Departed Vice exec Katie Drummond named Wired’s global editorial director

Former Vice senior vice president for global news and entertainment Katie Drummond has been appointed global editorial director at Wired.
The appointment comes the week after Drummond and three other senior executives left Vice following the company’s acquisition out of bankruptcy by a consortium of its lenders.
Wired parent company Condé Nast said Drummond will be responsible “for overseeing the vision and content across all platforms… in addition to leading editorial teams in Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK and US”.
Drummond interned at Wired in 2009, which she said in a statement “kickstarted my entire career”. She later wrote for the publication as a reporter, covering military research and medicine.
“From sitting on the floor of the editor in chief’s office during feature pitch meetings to trying my hand as a blogger for Wired.com, Wired is where I learned the ins and outs of great journalism. To come back as Wired’s global editorial director is the honour of my career. I can’t wait to get started.”
Vogue editor Anna Wintour, in her role as Condé Nast chief content officer, said Drummond was “exactly the right editor to lead Wired at a time where the worlds of technology and culture are shifting and colliding every single day…
“She’s driven, direct, a journalist first and foremost, but also a highly original thinker who is full of ideas about how to build new audiences, tell compelling stories, and earn trust. I’m thrilled she’s coming to Wired, which is one of the most important and consequential titles of our rapidly changing moment.”
Press Gazette spoke to Drummond in April about Vice’s efforts launching on Twitch.
Drummond starts in her new role on Monday 28 August and will be based in New York.
