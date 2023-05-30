View all newsletters
May 30, 2023

Former GQ chief Dylan Jones named editor of the Evening Standard

The Evening Standard has been without a full-time editor since October 2021.

By William Turvill

Dylan Jones has been named editor of the Evening Standard. Picture: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett
Dylan Jones has been named editor of the Evening Standard. Picture: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett

Former British GQ editor-in-chief Dylan Jones has been named as the new editor-in-chief of the London Evening Standard.

The news was first announced by Lord (Evgeny) Lebedev, the Standard’s co-owner, on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

Lebedev said: “I have always had huge respect and admiration for his work and am excited to see his vision for London’s paper come to life as we begin a new and exciting chapter in its 200-year-old history.”

Jones left GQ, the men’s lifestyle magazine, in 2021 after 22 years in the job amid a global merger of editorial teams at publisher Conde Nast.

The Standard has been without a full-time editor since October 2021 when Emily Sheffield stood down after 15 months.

Her successor, acting editor Charlotte Ross, left to be deputy editor for features and lifestyle at The Telegraph in August 2022. She was replaced by Jack Lefley, who had worked his way up from reporter to deputy editor and head of news before becoming acting editor.

Lefley will move to become managing editor of the Standard when Jones starts in his new role on Monday 5 June. Jones has been working as an editorial consultant with the newspaper since April.

Jones said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Evening Standard at such an exciting time in its development. It is an iconic title with a brilliant team, and I’m looking forward to helping steer the brand into its next phase.”

