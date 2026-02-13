Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
February 13, 2026

News diary February 16-22: Covid inquiry enters final stage, Baftas, Chinese New Year

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Pamela Anderson at the Baftas in February 2025. Picture: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock
The tenth and final part of the ongoing UK Covid‑19 Inquiry, titled “Impact on society”, begins on Monday, and will explore the impact of Covid on the population of the UK with a particular focus on key workers, the most vulnerable, the bereaved, mental health and wellbeing. The inquiry will hear evidence between 16 February and 5 March.

Throughout the week, key economic data from the UK and US is released, covering employment, wages and inflation in the former while the States’ Q4 GDP is released on Friday.

Finally, the Baftas closes off the week on Sunday, seeing stars of the TV and film industry awarded for recent on-screen performances.

Leading the week

Monday (February 16):  Covid-19 inquiry Module 10 hearings begin; Nigel Farage rally in Romford.

Olympic highlights: men’s slalom, featuring the final Games for Dave ‘the Rocket’ Ryding; pair figure skating; women’s freestyle skiing, featuring Team GB’s Kirsty Muir; women’s short track speed skating; and women’s ice hockey semifinals.

Tuesday (February 17): Employment and wage data released; Gisèle Pelicot memoir published; Chinese New Year.

Olympic highlights: two-man bobsleigh featuring Team GB’s Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence; men’s freestyle skiing; women’s snowboard slopestyle, with Mia Brookes looking to become Team GB’s first Olympic champion on snow; speed skating.

Wednesday (February 18): Inflation data released; Mark Zuckerberg may testify in California social media addiction lawsuit; Danish King Frederik X visits Greenland.

Olympic highlights: women’s slalom; women’s freestyle skiing, featuring Chinese five-time Olympian Xu Mengtao; short track speed skating; men’s snowboard slopestyle; men’s ice hockey quarterfinals.

Thursday (February 19): Trump’s Board of Peace holds inaugural meeting; Yvette Cooper chairs UN Security Council discussions on Sudan and the Middle East; London Fashion Week begins.

Olympic highlights: women’s single figure skating, where reigning world champion Alysa Liu is looking to become Team USA’s first gold medal-winner in the event in 24 years; women’s ice hockey gold medal game; men’s speed skating.

Friday (February 20): Public sector finances data released; Scottish Conservatives conference begins; US Q4 GDP.

Olympic highlights: men’s curling; freestyle skiing, featuring 19-year-old world champion Finley Melville Ives; speed skating; men’s ice hockey semifinals.

Saturday (February 21): Six Nations: Wales v Scotland, England v Ireland.

Olympic highlights: men’s curling gold medal game, where Team GB would hope to win their first gold since 1924 if they advance to the final; freestyle skiing, featuring Beijing 2022 medallist Eileen Gu from China and Team GB’s Zoe Atkin; men’s ice hockey bronze medal game; speed skating.

Sunday (February 22): BAFTAs; Six Nations: France v Italy; Winter Olympics concludes.

Olympic highlights: four-man bobsleigh, with Germany’s Francesco Friedrich looking to become the first athlete to win five Olympic bobsleigh golds; women’s curling gold medal game, which Team GB won in 2022; men’s ice hockey gold medal game closes the Olympics.

Also look out for…  

February 16  

Aria Thorpe post-mortem report due

Timothy Busfield arraigned on child sex offence charges

Danish Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad at Policy Exchange event

Bondi Beach attack hearing on naming victims

February 17  

Tony Blair documentary airs on Channel 4

Champion’s League knockout stages begin incl. Benfica v Real Madrid rematch

‘Ring of Fire’ annular solar eclipse

Shrove Tuesday

February 18  

Parole hearing for Al-Qaeda operative Rangzieb Ahmed

Employment Rights Act union and industrial action measures take effect

Women’s UCL second legs incl. Arsenal v OH Leuven, Real Madrid v Paris FC

Ash Wednesday

February 19

India hosts Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence

Verdict in former Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial

Funeral directors sentenced for neglecting bodies found in Gosport funeral home

February 20

Hearing in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeal

Latest shareholders’ deadline in Paramount hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Charli xcx ‘The Moment’ mockumentary released

February 21

Annie Awards

MLS season openers

February 22  

Parliamentary election in Laos

Key statistics, reports and results  

February 16  

Rightmove House Price Index

Japan Q4 GDP

February 17  

IFS report on Scottish government funding

UK productivity flash estimate

Tony Blair Institute report on AI as public infrastructure

Political donations statistics

Canada inflation

Results from: Carrefour, Devon Energy, Antofagasta, Medtronic, BHP Group

February 18  

Cornwall energy price cap forecast

Private rent and house price statistics

IEA State of Energy Innovation report

US Fed minutes

Results from: Glencore, BAE Systems, Liberty Global, OXY, eBay

February 19

Healthy life expectancy in England and Wales

Annual breast screening programme statistics

Quarterly knife crime figures

Staff at higher education institutions 2024/25

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Centrica, Walmart, Klarna, Repsol, Accor, Airbus, Renault, Mondi, Rio Tinto

February 20  

UK retail sales

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions statistics

UK flash PMI

Fitch sovereign review of the UK

US personal income & outlays

Results from: Anglo-American, Anglo-Gold Ashanti, Orano

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

