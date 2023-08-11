How to reach Gen Z on Tiktok: Six of the best pages publishers can learn from

Picture: Shutterstock

More young people now get news from social media than they do from publishers themselves, according to research from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Further research by Ofcom reveals one in three 16–24-year olds in the UK use Tiktok to access news.

Press Gazette asked 20-year-old newsroom intern Michelle Chimbetete (our designated representative of Gen Z) to review six of the most prominent Tiktok accounts that we deemed to fall into a broad definition of journalism.

The results showed a number of lessons from which publishers could learn for their own efforts to reach the next generation.

I, like most people my age, get most of my news from social media, more specifically using X (formerly known as Twitter) and Tiktok. Both platforms specialise in generating content that is short and attention-grabbing.

Tiktok provides a more personal approach to news, normally with only one person delivering to a camera, making it feel more akin to a friend telling you the latest gossip. News content on Tiktok is mixed among entertainment videos, so it can be easier to digest and less overwhelming than tuning into a news broadcast.

The social functionality of these sites is part of the appeal; you can look at the comment section of a Tiktok post whilst listening to the video. So, if the video is about something you do not normally understand or even care about, there is a whole comment section of people there to explain it to you.

Lessons from six of the best Tiktok pages

1. @Keith_Lee125 – 13.5 million followers

Keith Lee is a Nevada-based creator who reviews food. He stumbled into his online career after being dropped by his management team, forcing his professional mixed martial arts career to be placed on hold.

Lee is one of the most popular and influential food reviewers online – and for good reason. Lee exclusively reviews food from independent and family-owned businesses in Nevada. His fair, yet generally positive reviews, have helped to shine a light on struggling local businesses.

A particular instance of this is his review of Frankenson’s Pizzeria, which has amassed more than 47 million views. It seems that the visual platform best suits food journalism, especially one as honest as Keith Lee. His dry tone and succinct yet pointed critiques work as a good match to the visual enjoyment that audiences get from watching other people eat good food – so much so that his audience goes way beyond Nevada restaurant goers.

2) @missdarcei – 1.1 million followers

It is far easier to find unbiased reviews on universal products such as food than for products marketed towards women. The launch of Tiktok’s affiliate link program in 2021 has now overwhelmed the market for make-up-related content on the platform.

Impartial reviewers like Toronto-based Darcei Giles are more needed than ever. Giles dedicates the bulk of her online presence to ‘myth-busting’ claims made by popular make-up brands. Although her Tiktok content can sometimes feel too brief for vigorous and detailed analysis – her Youtube channel provides this in spades – it is brutally honest and exuberantly delivered.

One of the most popular content creators in the film sphere is @cinema.joe, an LA-based reviewer who has built his platform on many common types of content. This includes funny and straightforward reviews of recent releases, rankings as well as paid promotional work.

Following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, he has ceased all reviews on new releases and has consistently spoken out for the striking workers. Instead, he has turned to random, miscellaneous videos that include ranking cinema snacks and dipping his toes into other spaces on the platform.

French-born London-based Joris Lechêne produces excellent, up-to-date reporting and analysis of socio-political issues, with a specific focus on urban planning and gentrification. His work has been notable enough for him to be invited to the Barbican Centre to interview black artist collective Resolve Collective for their upcoming series of events ‘them’s the breaks’ in June 2023. He also spoke out against the Barbican after allegations of racist treatment were brought forward by the collective.

5) @washingtonpost – 1.6 million followers

Most of what we would traditionally call journalism, that is straightforward reporting on current events, can still be found on the platform, produced by mainstream news publishers. There are normally two routes to how publishers treat their Tiktok accounts: repackage and edit news that has already been broadcast or completely leave behind news content, as in the case of Ladbible.

The major exception to this trend is The Washington Post. Their account formats itself like most other independent accounts in the fact it has a face: journalist Dave Jorgenson. Whilst having the professional title of senior video reporter, Jorgensen is also the star, with regular appearances from Carmella Boykin since 2021.

This is one of the few news publishers on Tiktok that aspires to create journalism that is directly targeted at a Gen Z audience, delivering visually engaging videos that embed memes and sarcasm within its informative content.

#tacojohns #tacobell ♬ original sound – We are a newspaper. @washingtonpost Taco John’s relinquished its legal claim to the phrase following a challenge brought by Taco Bell. The smaller brand said it would abandon the service mark it holds through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, citing the cost of legal fees to fight the megachain. The phrase was born in 1979, when Taco John’s franchisee Dave Olsen, in St. Paul, Minn., came up with a way to boost business on a usually slow weekday. #tacotuesday

6) For You page

The For You page is where most Tiktok users spend the bulk of their time on the app. The page is partially based on the individual viewers’ watch and like history and also takes into consideration what is trending worldwide. Most Tiktok creators’ main contribution to the site’s journalism is incidental reporting. Some of Tiktok’s most popular commentators include @yuvaltheterrible and the long-lasting internet presence @hankgreen1.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog