British Journalism Awards 2024 open for entries

British Journalism Awards 2021

Entries are now open for the 13th British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.

The event is open to all journalists producing work targeted at a UK audience. The criteria stipulate that reports must bring important new information to light, show journalistic skill and rigour and make a difference for the better.

The awards pit the smallest local newspapers and independent podcasters against the biggest international news organisations. The great leveller is the quality of the story being told.

In recent years the British Journalism Awards has made big advances towards gender parity and greater diversity amongst both the shortlist and winners.

This year the event will again be free to enter for those in previously under-represented categories who do not have an employer willing to cover the cost of their entry, namely: those in minority ethnic groups, journalists who have a disability, and women.

For 2024 Press Gazette has reduced the total number of awards to 26 (from 30) and increased the focus on five premier categories which will be the subject of a video showcase at the awards dinner on 12 December at the London Hilton Bankside.

These categories will also be the subject of an additional layer of judging. Some 80 judges are involved in assessing the British Journalism Awards entries, chosen for their experience and independence. Winners and finalists are chosen after a remote judging process and then in-person jury sessions.

This year the event welcomes back Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine as host of the British Journalism Awards dinner.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “We’ve all been to events which feel like they might as well be the Wernham Hogg awards for paper-supply excellence. The British Journalism Awards are different. They don’t just celebrate journalism which has changed the world, they also try to showcase the gripping stories behind that journalism: brave colleagues who have stood up to those in power often at huge personal risk.

“We take the judging process incredibly seriously with the public-interest element baked in. These awards celebrate journalism which makes waves and has a positive impact.”

The awards celebrate the best individual journalists and journalism teams, recognising that stories often require significant collaboration.

Income from the British Journalism Awards helps to support Press Gazette’s editorial mission: fighting for the future of quality journalism in the digital age. But Press Gazette works hard to ensure event entry fees and awards dinner tickets are cheaper than other events run by organisations which do not have the additional cost of providing British journalism with its own dedicated news provider.

Work must have been published between 1 September 2023 and 31 August 2024.

The deadline for entries is midnight on 27 September 2024.

2024 British Journalism Awards premier categories

Public Service Journalism

Special prize which encapsulates the spirit of these awards for the outstanding act of public service journalism over the last year. The winner will be chosen by the judges from across all submitted entries.

Scoop of the Year

This is the prize for the best story of the year (news providers can enter only one story for this award).

News Provider of the Year

For the news organisation which has done the most to provide journalism that is both interesting to the public and in the public interest. This category is open to newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcast outlets. News channels, news agencies and particular broadcast journalism strands are all eligible.

Investigation the Year

This award is for the most incisive and revelatory public interest investigation of the year. The judges will be looking for work which is compelling, and which brings significant new information to light on a matter of public interest.

Journalist of the Year

This award is for the journalist who, more than any other, deserves recognition for their outstanding individual performance over the year.

British Journalism Awards categories for 2024

Arts and Entertainment

For the journalist who has done the most to probe and investigate the worlds of showbiz, the arts and entertainment.

Business, Finance & Economics Journalism

For the journalist who has done the most to probe and investigate the world of business.

Campaign of the Year

For the series of articles, broadcasts or digital project which has done the most to make a difference in society and serve the public interest.

Comment Journalism

The judges are looking for the most incisive comment which has brought new ideas and thinking to bear when discussing a matter of public interest.

Crime and Legal Affairs

This category is for the best journalism covering crime, courts and the law.

Energy and Environment

For the journalist, or team, who have done the most to scrutinise and report on these important and interconnected subjects. Work can be purely about energy, purely about the environment, or about both.

Features Journalism

This category rewards excellent journalism on a matter of public interest which could be descriptive or of a human-interest nature and shows evidence of fine writing.

Foreign Affairs Journalism

For the journalist working for a UK audience, whose reports from overseas have done the most to serve the public interest.

Health and Life Sciences Journalism

This category is for journalists who cover health and life sciences industries.

Local Journalism

This category is for the best journalism at a local and regional level. It is open to local newspapers, websites and broadcast outlets.

Interviewer of the Year

For the journalist who has done the most to bring new information to light through interviews.

The Marie Colvin Award

This category was launched in memory of the late Sunday Times foreign correspondent Marie Colvin who was killed reporting on the plight of people in the besieged Syrian city of Homs in 2012. It is free to enter and anyone can make a nomination. The judges are looking for an outstanding, up and coming journalist of Marie’s calibre.

New Journalist of the Year

This award is for a relative newcomer to the industry (who may have worked in other jobs before) and has been a journalist for fewer than 36 months.

Photojournalism

For the photographer whose work has done the most to serve the public interest.

Politics Journalism

For the best politics journalism published in any format aimed at a mainly UK audience. The judges are looking for work which shows journalistic skill and rigour, is revelatory and which serves the public interest.

Social Affairs, Diversity and Inclusion

This new category aims to highlight the best work from journalists working on the social affairs beat and encompasses the lively issues of diversity and inclusion. The judges are looking for work which shines a light on diversity issues and inequality as well as the broader subject of social affairs.

Technology Journalism

For the journalist who has done the most over the course of the year to investigate the world of technology.

Sports Journalism

This is for the sports journalist who has done the most to investigate the world of sport and serve the public interest.

Online video journalism

For the best video journalism produced for online. Any news organisation or online creator can enter, but it aims to recognise content which is produced specifically for an online audience (rather than work intended for broadcast on a TV channel or for theatrical release).

Specialist Journalism

This category is aimed at specialist and trade publications. Specialist journalists working in other media can enter if they are not covered by one of the other categories.

Innovation of the Year

This category is for the best journalism innovation of the year. The judges are looking for a project which brings new information to light on a matter of public interest either directly or indirectly by creating a new stream of revenue.

Entry fees are as follows:

➤ National news organisation: £120 + VAT

➤ Regional news organisation: £85 + VAT

➤ Freelance journalists: £60 + VAT

➤ Marie Colvin category: Free to enter

