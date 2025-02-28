News diary 3-9 March: Guardian vs Noel Clarke trial, BBC bosses grilled

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (March 3): High Court hears Jes Staley case over FCA ban; Covid inquiry begins hearings into procurement; Mobile World Congress opens.
Tuesday (March 4): Donald Trump address to US Congress; Tim Davie at committee session on work of the BBC; US tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese imports due to begin.
Wednesday (March 5): PMQs; Andrew Bailey and Karen Pierce at committee sessions; China’s NPC plenary meeting opens.
Thursday (March 6): Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited to EU special leaders’ summit on security and Ukraine.
Friday (March 7): Japan-UK foreign and economic ministers’ meeting expected; Jerome Powell addresses Chicago Booth Monetary Policy Forum.
Saturday (March 8): Guinness Six Nations round four; International Women’s Day.
Sunday (March 9): Canadian Liberal Party leadership election; ICC Champions Trophy final.
Also look out for…
March 3
Channel deaths inquiry begins
High Court trial in Noel Clarke’s case against The Guardian
Swiss corruption appeal hearing begins for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini
SpaceX Starship eighth orbital test flight
March 4
Rachel Reeves answers Treasury questions in the Commons on growth, taxation and public borrowing
China’s ‘Two Sessions’ opens
Arsenal and Aston Villa play Champions League round of 16 first legs
Pancake Tuesy
March 5
Teen sentenced for murder of mum and siblings in Luton
Rishi Sunak’s Political Thinking interview airs
Indian foreign minister speaks at Chatham House
Liverpool plays Champions League round of 16 first leg
March 6
Sadiq Khan participates in People’s Question Time in Haringey
US Russia/Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg speaks at CFR
IM-2 lunar mission due to land on the Moon
Crufts
March 7
South Carolina carries out first firing squad execution since 2010
SXSW opens
New Lady Gaga album released
60 years ago: Bloody Sunday (Selma)
March 8
Western Australia state elections
Special Olympics World Winter Games opens
March 9
England faces Italy in the Six Nations
Pope Francis traditionally celebrates first Sunday of Lent
Key statistics, reports and results
March 3
Euro area inflation
UK manufacturing PMI
CBI monthly growth indicator
March 4
OBR Spring forecast round
BRC shop price index
NHS Scotland waiting times
International Narcotics Control Board annual report
South Africa Q4 GDP
Results from: Saudi Aramco, CrowdStrike, abrdn, Target
March 5
Statistics on working and workless households
UK services PMI
SMMT car sales figures
OECD consumer price indices
Results from: Bayer, Atos
March 6
ECB and Turkey interest rate decisions
Quarterly figures on GP workforce
Results from: Lufthansa, Getlink, Costco, Air France KLM
March 7
Halifax house price index
BRC economic monitor
US unemployment figures
EU Q4 GDP and unemployment
Brazil Q4 GDP
March 9
China consumer price index
Deadline for CMA report into GBTC/CWT merger
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
