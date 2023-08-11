Departed Vice exec Katie Drummond named Wired’s global editorial director

Katie Drummond, the former Vice SVP for content who has been appointed Wired's global editorial director. Picture: Condé Nast

Former Vice senior vice president for global news and entertainment Katie Drummond has been appointed global editorial director at Wired.

The appointment comes the week after Drummond and three other senior executives left Vice following the company’s acquisition out of bankruptcy by a consortium of its lenders.

Wired parent company Condé Nast said Drummond will be responsible “for overseeing the vision and content across all platforms… in addition to leading editorial teams in Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK and US”.

Drummond interned at Wired in 2009, which she said in a statement “kickstarted my entire career”. She later wrote for the publication as a reporter, covering military research and medicine.

Related

“From sitting on the floor of the editor in chief’s office during feature pitch meetings to trying my hand as a blogger for Wired.com, Wired is where I learned the ins and outs of great journalism. To come back as Wired’s global editorial director is the honour of my career. I can’t wait to get started.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, in her role as Condé Nast chief content officer, said Drummond was “exactly the right editor to lead Wired at a time where the worlds of technology and culture are shifting and colliding every single day…

“She’s driven, direct, a journalist first and foremost, but also a highly original thinker who is full of ideas about how to build new audiences, tell compelling stories, and earn trust. I’m thrilled she’s coming to Wired, which is one of the most important and consequential titles of our rapidly changing moment.”

Press Gazette spoke to Drummond in April about Vice’s efforts launching on Twitch.

Drummond starts in her new role on Monday 28 August and will be based in New York.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog