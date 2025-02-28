News diary 3-9 March: Guardian vs Noel Clarke trial, BBC bosses grilled

Noel Clarke arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday 29 January 2025. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (March 3): High Court hears Jes Staley case over FCA ban; Covid inquiry begins hearings into procurement; Mobile World Congress opens.

Tuesday (March 4): Donald Trump address to US Congress; Tim Davie at committee session on work of the BBC; US tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese imports due to begin.

Wednesday (March 5): PMQs; Andrew Bailey and Karen Pierce at committee sessions; China’s NPC plenary meeting opens.

Thursday (March 6): Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited to EU special leaders’ summit on security and Ukraine.

Friday (March 7): Japan-UK foreign and economic ministers’ meeting expected; Jerome Powell addresses Chicago Booth Monetary Policy Forum.

Saturday (March 8): Guinness Six Nations round four; International Women’s Day.

Sunday (March 9): Canadian Liberal Party leadership election; ICC Champions Trophy final.

Also look out for…

March 3

Channel deaths inquiry begins

High Court trial in Noel Clarke’s case against The Guardian

Swiss corruption appeal hearing begins for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini

SpaceX Starship eighth orbital test flight

March 4

Rachel Reeves answers Treasury questions in the Commons on growth, taxation and public borrowing

China’s ‘Two Sessions’ opens

Arsenal and Aston Villa play Champions League round of 16 first legs

Pancake Tuesy

March 5

Teen sentenced for murder of mum and siblings in Luton

Rishi Sunak’s Political Thinking interview airs

Indian foreign minister speaks at Chatham House

Liverpool plays Champions League round of 16 first leg

March 6

Sadiq Khan participates in People’s Question Time in Haringey

US Russia/Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg speaks at CFR

IM-2 lunar mission due to land on the Moon

Crufts

March 7

South Carolina carries out first firing squad execution since 2010

SXSW opens

New Lady Gaga album released

60 years ago: Bloody Sunday (Selma)

March 8

Western Australia state elections

Special Olympics World Winter Games opens

March 9

England faces Italy in the Six Nations

Pope Francis traditionally celebrates first Sunday of Lent

Key statistics, reports and results

March 3

Euro area inflation

UK manufacturing PMI

CBI monthly growth indicator

March 4

OBR Spring forecast round

BRC shop price index

NHS Scotland waiting times

International Narcotics Control Board annual report

South Africa Q4 GDP

Results from: Saudi Aramco, CrowdStrike, abrdn, Target

March 5

Statistics on working and workless households

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales figures

OECD consumer price indices

Results from: Bayer, Atos

March 6

ECB and Turkey interest rate decisions

Quarterly figures on GP workforce

Results from: Lufthansa, Getlink, Costco, Air France KLM

March 7

Halifax house price index

BRC economic monitor

US unemployment figures

EU Q4 GDP and unemployment

Brazil Q4 GDP

March 9

China consumer price index

Deadline for CMA report into GBTC/CWT merger

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

