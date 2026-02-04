Jobs at risk as Sun set to merge features desk and Fabulous team

Sun Fabulous magazine cover on 1 February and top of Fabulous website section on 4 February 2026

The Sun has proposed merging its features team with the Fabulous celebrity and lifestyle desk.

Sun editor-in-chief Victoria Newton told staff last week that they plan to create a single features team, which will write and commission for Fabulous and features in print and online.

This will include the daily print section Fab Daily and Sun on Sunday supplement Fabulous Magazine.

Jobs have been put at risk, with a 45-day consultation period ongoing, but Newton said “new opportunities and roles” are being created by investment in the new structure.

In an email, seen by Press Gazette, Newton said: “We need to future-proof the business, diversify revenue streams and meet the challenges facing all modern publishers, and I’m confident that this new proposed structure will unlock even more potential in the newsroom.”

Fabulous has had a dedicated section on the Sun website since 2017 as part of a relaunch of the magazine into a seven-day publication.

Verticals under the Fabulous section online today are: real life, celebrity, parenting, horoscopes, health, relationship advice, hair and beauty, fashion and food.

The proposed changes come a year after The Sun launched a paywall charging £1.99 per month for access to certain premium online content, including features and lifestyle content.

In a retrospective of Sun Club’s first year on Wednesday, The Sun said Fabulous “featured a wealth of fashion and beauty advice, helping readers feel like the best version of themselves. From a £4.99 ‘miracle’ buy that banishes bingo wings to a 15 minute facelift that fixes saggy jowls, there wasn’t a treatment the expert team weren’t afraid to test!”

Newton said the changes “will further strengthen our quality paid-for content proposition, putting Sun Club at the heart of the commissioning process and set us apart as a digital destination with loyal and engaged audiences”.

