The i Paper makes job cuts but invests in lifestyle, money and comment coverage

The i Paper homepage screenshot on afternoon of 9 September 2025

The i Paper is making 17 job cuts but also reinvesting in growth areas.

Press Gazette understands The i Paper is looking to redirect resources towards focus areas which include: Opinion, Living Well, Lifestyle and Money. Video produced for social media is also expected to be an investment area.

There are understood to be around a dozen roles currently being recruited at The i Paper which are a mixture of new positions and replacing former staff.

Andy Smith, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) senior organiser, said: “Our understanding is that 17 roles are at risk with the company creating seven new roles. The NUJ is supporting members through the consultation process and seeking to understand why the company is talking up its success in the same breath as proposing job cuts.”

The i Paper was understood to have a 153-strong team before the proposed cuts. More hiring is expected to take place over the next few months as investment in growth areas continues.

The i Paper was awarded with national website of the year at Press Gazette’s Future of Media Awards 2025. Judges praised the DMGT-owned website for “impressive audience growth and some interesting innovations and a lack of political allegiances to build trust. It is also very easy to navigate”.

DMGT bought The i Paper (then called i) in 2019 from JPI Media for £49.6m.

DMGT’s last set of financial results to be published before it became a private company in 2021 showed The i Paper’s revenue was £32m for the year to end of September 2021. In February 2025, DMGT reported operating profit up 34% year on year to £53m on its consumer media business (which includes the Mail titles, Metro, i Paper and New Scientist) on revenue down 2% to £613m.

The i Paper was the was one of only a few UK national titles to raise its annual digital subscription price in the year from January 2024 to January 2025 (from £69.99 to £79.99).

In August, The i Paper reported 0.9% month on month in print circulation to 117,173 – but a year-on-year decline of 7.2%.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog