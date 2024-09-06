British Journalism Awards hall of fame: All our winners and finalists

This year (2024) will be the 13th annual British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.

Launched in the wake of the hacking scandal to highlight the good that journalists do, this event is unique because winners must show they have served the public interest. It is also open to all journalists wherever they work.

Since 2021 the British Journalism Awards has been free to enter for previously under-represented groups.

Click on the links below to access our full lists of finalists and winners for each year of the British Journalism Awards.

Complete list of British Journalism Awards Journalist of the Year winners are as follows:

2012 – David Walsh, Sunday Times

2013 – Michael Gillard, freelance/Sunday Times

2014 – Andrew Norfolk, The Times

2015 – Jonathan Calvert, Sunday Times

2016 – Laura Kuenssberg, BBC

2017 – Nick Ferarri, LBC

2018 – Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian

2019 – Robin Barnwell, ITV/Hardcash Productions

2020 – Dan McCrum – Financial Times

2021 – Robert Moore, ITV

2022 – Pippa Crerar, Daily Mirror

2023 – Gabriel Pogrund, The Sunday Times

All the British Journalism Awards finalists and winners:

