January 26, 2026

News diary 26 January – 1 February: Meta results, Australian Open finals, Grammy Awards

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Meta and Facebook logos.
Results from tech giants Meta, Apple, Samsung and Microsoft are set to be released this week, indicating the current status of the global technology sector.

In sporting news, the men’s and women’s final of the Australian Open will be held on Friday and Saturday respectively.

And the spotlight shifts to music on Sunday as the Grammys celebrate the biggest achievements of the past year.

Meanwhile, one story set to dominate headlines during the week is Keir Starmer’s anticipated travel to China, which comes after the government’s approval of the country’s mega-embassy in London and with the prime minister’s approach to international security under intense scrutiny. Downing Street hasn’t announced dates yet, but reporting suggests Starmer is expected in Beijing and Shanghai from 29-31 January. A trip to Japan is expected to follow over the weekend.

Leading the week

Monday (January 26): Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood publishes Policing White Paper; Darren Jones and Dan Jarvis quizzed by Joint Committee on National Security; Germany hosts North Sea Summit.

Tuesday (January 27): John Healey questioned on work of the Ministry of Defence; Donald Trump delivers speech on the economy in Iowa; BAFTA nominations announced.

Wednesday (January 28): Archbishop of Canterbury’s confirmation of election ceremony; Keir Starmer takes Prime Minister’s Questions; First Fed interest rate decision since the announcement of a criminal investigation into Jerome Powell.

Thursday (January 29): Sadiq Khan questioned by London assembly members on draft budget; Women’s semifinals at the Australian Open.

Friday (January 30): Debate on the assisted dying bill continues in the House of Lords; Men’s semifinals at the Australian Open; UEFA Champions League knockout stage draw.

Saturday (January 31): Australian Open women’s final.

Sunday (February 1): West Midlands Trains services nationalised; Australian Open men’s final; GRAMMY Awards.

Also look out for…

January 26

French National Assembly debates social media ban for under-15s

DWP Qs in the House of Commons

Minnesota court considers injunction request over ICE surge

UN Security Council debates the rule of law and international security

January 27

Narendra Modi hosts EU-India Summit

US withdrawal from Paris Climate Change Agreement takes effect

Jury selection begins in California case against social media companies

Holocaust Memorial Day

January 28

Anthony Williams in court over LNER train stabbings

Marco Rubio appears at Senate hearing on Venezuela

Meta, Microsoft and Tesla release quarterly results

One month ago: Iran protests began

January 29

Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales

DBT Qs in the Commons as Starmer expected to begin China trip

European Commissioners discuss migration/asylum strategy

Apple and Samsung release quarterly results

January 30

Sentencing for Eton College teacher guilty of child sex offences

Hearing for Hashem Abedi charged over incident at HMP Frankland

US short-term funding resolution expires

England v Sri Lanka first T20 fixture

January 31

Premier League season continues

February 1

Alcohol duty increases

OPEC+ Eight meeting

General elections in Costa Rica

Women’s Champions Cup final

Key statistics, reports and results:

January 26

Scottish GDP

CBI monthly growth indicator

Centre for Cities Outlook 2026

Results from: Ryanair

January 27

Health Survey for England 2024

Joseph Rowntree Foundation poverty report

Foreign Direct Investment 2024

BRC shop price index

Results from: Boeing, General Motors, UPS, American Airlines, UnitedHealth Group, RTX Corporation

January 28

Police workforce in England and Wales

Ofcom adults’ media literacy tracker 2025

UCAS End of Cycle applicant figures

Canada and Brazil interest rate decisions

Results from: Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, IBM, ASML, Starbucks, AT&T, General Electric

January 29

Youth justice and offender management statistics

SMMT automotive production

NHS Winter SitReps

Monthly figures on GP appointments and NHS staff

Ireland Q4 GDP

South Africa interest rate decision

Results from: Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Mastercard, easyJet, Southwest Airlines, ING, Comcast, Roche, Lockheed Martin

January 30

EU and Hong Kong Q4 GDP

Property transactions in the UK

Bank of England money and credit

Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Nomura, Verizon, Colgate-Palmolive

January 31

China manufacturing PMI

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

