Race to buy The Telegraph: Who are the latest runners and riders?

The formal sale process for Telegraph Media Group and The Spectator – both profitable businesses – is expected to begin shortly.

Several well-known media figures have expressed an interest in taking part in the auction for the media brands, including bosses behind the Daily Mail, GB News and The News Movement – as well as The Telegraph’s most recent owners themselves.

The starting gun was fired in June when Lloyds Banking Group seized The Telegraph and The Spectator from the Barclay family, who owed around £1bn in outstanding debt.

When will Telegraph be sold?

The current value of The Telegraph has been put at around £600m. Since the process began, its latest financial results have been published, indicating growing profit and revenues.

Telegraph Media Group reported turnover for 2022 up 4% year-on-year to £254.2m and profit before tax up 32% to £39m. The publisher, including recent acquisition Chelsea Magazine Company, has also reached the milestone of one million subscriptions.

The latest figures available for The Spectator, meanwhile, are for 2021 – but the current affairs magazine then reported revenue up 24% to £20.3m and pre-tax profits up 81% to £2.9m, with the Covid-driven hit to newsstand sales accompanied by a growth in subscriptions.

The auction process, which is being organised by Goldman Sachs, was expected to begin in September but, at the time of publishing, this has still not taken place. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs said they were unable to comment on live deal situations when asked about the timeline. However, Lloyds is said to want a quick sale to ensure it is concluded before the next general election, which is expected to be held at some point in 2024.

One well placed source said they believed the whole sale process would take six months (from the time Lloyds took control) meaning it is likely to be concluded this year.

Press Gazette will update the following story as bids are confirmed or discarded, or new information comes to light.

Any of the people or businesses mentioned could bid individually or jointly, or not at all.

Who wants to buy The Telegraph or The Spectator?

Lord Rothermere’s DMGT

Lord Rothermere’s DMGT, which owns the Mail, Metro, i and New Scientist titles, confirmed in August it was considering a bid for the Telegraph alongside investors.

Lord Rothermere took DMGT private at the end of 2021, with him and his family paying close to £1.6bn for the part of the company they did not already own.

A spokesperson said in August: “We have been engaged with many parties over the possible synergies between DMG Media and the Daily Telegraph and have registered our interest with Lloyds but we have no formal plans and there is no consortium.”

Since then, DMGT has confirmed it has held talks with Middle Eastern investors but said it would only buy the Telegraph if it had economic and editorial control.

A spokesperson told the Financial Times: “Over the past few years we have been approached and have had talks with a number of Middle Eastern investors who have shown an interest in participating in a bid for the Daily Telegraph.”

He added: “To date we do not have a formal relationship with any investors; however, if we did, we would only do so if we have the majority of economic and equity risk, and the control needed to invest in the business and protect its editorial independence.”

The size of DMGT’s existing empire could mean a challenge from the Competition and Markets Authority if it attempts to buy the Telegraph titles.

Press Gazette analysis earlier this year showed that if DMGT bought The Daily Telegraph, it would control more than 50% of the daily national newspaper market in the UK.

A takeover of the Sunday Telegraph would take it to about 32% of the Sunday market - less than the 40% controlled by News UK incorporating The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times.

David Montgomery's National World

Former Local World/Trinity Mirror boss Montgomery re-entered the market at the start of 2021 when he bought the former JPI Media newspaper titles through new company National World Plc.

Amid ongoing dissatisfaction from existing National World staff over pay and redundancies which has led to three days of strike action, Montgomery is now considering expanding the company further by putting in a bid for The Telegraph.

The company confirmed its interest in August, telling investors: "National World notes media speculation that it is a possible participant in the sale process surrounding Telegraph Media Group and its associated titles.

"As the Company has previously announced, its growth strategy is rooted in actively exploring opportunities to build its business through acquisitions and implementing its new operating model for owned assets.

"The Board continues to evaluate accretive opportunities to grow the business and will consider participating in a sale process for Telegraph Media Group as and when such a process formally commences. There can be no certainty that an acquisition will take place nor as to the terms of such an acquisition."

Sky News has now reported that Montgomery is "close to appointing Cavendish Capital Markets and Peel Hunt to help raise the financing" to buy both Telegraph titles. The firms would work alongside "Rothschild, which is providing corporate finance advice to Mr Montgomery, and Dowgate Securities, its existing broker".

GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall

Sir Paul Marshall, the co-founder of hedge fund Marshall Wace, is said to be leading a planned bid for The Telegraph.

The Telegraph has reported Sir Paul is working with the investment bank Moelis on the potential bid and is holding discussions with US billionaire and hedge fund founder Ken Griffin, one of the world's richest men, to potentially take part in a consortium.

Griffin is a donor to the Republican Party in the US - although he did not contribute to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign - and any potential involvement in The Telegraph would be his first personal entry into a media business. It would be in a personal capacity and not through his hedge fund Citadel, the FT reported.

Sir Paul has been an investor in GB News in a personal capacity since before its launch in 2021. He has since renewed his investment, saying he was proud that the broadcaster is providing a space for “genuinely independent thinking, insightful discussion, and impartial analysis” but not “groupthink”.

Politically, he is known for donating to the Vote Leave campaign ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum. The Telegraph also declared for Leave and, according to Press Gazette's 'Brexitometer', was the third most biased national newspaper towards Brexit behind the Daily Express and Daily Mail.

Sir Paul is also a financial backer of Unherd, the news site set up by former Times columnist Tim Montgomerie in 2017 that says its aims are "to push back against the herd mentality with new and bold thinking, and to provide a platform for otherwise unheard ideas, people and places".

Unherd says it is not aligned to any political party and its media pack shows a split among its audience of 34% right of centre, 29% centrist, and 21% left of centre.

Ex-Telegraph editor William Lewis

Ex-Telegraph editor Sir William Lewis told Bloomberg he has lined up funding to take over his former employer.

He said in an interview: “I love the Telegraph. It’s a fantastic journalistic organisation. I would be really interested in trying to find a way to buy it. We have the support to do it," although he added that the title "needs a digital product and services refresh".

Lewis did not share who was involved or how much funding they had offered, saying only he had received "significant expressions of interest from a wide range of potential backers".

He added that he would not unilaterally reject Middle Eastern support, but that there are currently no Saudi Arabian business partners involved.

Lewis edited The Daily Telegraph between 2006 and 2009 and led a major period of its digital transformation.

He is now chief executive and co-founder of The News Movement, a social-led start-up focusing on reaching Gen Z audiences, alongside former BBC editorial director Kamal Ahmed who is editor-in-chief. Lewis said the aim is for it to be profitable by the end of 2024.

Lewis was knighted in former prime minister Boris Johnson's resignation honours list this year. He was described as a political adviser to Johnson and was recognised for “political and public office”.

Ex-Le Monde investor Daniel Křetínský

Czech billionaire businessman Daniel Křetínský is interested in taking part in the auction process for The Telegraph, according to the Financial Times, although he has previously said he prefers to invest in media "that is in need of some sort of support... it is not in our DNA to fight for trophies".

The FT suggested that he may not seek control but may want to take part in a bid led by someone else as a minority stakeholder.

Křetínský is the biggest shareholder in Royal Mail and second biggest in Sainsbury's, and he also owns a number of other significant stakes including in German wholesaler Metro and French supermarket Casino.

Until this month Křetínský held a stake for five years in French daily newspaper Le Monde which he has now sold to French billionaire Xavier Niel in a deal worth around €50m.

Former Telegraph owners the Barclay family

Unhappy with the titles being taken away from them, the Barclay family are apparently hoping to regain control of the Telegraph and Spectator brands with backing from investors based in Abu Dhabi.

However, their initial offer, thought to be in the region of £500m to £600m, has already been rejected.

The Barclay brothers Sir David and Sir Frederick bought the Telegraph and Spectator titles from Conrad Black in 2004 for £665m - around £1.1bn today when inflation is taken into account.

Sir David died in January 2021 and Sir Frederick is now aged 88, but at the time of Lloyds repossessing Telegraph Media Group in June Sir David's sons Aidan and Howard sat on the board.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp

Multiple reports have claimed Rupert Murdoch wants to buy The Spectator, potentially to expand it further in the US where it first launched a dedicated offering in 2018 and where it could align with right-leaning News Corp brands like Fox News and the New York Post.

Murdoch has just announced his intention to step down as chairman of News Corporation in November but the potential purchase has been described as his potential last major act.

The Guardian spoke to a source with knowledge of the sale discussions who said: “People still think Murdoch is the frontrunner and can outbid everyone else. He’s got so much cash, it’s a trophy prize he’s always wanted. You can see it like the end of his career.”

Ex-Mail Online boss Martin Clarke

According to The New European's Mandrake column, former Mail Online editor-in-chief and DMG Media publisher Martin Clarke is hoping to put together a consortium to make a bid - likely with a focus on maximising The Telegraph's potential digital growth.

Clarke left Mail Online, which he led for 12 years, in February 2022 to “pursue new challenges” but has since kept a low profile.

