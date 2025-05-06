DC Thomson promotes chief brand officer Ella Dolphin to deputy CEO

Ella Dolphin, DC Thomson's newly-appointed deputy chief executive. Picture: DC Thomson

DC Thomson chief brand officer Ella Dolphin has been promoted to the newly-created role of deputy chief executive at the Stylist and Press and Journal publisher.

Dolphin has worked at DC Thomson since 2016, originally joining as chief executive of Shortlist Media. She has served as chief brand officer for the last three years.

The company’s chief executive Rebecca Miskin said DC Thomson has developed “a strong foundation and an exciting growth trajectory” and that Dolphin had been “a big part of building this momentum”.

She continued: “We have ambitious plans and Ella’s vision, creativity and deep understanding of both our business and the wider media landscape will be central to our ongoing growth. This progress and appointment will allow the company to increase its focus on M&A and continue the transformation across the broader DC Thomson portfolio.”

Dolphin heralded the company as “a business with a purpose”, adding that the company’s “investment in data, technology and talent is unlocking a new level of understanding about what really matters to our customers and I’m excited to be working with our brilliant teams across the UK as we take this forward”.

Last month DC Thomson’s technology and information subsidiary BrightSolid announced it had acquired Synergi, which it described as “an IT services company specialising in AI, automation and cloud security”. The publisher also operates a private investment business which it says focuses on backing “early-stage businesses making an impact on the future of food and nutrition and natural resources”.

