British Journalism Awards 2024: Full list of this year’s finalists

A montage of the shortlisted scoops of the year at the 2024 British Journalism Awards. Clockwise from top-left: BBC Panorama's Nottingham killings investigation; The Times on Lord Alli; the i on Labour's plans for VAT on private schools; The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 on rape allegations against Russell Brand; Politico's scoop on the Westminster honey trap; and The Sun's scoop about indecent images charges against Huw Edwards.

Press Gazette is honoured to announce the winners for the British Journalism Awards 2024.

This year’s British Journalism Awards attracted 750 entries encompassing every major news organisation in the UK.

The finalists are announced today following a three-week process involving 80 independent judges and two days of jury-style meetings.

In order to make the shortlists work has to be revelatory, show journalistic skill and rigour and serve the public interest.

The winners will be announced on 12 December at a dinner in London hosted by Radio 2 presenter and journalist Jeremy Vine.

Details here about how to book tickets.

The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be announced following a second round of judging. The winners of Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award and the Public Service prize will be announced on the night.

Chairman of judges and Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “Without journalism, Boris Johnson would still be prime minister, wronged postmasters would not have a voice and victims of the infected blood scandal would not have a chance of compensation.

“The 2024 British Journalism Awards shortlists celebrate the stories which would not be told without journalists willing to shine a light on uncomfortable truths and publications brave enough to back them up.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter the British Journalism Awards.

“In a media world which is increasingly controlled by a few parasitic technology platforms it is more important than ever to celebrate the publishers willing to invest in and support quality journalism that makes a difference for the better in our world.”

British Journalism Awards 2024 shortlist in full:

Social Affairs, Diversity & Inclusion Journalism

Natasha Cox, Ahmed El Shamy, Rosie Garthwaite — BBC Eye Investigations

Jessica Hill — Schools Week

Sasha Baker, Valeria Rocca — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Rianna Croxford, Ruth Evans, Cate Brown, Ed McGown, Tom Stone, Ed Campbell, Karen Wightman — BBC Panorama

Daniel Hewitt, Imogen Barrer, Mariah Cooper, Reshma Rumsey — ITV News

Louise Tickle — Tortoise Media

Abi Kay — Farmers Weekly

Joshua Nelken-Zitser, Ida Reihani, Kit Gillet — Business Insider

Features Journalism

Sophie Elmhirst — 1843 magazine, The Economist and The Guardian

Jenny Kleeman — The Guardian

Sirin Kale — The Guardian

Zoe Beaty — The Independent

Inderdeep Bains — Daily Mail

David James Smith — The Independent

Fiona Hamilton — The Timesy

Barbara McMahon — Daily Mail

Local Journalism

Abi Whistance, Joshi Herrmann, Kate Knowles, Mollie Simpson, Jothi Gupta — Mill Media

Richard Newman, Jennifer O’Leary, Gwyneth Jones, Chris Thornton — BBC Spotlight

Sam McBride — Belfast Telegraph

Chris Burn — The Yorkshire Post

Jane Haynes — Birmingham Mail and Birmingham Mail/Post

Wendy Robertson — The Bridge

The Bridge newsletter

Health & Life Sciences Journalism

Rebecca Thomas — The Independent

Fin Johnston — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Hannah Barnes — The New Statesman

Robbie Boyd, Eamonn Matthews, Steve Grandison, Ian Bendelow, Sophie Borland, Katie O’Toole, Islay Stacey, Ali Watt, Frances Peters — Quicksilver Media for Channel 4 Dispatches

Ellie Pitt, Cree Haughton, Justina Simpson, Ellie Swinton, Patrick Russell, Liam Ayers — ITV News

Martin Bagot — Daily Mirror

Hanna Geissler — Daily Express

Crime & Legal Affairs Journalism

Sue Mitchell, Rob Lawrie, Joel Moors, Winifred Robinson, Dan Clarke, Philip Sellars, Tom Brignell, Mom Tudie — BBC

Gabriel Pogrund — The Sunday Times

Mike Sullivan, Jerome Starkey, Mike Ridley — The Sun

Hannah Summers — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Rianna Croxford, Ruth Evans — BBC Panorama and BBC News

Isobel Yeung, Alex Nott, Esme Ash, Nick Parnes, Alistair Jackson, Matt Bardo, Sarah Wilson — Channel 4 Dispatches

Daniel Finkelstein — The Times

Matthew Syed — The Sunday Times

Will Hayward — WalesOnline/The Will Hayward Newsletter

Kitty Donaldson — i

Frances Ryan — The Guardian

Duncan Robinson — The Economist

Specialist Journalism

Peter Blackburn — The Doctor (by the British Medical Association)

Emily Burt, Ollie Peart, Louise Hill, David Robinson, Rebecca Cooney, Andy Ricketts, Nav Pal, Til Owen — Third Sector

Lucie Heath — i

Deborah Cohen, Margaret McCartney — BMJ/Pharmaceutical Journal

Lee Mottershead — Racing Post

Jessica Hill — Schools Week

Emily Townsend — Health Service Journal

Roya Nikkhah — The Sunday Times

Foreign Affairs Journalism

Christina Lamb — The Sunday Times

Alex Crawford — Sky News

Kim Sengupta — The Independent

Vanessa Bowles, Jaber Badwan — Channel 4 Dispatches

Louise Callaghan — The Sunday Times

Secunder Kermani — Channel 4 News

Gesbeen Mohammad, Brad Manning, Nechirvan Mando, Ghoncheh Habibiazad, Esella Hawkey, Tom Giles, Hafez — ITV

Stuart Ramsay, Dominique van Heerden, Toby Nash — Sky News

Arkady Ostrovsky — 1843 magazine, The Economist

Alexander Martin — The Record from Recorded Future News

Marianna Spring — BBC News

Joe Tidy — BBC News

Amanda Chicago Lewis — 1843 magazine, The Economist

Cathy Newman, Job Rabkin, Emily Roe, Sophie Braybrook, Guy Basnett, Ed Howker — Channel 4 News

Helen Lewis — BBC Radio 4/BBC Sounds

Sam McBride — Belfast Telegraph

Josephine Moulds — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Esme Stallard, Becky Dale, Sophie Woodcock, Jonah Fisher, Libby Rogers — BBC News

Rachel Salvidge, Leana Hosea — The Guardian/Watershed

Guy Grandjean, Patrick Fee, Gwyneth Jones, Chris Thornton — BBC Spotlight Northern Ireland

Sofia Quaglia — The Guardian

Jess Staufenberg — SourceMaterial

Arts & Entertainment Journalism

Mark Daly, Shelley Jofre, Jax Sinclair, Karen Wightman, Hayley Hassall — BBC Panorama

Jonathan Dean — The Times and The Sunday Times

Rachael Healy — The Guardian and Observer

Tom Bryant — Daily Mirror

Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Lucy Osborne — The Guardian and Observer

Clemmie Moodie, Hannah Hope, Scarlet Howes — The Sun

Carolyn Atkinson, Olivia Skinner — BBC Radio 4 Front Row

Rosamund Urwin, Charlotte Wace — The Times and The Sunday Times

New Journalist of the Year

Rafe Uddin — Financial Times

Sammy Gecsoyler — The Guardian

Kaf Okpattah — ITV News, ITV News London

Simar Bajaj — The Guardian, New Scientist

Nimra Shahid — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Venetia Menzies — The Sunday Times

Oliver Marsden — The Sunday Times/Al Jazeera

Yasmin Rufo — BBC News

Sports Journalism

Jacob Whitehead — The Athletic

Oliver Brown — The Telegraph

Simon Lock, Rob Davies, Jacob Steinberg — The Bureau of Investigative Journalism / The Guardian

Jacob Judah — 1843 magazine, The Economist

Riath Al-Samarrai — Daily Mail

Ian Herbert — Daily Mail

Matt Lawton — The Times

Um-E-Aymen Babar — Sky Sports

Campaign of the Year

Caroline Wheeler —The Sunday Times: Bloody Disgrace

Patrick Butler, Josh Halliday — The Guardian: Unpaid Carers

Computer Weekly editorial team — Computer Weekly: Post Office Scandal

David Cohen — Evening Standard: Show Respect

Lucie Heath — i: Save Britain’s Rivers

Hanna Geissler, Giles Sheldrick — Daily Express: Give Us Our Last Rights

Amy Clare Martin — The Independent: IPP Jail Sentences

Martin Bagot, Jason Beattie — Daily Mirror: Save NHS Dentistry

Photojournalism

Thomas Dworzak — 1843 magazine, The Economist

A holiday camp on the shore of Lake Sevan in Nagorno-Karabakh, photographed by Thomas Dworzak for 1843. Picture: Thomas Dworzak 1843/The Economist

André Luís Alves — 1843 magazine, The Economist

Fans attend the concert of a local band in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: André Luís Alves for 1843 magazine/The Economist

Giles Clarke — CNN Digital

Gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier poses for a picture with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in the immediate days preceding the gang takeover of the capital. Picture: Giles Clarke for CNN

Nichole Sobecki — 1843 magazine, The Economist

A woman appears in the featured image for an 1843 magazine article titled “How poor Kenyans became economists’ guinea pigs”. Picture: Nichole Sobecki for 1843 Magazine/The Economist

Dimitris Legakis — Athena Picture Agency

Photo of Swansea police arresting drunk man likened to Renaissance art. Picture: Dimitris Legakis/Athena Pictures via The Guardian

Stefan Rousseau — PA Media

A baby reaches toward the camera, partially blocking an image of Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Media, via Rousseau’s Twitter

Hannah McKay — Reuters

Britain’s King Charles wears the Imperial State Crown on the day of the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, July 17. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Interviewer of the Year

Alice Thomson — The Times

Christina Lamb — The Sunday Times

Laura Kuenssberg — Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, BBC News

Charlotte Edwardes — The Guardian

Nick Ferrari — LBC

Samantha Poling — BBC

Piers Morgan — Piers Morgan Uncensored

Paul Brand — ITV News

Politics Journalism

Jim Pickard, Anna Gross — Financial Times

Pippa Crerar — The Guardian

Rowena Mason, Henry Dyer, Matthew Weaver — The Guardian

Job Rabkin, Darshna Soni, Ed Gove, Saif Aledros, Georgina Lee, Lee Sorrell — Channel 4 News

Beth Rigby — Sky News

Caroline Wheeler — The Sunday Times

Jane Merrick — i

Steven Swinford — The Times

Simon Murphy — Daily Mirror & Sunday Mirror

Ed Conway — Sky News

Tom Bergin — Reuters

Gill Plimmer, Robert Smith — Financial Times

Siddharth Philip, Benedikt Kammel, Anthony Palazzo, Katherine Gemmell, Sabbah Meddings — Bloomberg News

Anna Isaac, Alex Lawson — The Guardian

Danny Fortson — The Sunday Times

Online Video Journalism

Alex Rothwell, Alastair Good, Yasmin Butt, Pauline Den Hartog Jager, Jack Feeney, Federica De Caria, Kasia Sobocinska, Stephanie Bosset — The Times and The Sunday Times

Andrew Harding — BBC News

Mohamed Ibrahim, Owen Pinnel, Mouna Ba, Wael El-Saadi, Feras Al Ajrami — BBC Eye Investigations

Tom Pettifor, Matthew Young, Daniel Dove — Daily Mirror

Lucinda Herbert, Iain Lynn — National World Video

Reem Makhoul, Robert Leslie, Clancy Morgan, Amelia Kosciulek, Matilda Hay, Liz Kraker, Dorian Barranco, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, Erica Berenstein, Yasser Abu Wazna — Business Insider

Piers Morgan — Piers Morgan Uncensored

Ben Marino, Joe Sinclair, Veronica Kan-Dapaah, Petros Gioumpasis, Greg Bobillot — Financial Times

Investigation of the Year

Scarlet Howes, Mike Hamilton, Alex West, Victoria Newton, James Slack — The Sun

Rosamund Urwin, Charlotte Wace, Paul Morgan-Bentley, Esella Hawkey, Imogen Wynell Mayow, Alice McShane, Florence Kennard, Ian Bendelow, , Victoria Noble, Alistair Jackson, Sarah Wilson, Geraldine McKelvie — The Sunday Times, The Times, Hardcash Productions, Channel Four Dispatches Investigations Unit

Alex Thomson, Nanette van der Laan — Channel 4 News

Paul Morgan-Bentley — The Times

Ruth Evans, Oliver Newlan, Leo Telling, Sasha Hinde, Hayley Clarke, Karen Wightman — BBC Panorama

Job Rabkin, Darshna Soni, Ed Gove, Saif Aledros, Georgina Lee, Lee Sorrell — Channel 4 News

Holly Bancroft, May Bulman, Monica C. Camacho, Fahim Abed — The Independent and Lighthouse Reports

Daniel Hewitt, Imogen Barrer, Isabel Alderson-Blench, John Ray — ITV News

Rowena Mason, Henry Dyer, Matthew Weaver — The Guardian

Samantha Poling, Eamon T. O Connor, Anton Ferrie, Shelley Jofre — BBC Disclosure

Scoop of the Year

Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse — The Times, The Sunday Times, Hardcash Productions and Channel 4 Dispatches

Huw Edwards Huw Edwards charged with making 37 indecent images of children, ‘shared on WhatsApp’ — The Sun

Naked photos sent in WhatsApp ‘phishing’ attacks on UK MPs and staff— Politico

No 10 pass for Labour donor who gave £500,000 — The Times and Sunday Times

Labour will add 20% VAT to private school fees within first year of winning power — i

The Nottingham Attacks: A Search for Answers — BBC Panorama

Innovation

Harry Lewis-Irlam, Stephen Matthews, Darren Boyle, Rhodri Morgan — Mail Online: Deep Dive

Laura Dunn, Katie Lilley-Harris, Ellie Senior, Sherree Younger, Scott Nicholson, Jamie Mckerrow Maxwell — KL Magazine

Niels de Hoog, Antonio Voce, Elena Morresi, Manisha Ganguly, Ashley Kirk — The Guardian

Alison Killing, Chris Miller, Peter Andringa, Chris Campbell, Sam Learner, Sam Joiner — Financial Times

David Dubas-Fisher, Cullen Willis, Paul Gallagher, Richard Ault — Reach Data Unit

Gabriel Pogrund, Emanuele Midolo, Venetia Menzies, Darren Burchett, Narottam Medhora, Cecilia Tombesi — The Sunday Times

