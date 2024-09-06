British Journalism Awards hall of fame: All our winners and finalists

This year (2024) will be the 13th annual British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.
Launched in the wake of the hacking scandal to highlight the good that journalists do, this event is unique because winners must show they have served the public interest. It is also open to all journalists wherever they work.
Since 2021 the British Journalism Awards has been free to enter for previously under-represented groups.
Click on the links below to access our full lists of finalists and winners for each year of the British Journalism Awards.
Complete list of British Journalism Awards Journalist of the Year winners are as follows:
- 2012 – David Walsh, Sunday Times
- 2013 – Michael Gillard, freelance/Sunday Times
- 2014 – Andrew Norfolk, The Times
- 2015 – Jonathan Calvert, Sunday Times
- 2016 – Laura Kuenssberg, BBC
- 2017 – Nick Ferarri, LBC
- 2018 – Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian
- 2019 – Robin Barnwell, ITV/Hardcash Productions
- 2020 – Dan McCrum – Financial Times
- 2021 – Robert Moore, ITV
- 2022 – Pippa Crerar, Daily Mirror
- 2023 – Gabriel Pogrund, The Sunday Times
All the British Journalism Awards finalists and winners:
- 2023 winners
- 2022 winners
- 2021 finalists
- 2021 winners
- 2020 finalists
- 2020 winners
- 2019 finalists
- 2019 winners
- 2018 finalists
- 2018 winners
- 2017 finalists
- 2017 winners
- 2016 finalists
- 2016 winners
- 2015 finalists
- 2015 winners
- 2014 finalists
- 2014 winners
- 2013 finalists
- 2013 winners
- 2012 finalists
- 2012 winners
