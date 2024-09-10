Business Insider names WSJ business editor Jamie Heller as next editor-in-chief

Business Insider has named Jamie Heller as its next editor-in-chief following Nicholas Carlson’s shift in focus towards longer projects.
Heller has worked at the Wall Street Journal for more than 20 years and currently leads its global business and tech coverage as business editor.
Heller said: “Every day I’ve worked at The Wall Street Journal has been an honour. I am in awe of the journalism it does, and am forever grateful to all of my colleagues over the years and around the world.
“I have also long been a fan of Business Insider. I subscribed several years ago because I had to – it is that good. Now, I am beyond excited to lead this tremendous publication to new heights.”
Business Insider chief executive Barbara Peng said: “Jamie is a well-respected leader known for her hustle and outstanding news judgment.
“Jamie is also a long-time fan (and subscriber!) of Business Insider and loves everything that makes us unique. With our strategy in place, we have experienced remarkable transformation and growth already. Jamie’s mission is to keep us on course to make our forward-looking strategy a reality.”
Business Insider’s current strategy has seen it return to its original name after two years. Carlson, who has now become editor at large with a remit focusing on longer projects, said in November that the change was “about recommitting to what we do best: our powerful, insightful, and unique coverage of business, tech, and innovation” with “a name that reminds us all that Business Insider isn’t some generic news website built for everybody”.
However the changes resulted in an 8% cut to headcount in January with the merger of the business, news and life divisions. Staff were told the aim was to “best serve our newly-defined audience”.
According to Press Gazette’s ranking of the top 50 English language news websites in the world, Business Insider is ranked 28 attracting 106 million global visits in July 2024 according to Similarweb.
