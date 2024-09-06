View all newsletters
  1. Data
September 6, 2024

British Journalism Awards hall of fame: All our winners and finalists

All the British Journalism Awards winners 2012-2023.

By Dominic Ponsford

British Journalism Awards 2018

This year (2024) will be the 13th annual British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.

Launched in the wake of the hacking scandal to highlight the good that journalists do, this event is unique because winners must show they have served the public interest. It is also open to all journalists wherever they work.

Since 2021 the British Journalism Awards has been free to enter for previously under-represented groups.

Click on the links below to access our full lists of finalists and winners for each year of the British Journalism Awards.

Complete list of British Journalism Awards Journalist of the Year winners are as follows:

  • 2012 – David Walsh, Sunday Times
  • 2013 – Michael Gillard, freelance/Sunday Times
  • 2014 – Andrew Norfolk, The Times
  • 2015 – Jonathan Calvert, Sunday Times
  • 2016 – Laura Kuenssberg, BBC
  • 2017 – Nick Ferarri, LBC
  • 2018 – Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian
  • 2019 – Robin Barnwell, ITV/Hardcash Productions
  • 2020 – Dan McCrum – Financial Times
  • 2021 – Robert Moore, ITV
  • 2022 – Pippa Crerar, Daily Mirror
  • 2023 – Gabriel Pogrund, The Sunday Times

All the British Journalism Awards finalists and winners:

