British Journalism Awards 2024: Full list of this year’s finalists

Press Gazette is honoured to announce the winners for the British Journalism Awards 2024.
This year’s British Journalism Awards attracted 750 entries encompassing every major news organisation in the UK.
The finalists are announced today following a three-week process involving 80 independent judges and two days of jury-style meetings.
In order to make the shortlists work has to be revelatory, show journalistic skill and rigour and serve the public interest.
The winners will be announced on 12 December at a dinner in London hosted by Radio 2 presenter and journalist Jeremy Vine.
The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be announced following a second round of judging. The winners of Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award and the Public Service prize will be announced on the night.
Chairman of judges and Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “Without journalism, Boris Johnson would still be prime minister, wronged postmasters would not have a voice and victims of the infected blood scandal would not have a chance of compensation.
“The 2024 British Journalism Awards shortlists celebrate the stories which would not be told without journalists willing to shine a light on uncomfortable truths and publications brave enough to back them up.
“Congratulations to all our finalists and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter the British Journalism Awards.
“In a media world which is increasingly controlled by a few parasitic technology platforms it is more important than ever to celebrate the publishers willing to invest in and support quality journalism that makes a difference for the better in our world.”
British Journalism Awards 2024 shortlist in full:
Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion Journalism
Natasha Cox, Ahmed El Shamy, Rosie Garthwaite — BBC Eye Investigations
Jessica Hill — Schools Week
- Missing from mainstream: Excluded children with nowhere to go
- ‘Out of sight, out of mind’: The rise of unregistered alternative provision
- Hospital schools: On the mental health crisis frontline
Sasha Baker, Valeria Rocca — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- The parents group at the centre of a rollback of trans rights
- ‘One day they may thank us for that “abuse”’: Inside the Bayswater Support Group
Rianna Croxford, Ruth Evans, Cate Brown, Ed McGown, Tom Stone, Ed Campbell, Karen Wightman — BBC Panorama
Daniel Hewitt, Imogen Barrer, Mariah Cooper, Reshma Rumsey — ITV News
Louise Tickle — Tortoise Media
Abi Kay — Farmers Weekly
- Level the Field
- Is there a problem with young farmer culture?
- Editor’s view: Facing hard truths about young farmer culture
Joshua Nelken-Zitser, Ida Reihani, Kit Gillet — Business Insider
Features Journalism
Sophie Elmhirst — 1843 magazine, The Economist and The Guardian
- The last stand of the call-centre worker
- Chortle chortle, scribble scribble: inside the Old Bailey with Britain’s last court reporters
- Last love: a romance in a care home
Jenny Kleeman — The Guardian
- America’s premier pronatalists on having ‘tons of kids’ to save the world: ‘There are going to be countries of old people starving to death’
- She was accused of faking an incriminating video of teenage cheerleaders. She was arrested, outcast and condemned. The problem? Nothing was fake after all
- ‘I know someone who played noughts and crosses on one’: meet the top surgeon who burned his initials on a patient’s liver
Sirin Kale — The Guardian
- ‘My child was drowning’: life and death on an English maternity ward
- The life and tragic death of John Balson: how a true crime producer documented his own rising horror
- The Russell murders: is Michael Stone in prison for a brutal crime he didn’t commit?
Zoe Beaty — The Independent
- How Nigel Farage took over my hometown – and why Keir Starmer should be worried
- My battle to bring a predatory Met Police officer from the same unit as Wayne Couzens to justice
- ‘A court packed with those who know their way around already, and jails are too full to take them’
Inderdeep Bains — Daily Mail
- My doctors insist it’s time I died – but I will fight them: Extraordinary case of 19-year-old woman suffering from Charlie Gard condition battling medics’ attempts to ‘condemn her to death’
- Sudiksha: ‘Condemned to Die in Secret’ – The Shocking Story of the 19-year-old’s fight to live
David James Smith — The Independent
- How did so many miss the sinister warning signs about James Bulger’s killer for so long?
- Is Lucy Letby innocent? I’m a miscarriage of justice investigator – and here’s what I think…
- The wife of this Murdoch executive has been missing since the Sixties – will her body now be found?
Fiona Hamilton — The Timesy
- Nottingham attacks: ‘We have no faith in the police. We want justice’
- ‘A horrible way to die … and no doctors can help you’
- Realising Sarah Everard got into a sex offender’s car was horrific
Barbara McMahon — Daily Mail
- Ghislaine Maxwell ‘was tortured in prison – now she’s ready for a comeback’: Jeffrey Epstein’s socialite pimp runs half marathons at low-security Florida lock-up and is now ‘focused and motivated’ for her appeal next week, her brother reveals
- ‘I shook Epstein’s hand and asked him what my daughter would be doing’: Virginia Roberts’s father describes dropping her off at paedophile’s mansion, meeting ‘despicable’ Ghislaine… and blasts Prince Andrew for showing ‘no remorse’
- Black Widow who ‘relished killing and had no regard for human life, even for children’: Griselda Blanco shot a child in the head when she was 11 and rose to be Miami’s drug kingpin. As she’s immortalised on Netflix, her son recalls his ‘fearsome’ mother
Local Journalism
Abi Whistance, Joshi Herrmann, Kate Knowles, Mollie Simpson, Jothi Gupta — Mill Media
- Special investigation: The collapsing world of Liverpool’s charity kingpin
- Investigation: The spectacular rise and sudden fall of Gurpaal Judge
- Exclusive: How did a semi in Harpurhey sell for £1.8m?
Richard Newman, Jennifer O’Leary, Gwyneth Jones, Chris Thornton — BBC Spotlight
Sam McBride — Belfast Telegraph
- Lough Neagh has become a scene of Biblical disaster, and Stormont was central to its destruction
- Killing Edgar podcast
Chris Burn — The Yorkshire Post
- Building societies scandal: Yorkshire victims reveal shocking stories – and plead for action to be taken
- Philips Trust: FCA got ‘Ponzi scheme’ warning on firm at heart of £138m building society scandal – 18 months before collapse
- Leeds, Newcastle and Nottingham Building Societies to pay tens of millions to Philips Trust victims
Jane Haynes — Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Mail/Post
- Teacher’s ‘life blown apart’ in onslaught of hate as false racism claim goes viral
- The truth exposed about ‘secretive’ council meeting on equal pay crisis in Birmingham
- ‘Like a prison’ – the tower block for homeless families that has 8pm curfew and no visitors allowed
Wendy Robertson — The Bridge
- The Bridge newsletter
Health & Life Sciences Journalism
Rebecca Thomas — The Independent
- Mental health patients ‘raped and sexually assaulted’ as NHS abuse scandal revealed
- Nicholas’s story: ‘I’ve been locked up for 10 years because I’m autistic. Is a chance at life too much to ask?’
- Revealed: NHS regulator’s ‘culture of fear’ that leaves rogue nurses free to abuse patients
Fin Johnston — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Science for sale: Philip Morris’s web of payments to fund tobacco research
- Inside the strategy doc Philip Morris never meant you to see
- Tobacco state: why Japan was the perfect testing ground for Philip Morris
Hannah Barnes — The New Statesman
- The trauma ward
- The Cass Review into children’s gender care should shame us all
- Hundreds of doctors are challenging the BMA’s stance on puberty blockers
Robbie Boyd, Eamonn Matthews, Steve Grandison, Ian Bendelow, Sophie Borland, Katie O’Toole, Islay Stacey, Ali Watt, Frances Peters — Quicksilver Media for Channel 4 Dispatches
Ellie Pitt, Cree Haughton, Justina Simpson, Ellie Swinton, Patrick Russell, Liam Ayers — ITV News
Martin Bagot — Daily Mirror
- Day in the life of a dentist – and why it’s nothing like you imagine as NHS nears collapse
- Britain’s dental health crisis exposed as hundreds of children in hospital with bad teeth
- Urgent warning amid fears cosmetic fillers could cause immune system problems
Hanna Geissler — Daily Express
- ‘I’m terminally ill – assisted dying must be legalised so my daughter won’t see me suffer’
- Assisted dying ‘allowed me to mostly forget’ fears, says Aussie man hit by brain tumour
- Dame Esther’s assisted dying petition delivered to Prime Minister’s doorstep
Crime & Legal Affairs Journalism
Sue Mitchell, Rob Lawrie, Joel Moors, Winifred Robinson, Dan Clarke, Philip Sellars, Tom Brignell, Mom Tudie — BBC
- To Catch a Scorpion
- How we found Europe’s most wanted migrant-smuggler
- Why the BBC could track down a people-smuggling kingpin before the police
Gabriel Pogrund — The Sunday Times
- Millionaire’s ‘sex worker immigration scandal’
- Hamish Ogston: millionaire accused of exploiting women ‘set up charity to help win knighthood’
- Hamish Ogston: tycoon asked Met to arrest woman who accused him of sex trafficking
Mike Sullivan, Jerome Starkey, Mike Ridley — The Sun
- ‘Distraught’ Holly Willoughby under police guard after man is arrested over terrifying ‘kidnap plot’
- Police chief faces ‘Walter Mitty’ probe after being pictured wearing Falklands medal despite being 15 at time of war
Hannah Summers — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Family Court Files: mother ‘devastated’ after rapist father granted contact with child
- Family Court Files: Psychologist’s evidence used to ‘ramp up’ allegations of parental alienation
- Kristoffer White: TBIJ wins court battle to publish name of sex offender
Rianna Croxford, Ruth Evans — BBC Panorama and BBC News
- Abercrombie & Fitch ex-CEO accused of exploiting men for sex
- Lawsuit accuses Abercrombie & Fitch of funding sex-trafficking operation
- FBI investigate after ex-Abercrombie boss sex claims
Isobel Yeung, Alex Nott, Esme Ash, Nick Parnes, Alistair Jackson, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson — Channel 4 Dispatches
Comment Journalism
Daniel Finkelstein — The Times
- Israelis and Palestinians must start to listen
- Wes Streeting’s lessons from Richard Nixon and China
- Here’s the Keir Starmer I’ve known for decades
Matthew Syed — The Sunday Times
- When I was at school a teacher could call me the P-word. We’ve come so far
- The storm is gathering, and Europe is still dithering on defending itself
- Locked in by language, we are freed by music, poetry, painting … and love
Will Hayward — WalesOnline/The Will Hayward Newsletter
- The most pointless job in Wales
- The worst political leader in the UK
- Bluster, fluster and ‘word salad’ nonsense: Vaughan Gething ducks and weaves like a boxer at the Welsh Covid Inquiry
Kitty Donaldson — i
- Part political update, part group therapy: inside Starmer’s Cabinet meeting
- Grenfell is a tragic reminder to the Tories that regulation is not a dirty word
- The winter fuel row is a painful wake up call for new Labour MPs
Frances Ryan — The Guardian
- A summer defined by men killing women and girls. This can’t go on
- Think of this: a plan to ‘warehouse’ disabled people. What kind of nation is Britain becoming?
- Cropped out, banned, airbrushed: the school photos that show the ugly face of Britain today
Duncan Robinson — The Economist
- Why the next Westminster scandal is already here
- The narcissism of minor differences, Labour Party edition
- British boomers are losing out for the first time
Specialist Journalism
Peter Blackburn — The Doctor (by the British Medical Association)
- Nowhere left to turn
- Fears for patient care due to shortages of chronic alcohol misuse treatment Pabrinex
- Not the only failing
Emily Burt, Ollie Peart, Louise Hill, David Robinson, Rebecca Cooney, Andy Ricketts, Nav Pal, Til Owen — Third Sector
Lucie Heath — i
- Revealed: Water firms dumped sewage 5,500 times in a year ‘illegally’
- Revealed: The hidden sewage spills damaging our national parks and beauty spots
- Toxic water, debt and sewage dumping: How Britain’s rivers got so bad
Deborah Cohen, Margaret McCartney — BMJ/Pharmaceutical Journal
Lee Mottershead — Racing Post
- Revealed: the racehorse owner fronting an illegal bookmaker with more than 1,000 customers
- ‘People don’t want to provide bank statements. We’ve got so many people betting with us’
Jessica Hill — Schools Week
- The rise of the parent activist
- AI’s allure is proving hard to resist for the UK’s learners
- ‘Out of sight, out of mind’: The rise of unregistered alternative provision
Emily Townsend — Health Service Journal
- Over 30 sepsis deaths linked to ‘systemic’ failings, investigation reveals
- Revealed: Doubling of average waits for critical stroke treatments
- Midwives call women in labour ‘Asian princesses’ amid ‘hostile’ environment fears
Roya Nikkhah — The Sunday Times
- Prince Harry at 40: ‘All he does is spend time looking back’
- The hospital heart-to-hearts that brought Kate and King even closer
- Prince William to build houses for homeless on his land in Cornwall
Foreign Affairs Journalism
Christina Lamb — The Sunday Times
- Gun in hand, the Israeli settler tells the Palestinian: I will kill you
- First Hamas fighters raped her. Then they shot her in the head
- ‘Who will protect us?’: Christina Lamb on the Yazidis’ dangerous journey home
Alex Crawford — Sky News
- Libya floods: Child’s voice heard under rubble as rescue teams search desperately in Derna for survivors
- Warning of Islamic State’s growing resurgence – as Sky News gets rare access to terrorists’ families
- Report from Lebanon
Kim Sengupta — The Independent
- Bombs, betrayal and burying loved ones: Plight of one Ukraine village illustrates toll of Russia’s invasion
- ‘I have buried more than 50 friends’: My life as a British soldier fighting on Ukraine’s bloody front line
- The families of hostages taken by Hamas are desperate – but can Israel get them back?
Vanessa Bowles, Jaber Badwan — Channel 4 Dispatches
Louise Callaghan — The Sunday Times
- The secret city of tunnels where hundreds live below Vegas glitz
- Claudia Sheinbaum: Meet the woman ready to be Mexico’s first presidenta
- Stand-off at Eagle Pass: welcome to the epicentre of the US border crisis
Secunder Kermani — Channel 4 News
- Palestinian detainees allege torture and sexual abuse by Israeli captors
- Myanmar military forces victims to fight in brutal civil war
Gesbeen Mohammad, Brad Manning, Nechirvan Mando, Ghoncheh Habibiazad, Esella Hawkey, Tom Giles, Hafez — ITV
Stuart Ramsay, Dominique van Heerden, Toby Nash — Sky News
- Haiti gang boss will take part in talks if invited – but warns foreign forces will be treated as ‘invaders’
- Aboard ‘The Beast’: What do migrants face travelling through Mexico on way to US?
- Shocking scenes in Gaza hospital as IDF moves into Khan Younis | Israel-Hamas war
Arkady Ostrovsky — 1843 magazine, The Economist
Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon
Alexander Martin — The Record from Recorded Future News
- Ransomware attacks hit record level in UK, according to neglected official data
- UK government urged to get on ‘forward foot’ with ransomware instead of ‘absorbing the punches’
- Exclusive: UK to propose mandatory reporting for ransomware attacks and licensing regime for all payments
Marianna Spring — BBC News
- The real story of the news website accused of fuelling riots
- Trump supporters target black voters with faked AI images
- X takes action on deepfake network smearing UK politicians after BBC investigation
Joe Tidy — BBC News
- ‘Pig butchering’ scammers target BBC reporter
- Sextortion warning: In six hours, my son was dead
- Stolen test data and NHS numbers published by hospital hackers
Amanda Chicago Lewis — 1843 magazine, The Economist
Cathy Newman, Job Rabkin, Emily Roe, Sophie Braybrook, Guy Basnett, Ed Howker — Channel 4 News
Helen Lewis — BBC Radio 4/BBC Sounds
Energy & Environment Journalism, sponsored by Renewable UK
Sam McBride — Belfast Telegraph
- Apocalypse Neagh: The source of 40% of NI’s water is ‘dying’
- Watch: Sam McBride’s in-depth look at Lough Neagh’s blue-green algae crisis
Josephine Moulds — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Backroom deals, mystery companies and a ‘killer lake’: inside DRC’s gas and oil auction
- HSBC helped oil and gas industry raise $47bn despite net-zero pledge
- Barclays’ billions of ‘sustainable’ finance for fossil fuel industry is greenwash, says investor
Esme Stallard, Becky Dale, Sophie Woodcock, Jonah Fisher, Libby Rogers — BBC News
- Water firms illegally spilled sewage on dry days – data suggests
- BBC uncovers 6,000 possible illegal sewage spills in one year
Rachel Salvidge, Leana Hosea — The Guardian/Watershed
- The Watershed Pollution Map
- Landfills across England could be leaking harmful toxic ooze, warn experts
- ‘It’s a poison and it’s killing us’: the hidden dangers of old UK landfills
Guy Grandjean, Patrick Fee, Gwyneth Jones, Chris Thornton — BBC Spotlight Northern Ireland
Sofia Quaglia — The Guardian
- ‘If we can’t fish any more, we’re going to die’: the volunteer sea patrols protecting precious Philippine waters
- From sea to plate … to sea! Hong Kong puts oyster shells to new use
- ‘It smells so bad’: glut of wild salmon creates stink in Norway and Finland
Jess Staufenberg — SourceMaterial
Arts & Entertainment Journalism
Mark Daly, Shelley Jofre, Jax Sinclair, Karen Wightman, Hayley Hassall — BBC Panorama
Jonathan Dean — The Times and The Sunday Times
- Oasis reunion and Wembley gigs next year … is that definitely, maybe?
- Ridley Scott: I didn’t need historians to make my Napoleon epic
- Olly Alexander on Eurovision: ‘I was trying not to have a breakdown’
Rachael Healy — The Guardian and Observer
- ‘At the start you get molested and by 45 you’re too old to work’ – the secret misery of women working in TV
- Fresh crisis at ‘toxic’ Strictly as ex-staff claim they faced sexualised comments and cruelty
- ‘The outrageousness of what Louis CK did is totally lost’: the film about the backlash faced by his accusers
Tom Bryant — Daily Mirror
- BBC’s Huw Edwards scandal teen breaks silence in first interview – ‘I felt groomed’
- Huw Edwards scandal teen: Why I first tried to protect BBC star but now feel shame
- Paul O’Grady’s beloved dog nuzzled star’s shoulder as devoted husband battled to save him
Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Lucy Osborne — The Guardian and Observer
- ‘I honest to God believe I was drugged’: magician David Copperfield’s alleged victims speak out
- The FBI investigated David Copperfield for two years. The claim that he was ‘exonerated’ was widely embraced. Was he?
- ‘Magic David called’: David Copperfield repeatedly contacted Jeffrey Epstein
Clemmie Moodie, Hannah Hope, Scarlet Howes — The Sun
- Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice probed over serious complaints by 3 ‘traumatised’ contestants as BBC ‘gathers evidence’
- Strictly Come Dancing bosses make huge changes to show after Giovanni Pernice quits
- Strictly bombshell as Amanda Abbington demands backstage footage of her and Giovanni as she is diagnosed with PTSD
Carolyn Atkinson, Olivia Skinner — BBC Radio 4 Front Row
- The British Museum’s missing gems
- Painting stolen in art heist more than 30 years ago returned to Glasgow museum
Rosamund Urwin, Charlotte Wace — The Times and The Sunday Times
- Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
- How The Times and The Sunday Times investigated Russell Brand
- ‘I felt used and abused’ on Arthur: alleged Russell Brand victim speaks
New Journalist of the Year
Rafe Uddin — Financial Times
- Labour loses Muslim support over stance on Israel-Hamas ceasefire
- Reform UK’s unusual structure with Nigel Farage in the middle
- How Post Office lawyers pushed boundaries in UK sub-postmasters scandal
Sammy Gecsoyler — The Guardian
- ‘We’re going to see people dying on the streets’: homeless refugee crisis grips Liverpool
- ‘Rat bites and chronic asthma’: schools on frontline of UK housing crisis
- Met police agree six-figure payout to student hit by baton at protest
Kaf Okpattah — ITV News, ITV News London
- Whistleblower reveals corruption and collusion inside Wandsworth Prison
- The fraud scammers putting people out of pocket by cloning phone numbers
Simar Bajaj — The Guardian, New Scientist
- Everyone is on their phones. But is it really phone addiction we’re experiencing?
- The surprising mental health and brain benefits of weight-loss drugs
- He was shot in the throat. Now he saves gun victims as a trauma surgeon in Baltimore
Nimra Shahid — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Santander arranged billion-dollar oil bond after making green pledge
- Santander weakened fossil fuel policy after raising billions for gas projects
Venetia Menzies — The Sunday Times
- Anxiety drug pregabalin killed my son — and hundreds more are dying from it
- The company taking refugees out of Gaza — and ‘making millions’
- After the earthquake: how Morocco is rebuilding
Oliver Marsden — The Sunday Times/Al Jazeera
- Hero taxi driver who saved scores from Hamas faces hatred from both sides
- Dodging Israeli rockets with Ghana’s UN peacekeepers
- Israeli strikes on Lebanon: Attacks are causing wildfires across south
Yasmin Rufo — BBC News
- London mayor election: Bots, misleading URLs cause voter confusion
- Ulez expansion: Contested claims examined
- Ulez: More than 300 cameras damaged or stolen in four months
Sports Journalism
Jacob Whitehead — The Athletic
- Special report: Newcastle United sponsor Noon and shocking allegations of worker mistreatment
- Saudi Arabia investigates worker mistreatment allegations after The Athletic report on Newcastle sponsor Noon
- Special report: ‘Disturbing’ safety issues at Hillsborough 35 years after disaster
Oliver Brown — The Telegraph
- Angela Carini was sent unforgivably into harm’s way by gutless IOC cowards
- After my grandfather hugged Jesse Owens, the Nazis told him: ‘Never embrace a black man again’
- Michael Vaughan: If I had gone through this racism ordeal at 80, I would have wanted to be shot
Simon Lock, Rob Davies, Jacob Steinberg — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism / The Guardian
- Abramovich’s hidden football deals during Chelsea’s time at the top (TBIJ) and Chelsea FC face new questions over how Roman Abramovich funded success (Guardian)
- ‘I worked for Abramovich?’: footballers were owned by oligarch via offshore deals (TBIJ) and Revealed: Abramovich, the super-agent and the footballers owned as ‘commodities’ (Guardian)
- Leaked documents reveal Abramovich is still connected to Vitesse (TBIJ) and Abramovich loans fund owner of Dutch football club, leaked documents suggest (Guardian)
Jacob Judah — 1843 magazine, The Economist
Riath Al-Samarrai — Daily Mail
- Drifting through life without gold medals, tortured by his past, and now claims of bankruptcy… How did petulant Wiggins fall so spectacularly from his golden bike?
- Seb Coe explains why he’s HAPPY to break 128 years of Olympic tradition by handing out cash for gold… and reveals Roman Abramovich’s unlikely role in athletics
- The curious case of Jade Jones’ drugs test and why the Chinese might be quick to ask questions, writes RIATH AL-SAMARRAI
Ian Herbert — Daily Mail
- Looting and rioting, setting fire to police officers and hunting down English fans… fearful European clubs are turning a blind eye to shadowy leaders of their untouchable ultras
- Thirty-five years after horror of the Hillsborough tragedy, Mail Sport can reveal that incredibly the stadium is still not fit for purpose with poor stewarding, inadequate turnstiles and a problem tunnel
- Grubby, classless, the five-year legal battle over plane crash victim Emiliano Sala takes us into football’s sewers… where players are pawns and chronically inept clubs desperately try to save cash
Matt Lawton — The Times
- Man City launch unprecedented legal action against Premier League
- ‘The horror is everywhere’ – inside Lord Coe’s secret trip to Ukraine
- Russian athletes should be allowed at Olympics, says government
Um-E-Aymen Babar — Sky Sports
- How does endometriosis affect women in sport?
- USA cricket teen on tackling social media trolls, South Asian heritage and 2028 Olympic goals
- Um-E-Aymen Babar ok Tiktok
Campaign of the Year
Caroline Wheeler —The Sunday Times: Bloody Disgrace
- Thousands dead, 40 years of cover-up: time for justice for infected blood victims
- At last: promise of £10bn payout for infected blood victims
- Jeremy Hunt: I promised a dying friend I’d end infected blood scandal
Patrick Butler, Josh Halliday — The Guardian: Unpaid Carers
- Carers threatened with prosecution over minor breaches of UK benefit rules
- ‘Injustice’: 92-year-old with dementia told by DWP to repay £7k in disability allowance
- I’m under attack and fighting back: the scandal trapping carers
Computer Weekly editorial team — Computer Weekly: Post Office Scandal
- Post Office Horizon scandal explained: Everything you need to know
- Fujitsu staff instructed how to bid for government contracts during self-imposed ban
- Post Office Horizon replacement project labelled ‘unachievable’ as taxpayer bill reaches £1bn
David Cohen — Evening Standard: Show Respect
- Boys, porn and the alarming way they talk about girls – a special investigation
- School pupils tell how they are victims of sexual harassment every day
- Show some respect: Standard launches campaign with £500k to tackle sexist abuse in schools
Lucie Heath — i: Save Britain’s Rivers
- Save Britain’s Rivers: i challenges all parties to commit to election manifesto
- Revealed: The hidden sewage spills damaging our national parks and beauty spots
- National Trust signs up to i’s Save Britain’s Rivers manifesto
Hanna Geissler, Giles Sheldrick — Daily Express: Give Us Our Last Rights
- My assisted dying petition proves Brits are compassionate – now Rishi Sunak must act
- ‘I’m terminally ill – assisted dying must be legalised so my daughter won’t see me suffer’
- Assisted dying debate must move on to how law will change, MND campaigner says
Amy Clare Martin — The Independent: IPP Jail Sentences
- Revealed: 16 years in prison for stealing a bike and no hope of release – as 7 trapped in jail kill themselves
- ‘He looked like a starving dog on the floor’: Prisoner trapped on indefinite jail term driven to hunger strike
- Father imprisoned for 12 years for stealing mobile phone under ‘cruel’ indefinite jail term reunited with son
Martin Bagot, Jason Beattie — Daily Mirror: Save NHS Dentistry
- Dentists warn ‘rescue plan’ will fail to end crisis as 60,000 people sign our petition
- Day in the life of a dentist – and why it’s nothing like you imagine as NHS nears collapse
- Britain’s dental health crisis exposed as hundreds of children in hospital with bad teeth
Photojournalism
Thomas Dworzak — 1843 magazine, The Economist
André Luís Alves — 1843 magazine, The Economist
Giles Clarke — CNN Digital
Nichole Sobecki — 1843 magazine, The Economist
Dimitris Legakis — Athena Picture Agency
Stefan Rousseau — PA Media
Hannah McKay — Reuters
Interviewer of the Year
Alice Thomson — The Times
- Ed Davey: ‘Being a carer is harder than being a politician’
- Peter Kyle: It was 5am. A woman said, ‘Your partner is dead ’
- Emma Barnett: ‘The pain was so bad, I was losing the will to live’
Christina Lamb — The Sunday Times
- ICC prosecutor: UK didn’t blitz the IRA — Israel needs that restraint
- The president’s daughter (and Instagram star) wanted by Interpol
- David Cameron: ‘Why did I take the job? Rishi Sunak asked!’
Laura Kuenssberg — Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, BBC News
- Baroness Mone and the PPE Scandal
- How Can We Protect Our Children Online?
- Inside No 11 with Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Charlotte Edwardes — The Guardian
- ‘You asked me questions I’ve never asked myself’: Keir Starmer’s most personal interview yet
- ‘Dismissing global warming? That was a joke’: Jeremy Clarkson on fury, farming and why he’s a changed man
- ‘The levels of attack are extraordinary’: Gary Lineker on punditry, podcasts – and why he won’t stop speaking his mind
Nick Ferrari — LBC
- Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls
- Champagne and caviar: Esther Rantzen reveals plans for final moments as she pushes for assisted dying law change
- Nigel Farage joins Nick Ferrari
Samantha Poling — BBC
- How I confronted Emma Caldwell’s killer
- Catching a Killer: The Murder of Emma Caldwell
- Who Killed Emma?
Piers Morgan — Piers Morgan Uncensored
- “Richard Gadd is PSYCHOTIC” Baby Reindeer’s ‘Real’ Martha Fiona Harvey
- Kevin Spacey Breaks Down As He Faces Debt Of MILLIONS
- Piers Morgan vs Rishi Sunak Round 2 | Prime Minister Discusses Israel-Hamas War, NHS, Rwanda & More
Paul Brand — ITV News
- Tonight interview with Rishi Sunak
- Tonight interview with Ed Davey
- Tonight interview with Keir Starmer
Politics Journalism
Jim Pickard, Anna Gross — Financial Times
- Keir Starmer accepted £76,000 of freebies including tickets to over 20 football games
- Keir Starmer faces backlash over early failure to disclose £16,200 in donor-funded clothing
- Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves declared clothing donations as office support
Pippa Crerar — The Guardian
- Kemi Badenoch accused of ‘bullying and traumatising’ staff
- Rishi Sunak aide placed bet on election date days before announcement
- Tories putting party reputation before sexual assault claim, says alleged victim
Rowena Mason, Henry Dyer, Matthew Weaver — The Guardian
- Biggest Tory donor said looking at Diane Abbott makes you ‘want to hate all black women’
- ‘No room for the Indians?’: Tory donor Frank Hester suggested staff climb on train roof
- Revealed: Sunak flown to Leeds for private tour of Frank Hester’s office weeks after £5m donation
Job Rabkin, Darshna Soni, Ed Gove, Saif Aledros, Georgina Lee, Lee Sorrell — Channel 4 News
Beth Rigby — Sky News
- Election exit poll
- The Battle for Number 10: A Sky News Leaders’ Special
- How Reform fares on Thursday will also determine the Conservatives fate
Caroline Wheeler — The Sunday Times
- Commons worker arrested after allegedly spying for China
- My MP husband Andrew Bridgen was captured by antivax ‘cult’
- At last: promise of £10bn payout for infected blood victims
Jane Merrick — i
- Thousands of disabled people died after ‘Covid treatment withheld’, inquiry to probe
- ‘My daughter was allowed to die of Covid because she had Down’s syndrome’
- Labour manifesto missing pensioners’ winter fuel and bus pass pledges
Steven Swinford — The Times
- Britain and US launch airstrikes on Houthi targets
- Jeremy Hunt looks for £9bn to balance his budget
- Teachers and nurses should get above-inflation pay rise, ministers told
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
Simon Murphy — Daily Mirror & Sunday Mirror
- Fujitsu boss lives on ‘blood money’ with £2m mansion as we suffer, says Post Office victim
- Provider boasting of ‘compassion’ threatens daughter with court action over £50k care bill for her 93-year-old amputee mother with dementia
- Mirror tracks down former Post Office IT chief that Horizon inquiry insisted couldn’t be found
Ed Conway — Sky News
- Surge in sale of UK-made cars to Russia’s neighbours shows how it’s beating sanctions
- British firms’ exports are almost certainly bolstering Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, Sky data analysis finds
- How British financial services aid sale of Russian gas on European market | Ukraine War
Tom Bergin — Reuters
Gill Plimmer, Robert Smith — Financial Times
- Chinese state banks are lenders to Thames Water’s parent company
- Thames Water owners pile group with debt
- Thames Water shareholders backed away over regulator’s debt demands
Siddharth Philip, Benedikt Kammel, Anthony Palazzo, Katherine Gemmell, Sabbah Meddings — Bloomberg News
- Bogus Supplier of Jet-Engine Parts May Have Faked Employees Too
- Ghost in the Machine: How Fake Parts Infiltrated Airline Fleets
- UK Fraud Cops Make Arrest in Fake Airplane Parts Scandal
Anna Isaac, Alex Lawson — The Guardian
- Sellafield apologises after guilty plea over string of cybersecurity failings
- Nuclear Narnia: why is Sellafield Europe’s most dangerous industrial site?
- Sellafield nuclear site hacked by groups linked to Russia and China
Danny Fortson — The Sunday Times
- Mike Lynch: Flown to the US in chains, now he is free … and talking
- Inside Mike Lynch’s last stand as $11bn fraud trial looms
- The app that promised an NHS ‘revolution’ then went down in flames
Online Video Journalism
Alex Rothwell, Alastair Good, Yasmin Butt, Pauline Den Hartog Jager, Jack Feeney, Federica De Caria, Kasia Sobocinska, Stephanie Bosset — The Times and The Sunday Times
- Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse | Investigation
- Undercover in a British prison: security flaws exposed | Times Investigation
- ‘Illegal’ conspiracy theory school exposed | Times Investigation
Andrew Harding — BBC News
Mohamed Ibrahim, Owen Pinnel, Mouna Ba, Wael El-Saadi, Feras Al Ajrami — BBC Eye Investigations
Tom Pettifor, Matthew Young, Daniel Dove — Daily Mirror
- Has the man who killed Jill Dando finally been found?
- Jill Dando murder: Man wanted for questioning matches features of Serbian assassin
- Jill Dando murder: Key witness identifies Serbian assassin
Lucinda Herbert, Iain Lynn — National World Video
Reem Makhoul, Robert Leslie, Clancy Morgan, Amelia Kosciulek, Matilda Hay, Liz Kraker, Dorian Barranco, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, Erica Berenstein, Yasser Abu Wazna — Business Insider
Piers Morgan — Piers Morgan Uncensored
Ben Marino, Joe Sinclair, Veronica Kan-Dapaah, Petros Gioumpasis, Greg Bobillot — Financial Times
Investigation of the Year
Scarlet Howes, Mike Hamilton, Alex West, Victoria Newton, James Slack — The Sun
- Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards charged with making 37 indecent images of children, ‘shared on WhatsApp’
- Huw Edwards used position of power to groom young people for 6 years even sending pictures from BBC desk to impress them
- We’re still suffering, say parents at centre of Huw Edwards scandal as they slam BBC for lack of answers after he quits
Rosamund Urwin, Charlotte Wace, Paul Morgan-Bentley, Esella Hawkey, Imogen Wynell Mayow, Alice McShane, Florence Kennard, Ian Bendelow, , Victoria Noble, Alistair Jackson, Sarah Wilson, Geraldine McKelvie — The Sunday Times, The Times, Hardcash Productions, Channel Four Dispatches Investigations Unit
- Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
- How The Times and The Sunday Times investigated Russell Brand
- Russell Brand: In Plain Sight
Alex Thomson, Nanette van der Laan — Channel 4 News
Paul Morgan-Bentley — The Times
- I worked undercover in one of UK’s most dangerous jails — without checks
- My son died in HMP Bedford. I never felt he was safe there
- Undercover in a British prison: security flaws exposed | Times Investigation
Ruth Evans, Oliver Newlan, Leo Telling, Sasha Hinde, Hayley Clarke, Karen Wightman — BBC Panorama
Job Rabkin, Darshna Soni, Ed Gove, Saif Aledros, Georgina Lee, Lee Sorrell — Channel 4 News
Holly Bancroft, May Bulman, Monica C. Camacho, Fahim Abed — The Independent and Lighthouse Reports
- At last! Afghan special forces heroes set for sanctuary in UK after government U-turn
- MoD accused of burying admission that UK special forces had power over Afghan sanctuary claims
- Murdered, tortured or in hiding from the Taliban: The special forces abandoned by Britain
Daniel Hewitt, Imogen Barrer, Isabel Alderson-Blench, John Ray — ITV News
Rowena Mason, Henry Dyer, Matthew Weaver — The Guardian
- Biggest Tory donor said looking at Diane Abbott makes you ‘want to hate all black women’
- No yawning or fingerprints on doors: the strict rules at Tory donor’s firm
- Revealed: Sunak flown to Leeds for private tour of Frank Hester’s office weeks after £5m donation
Samantha Poling, Eamon T. O Connor, Anton Ferrie, Shelley Jofre — BBC Disclosure
Scoop of the Year
Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse — The Times, The Sunday Times, Hardcash Productions and Channel 4 Dispatches
Huw Edwards Huw Edwards charged with making 37 indecent images of children, ‘shared on WhatsApp’ — The Sun
Naked photos sent in WhatsApp ‘phishing’ attacks on UK MPs and staff— Politico
No 10 pass for Labour donor who gave £500,000 — The Times and Sunday Times
Labour will add 20% VAT to private school fees within first year of winning power — i
The Nottingham Attacks: A Search for Answers — BBC Panorama
Innovation
Harry Lewis-Irlam, Stephen Matthews, Darren Boyle, Rhodri Morgan — Mail Online: Deep Dive
- Anatomy of a loveless landslide: How Labour won on apathy and division
- Hour by hour, how D-Day unfolded…
- How China could seize Taiwan and spark WW3
Laura Dunn, Katie Lilley-Harris, Ellie Senior, Sherree Younger, Scott Nicholson, Jamie Mckerrow Maxwell — KL Magazine
Niels de Hoog, Antonio Voce, Elena Morresi, Manisha Ganguly, Ashley Kirk — The Guardian
Alison Killing, Chris Miller, Peter Andringa, Chris Campbell, Sam Learner, Sam Joiner — Financial Times
David Dubas-Fisher, Cullen Willis, Paul Gallagher, Richard Ault — Reach Data Unit
- DWP Cold Weather Payment postcode checker – map shows where households are due £25, £50 or £75 boost
- Enter postcodes in this map to see average house prices in your area
- Cheapest places in Greater Manchester to buy petrol as RAC issues fuel price warning
Gabriel Pogrund, Emanuele Midolo, Venetia Menzies, Darren Burchett, Narottam Medhora, Cecilia Tombesi — The Sunday Times
