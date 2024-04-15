Ex-Reach editor-in-chief joins board of Westminster PR agency

Lloyd Embley. Picture: Reach

Former Reach editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley has joined a digital PR and campaigns agency that has undergone a management buyout.

Embley will be non-executive director on the board of Westminster Digital, which is now under new leadership.

Westminster Digital has created content for the likes of multiple UK government departments, Politics Home owner Dods, the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions and the National Grid, according to its website.

The management buyout has been led by Jonah Wilder, now chief executive, who first worked for Westminster Digital as a digital media producer in 2019.

He is joined by entrepreneur Jon Butterfield as chairman and together they have incorporated the agency under Westminster Digital Holdings.

The company said the “collective expertise and vision” of the three men “promise an exciting chapter of innovation and growth for the agency”.

Wilder said: “My vision for the agency revolves around harnessing its inherent potential and venturing into sectors and geographics we haven’t previously focussed on. Our objective is to expand our focus beyond domestic and Westminster-centric realms.”

Since leaving Reach last summer Embley has already made his first foray into PR by joining the board of directors for PR pitching platform Synapse.

He spent 30 years at Reach, including nine as group editor-in-chief across the publisher’s national and regional titles.

His other roles at Reach and its former identity as Trinity Mirror include night editor and assistant editor of the Daily Mirror, editor of the Sunday People, and editor-in-chief of the Daily and Sunday Mirror.

