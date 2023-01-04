Who are the UK’s national newspaper editors?

Alison Phillips, Tony Gallagher, Gary Jones and Victoria Newton

The Independent has a new editor following the appointment of Geordie Greig, formerly of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Evening Standard.

His appointment comes a few months after Tony Gallagher took over at The Times from John Witherow, who was editor for almost a decade.

That shake-up came just a month after the Sunday Express gained a new editor in David Wooding, not long after the departure of Evening Standard acting editor Charlotte Ross, and less than a year since both Mail titles gained new editors.

As it stands, 55% of the UK’s national newspaper editors-in-chief are men and 45% are women – an historic high for gender equality. The female editors are: Emma Tucker at The Sunday Times, The Guardian’s Katharine Viner, the Mirror’s Alison Phillips, the FT’s Roula Khalaf and The Sun’s Victoria Newton.

Related

When including all editors (for example, Sunday editors who report to seven-day editors-in-chief) in the count, 65% are men.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Press Gazette has put together a round-up of the UK’s national newspaper editors as they stand (in no particular order). We will keep this list updated.

UK national newspaper editors

The Times

Tony Gallagher was appointed editor of The Times on 28 September 2022 following the resignation of John Witherow the day before.

Gallagher was promoted from deputy editor, and had already been acting as caretaker editor for several months while Witherow was on medical leave.

Gallagher joined The Times in February 2020 from fellow News UK title The Sun where he was editor for five years. He has also previously edited The Daily Telegraph between 2009 and 2014.

Times editor Tony Gallagher. Picture: News UK

The Sunday Times

Emma Tucker has led The Sunday Times since January 2020 after former editor Martin Ivens stepped down after seven years.

Tucker had previously been deputy editor at The Times.

However in December it was announced Tucker will be leaving, but staying within the News Corp stable, to edit the Wall Street Journal. She will begin the new role on 1 February 2023 but her successor at The Sunday Times has not yet been announced.

Emma Tucker. Picture: News UK

Daily Mail

Ted Verity has edited the Daily Mail since November 2021, having previously been at the helm of the Mail on Sunday since 2018 and deputy at the daily paper before that.

He is editor-in-chief of Mail Newspapers, meaning he has overall responsibility for the Mail brands in a seven-day operation.

Mail on Sunday

Following Verity’s promotion, David Dillon was appointed to be Mail on Sunday editor in December 2021. He was previously Verity’s deputy.

Dillon first joined the Mail on Sunday from the Daily Express in 2001, working as news editor for a number of years before being promoted to executive editor.

The Sun and The Sun on Sunday

Victoria Newton has been editor-in-chief of The Sun since February 2020. She had been editor at The Sun on Sunday since 2013 but took over from Gallagher when he left The Sun for The Times.

Newton has maintained responsibility for the Sunday title in her editor-in-chief role.

Victoria Newton. Picture: News UK

Daily Mirror

Alison Phillips is editor-in-chief of the Mirror titles and editor of the Daily Mirror.

Phillips has edited the Daily Mirror since March 2018 and became editor-in-chief of that plus the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People in February 2020 with their move to a seven-day operation.

Before leading the Mirror, Phillips edited Trinity Mirror’s failed national newspaper launch of The New Day in 2016 and was then deputy editor-in-chief of the three Mirror titles.

Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips. Picture: Reach

Sunday Mirror/Sunday People

Under the leadership of Phillips, Gemma Aldridge has edited the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People since March 2021.

She is also a deputy editor of the daily title and her previous roles included features editor and assistant editor of the two Sunday titles.

Sunday Mirror and Sunday People editor Gemma Aldridge. Picture: Reach

The Daily Telegraph

Chris Evans has been editor of The Telegraph since January 2014 after the sacking of Tony Gallagher. He has been with The Telegraph since 2007, with previous roles including news editor and head of news, after joining from the Daily Mail where he spent 11 years.

The Sunday Telegraph

Although Evans has ultimate editorial responsibility at The Telegraph, Allister Heath has edited The Sunday Telegraph since 2017, having previously been Telegraph deputy editor.

Sunday Telegraph editor Allister Heath. Picture: Telegraph

Daily Express

Gary Jones has led the Daily Express since March 2018 following Mirror owner Reach’s takeover of the paper. He had previously edited the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Unusually for the Express Jones supports Labour and voted for Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum. But he has spoken of how he made it his mission to turn the Express into a more positive force for good and less offensive, saying it had “come a long way” in his first three years as editor.

Daily Express editor Gary Jones. Picture: Reach

Sunday Express

In August 2022 David Wooding left The Sun on Sunday where he was political editor to become editor of the Sunday Express. He had spent 25 years as a political journalist.

He succeeded Mick Booker, who left at the end of 2021 to become editorial director at GB News.

The Guardian

Katharine Viner has been editor-in-chief at The Guardian since 2015, when she was voted by staff to take over from Alan Rusbridger. She was previously editor-in-chief at The Guardian’s US edition.

Kath Viner. Picture: Society of Editors

The Observer

Under Viner’s leadership, Paul Webster edits The Observer. Viner appointed him to the role in 2018, after 20 years as deputy at the Sunday paper.

Observer editor Paul Webster. Picture: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

i

Oly Duff has been editor-in-chief of the i since June 2013, when he became the UK’s youngest national newspaper editor aged 29 – a title he maintains today.

i editor Oly Duff

Financial Times

Roula Khalaf has edited The Financial Times since January 2020, when she succeeded Lionel Barber who spent 14 years as editor.

Khalaf had been Barber’s deputy since 2016 and her previous roles at the FT included foreign editor and Middle East editor. She first joined the business newspaper in 1995.

Daily Star

Jon Clark has been seven-day editor-in-chief at the Daily Star since March 2018 after the paper was bought by Reach (then Trinity Mirror). He was previously associate editor at the Daily Mirror from 2013.

Daily Star on Sunday

Under Clark’s leadership, Denis Mann edits the Daily Star on Sunday and is a deputy on the daily. He has similarly held the role since March 2018.

The Independent

Geordie Greig was appointed as editor-in-chief of the digital-only The Independent in January 2023, just over a year after being ousted from editing the Daily Mail. He has previously edited the Mail on Sunday, Evening Standard and Tatler.

He took over at The Independent from David Marley, who had been acting editor since October 2020 when Christian Broughton was promoted to managing director.

Geordie Greig. Picture: Daily Mail

Free newspaper editors

Metro

UK free newspaper Metro has been edited by Ted Young since 2014, when he joined from editing the New York Daily News.

He told Press Gazette of his mission in 2021: “We try and provide basic news and showbiz and features – we aren’t looking to win any awards, we just want to be a good commuter newspaper and provide information…”

Evening Standard

Jack Lefley has been acting editor at London freesheet the Evening Standard since July 2022.

Lefley replaced Charlotte Ross, who had been acting editor since October 2021. Her departure meant the Standard clocked up its fourth editor or acting editor in just over two years following the departures of George Osborne and Emily Sheffield.

Lefley first joined the Standard as a reporter in 2006 before moving onto roles including news editor, head of news and executive editor.

City AM

London business newspaper has been edited by Andy Silvester since late 2020 when former editor Christian May left the title after five years.

Silvester had been deputy since August 2019 and was formerly a Sun PR and leader writer for two years. He also has experience heading up campaigns at the Taxpayers’ Alliance and the Institute of Directors.

City AM editor Andy Silvester in the office. Picture: City AM

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog