… you can’t find relevant stories as a journalist, and as a PR, you get no feedback on the emails that you’ve sent. So, bringing a professional marketplace into the equation allows people to find what they’re looking for faster, collaborate more and drive relevant stories and content.”

Synapse has created what it calls a “Stories Marketplace” which aims to remove the need for emails between journalists and PRs.

For PRs the Stories Marketplace allows them to post press releases to a page that will be seen by journalists who can then initiate interactions with PR professionals and decide what press releases they want to follow up.

Related

It is free for both PR companies and journalists to use Synapse.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Russell formerly worked for a company selling data to the PR industry.

He said: “We were selling data, rather than selling technology. As a PR, you did your research, and you found your target media. And then you were left with an email address or telephone number, or social media links.”

“And there were no tools to then take it one step further and allow you to interact with journalists and allow journalists to interact back with you. And I thought, we’re missing a trick here because actually, what we’re doing is we’re making the situation harder for our clients, because the data is everywhere. And also, we’re making it hard for the media because their information is out there everywhere, too.

Ketchum PR agency director Nicola Long backs the new approach.

She told Press Gazette: “There’s lots more channels to reach journalists, which means they must be bombarded, and we have people desperately trying to speak to journalists on behalf of clients.”

She said Synapse makes communication more efficient between “time-poor” pr agents and journalists.

She added: “It can be quite intimidating trying to get hold of a journalist, particularly when you’re starting out in your career. [Synapse] will help them build those relationships. It will help them hone their pitching skills. It will help them hone what makes a good story.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog