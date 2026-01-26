News diary 26 January – 1 February: Meta results, Australian Open finals, Grammy Awards

Results from tech giants Meta, Apple, Samsung and Microsoft are set to be released this week, indicating the current status of the global technology sector.
In sporting news, the men’s and women’s final of the Australian Open will be held on Friday and Saturday respectively.
And the spotlight shifts to music on Sunday as the Grammys celebrate the biggest achievements of the past year.
Meanwhile, one story set to dominate headlines during the week is Keir Starmer’s anticipated travel to China, which comes after the government’s approval of the country’s mega-embassy in London and with the prime minister’s approach to international security under intense scrutiny. Downing Street hasn’t announced dates yet, but reporting suggests Starmer is expected in Beijing and Shanghai from 29-31 January. A trip to Japan is expected to follow over the weekend.
Leading the week
Monday (January 26): Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood publishes Policing White Paper; Darren Jones and Dan Jarvis quizzed by Joint Committee on National Security; Germany hosts North Sea Summit.
Tuesday (January 27): John Healey questioned on work of the Ministry of Defence; Donald Trump delivers speech on the economy in Iowa; BAFTA nominations announced.
Wednesday (January 28): Archbishop of Canterbury’s confirmation of election ceremony; Keir Starmer takes Prime Minister’s Questions; First Fed interest rate decision since the announcement of a criminal investigation into Jerome Powell.
Thursday (January 29): Sadiq Khan questioned by London assembly members on draft budget; Women’s semifinals at the Australian Open.
Friday (January 30): Debate on the assisted dying bill continues in the House of Lords; Men’s semifinals at the Australian Open; UEFA Champions League knockout stage draw.
Saturday (January 31): Australian Open women’s final.
Sunday (February 1): West Midlands Trains services nationalised; Australian Open men’s final; GRAMMY Awards.
Also look out for…
January 26
French National Assembly debates social media ban for under-15s
DWP Qs in the House of Commons
Minnesota court considers injunction request over ICE surge
UN Security Council debates the rule of law and international security
January 27
Narendra Modi hosts EU-India Summit
US withdrawal from Paris Climate Change Agreement takes effect
Jury selection begins in California case against social media companies
Holocaust Memorial Day
January 28
Anthony Williams in court over LNER train stabbings
Marco Rubio appears at Senate hearing on Venezuela
Meta, Microsoft and Tesla release quarterly results
One month ago: Iran protests began
January 29
Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales
DBT Qs in the Commons as Starmer expected to begin China trip
European Commissioners discuss migration/asylum strategy
Apple and Samsung release quarterly results
January 30
Sentencing for Eton College teacher guilty of child sex offences
Hearing for Hashem Abedi charged over incident at HMP Frankland
US short-term funding resolution expires
England v Sri Lanka first T20 fixture
January 31
Premier League season continues
February 1
Alcohol duty increases
OPEC+ Eight meeting
General elections in Costa Rica
Women’s Champions Cup final
Key statistics, reports and results:
January 26
Scottish GDP
CBI monthly growth indicator
Centre for Cities Outlook 2026
Results from: Ryanair
January 27
Health Survey for England 2024
Joseph Rowntree Foundation poverty report
Foreign Direct Investment 2024
BRC shop price index
Results from: Boeing, General Motors, UPS, American Airlines, UnitedHealth Group, RTX Corporation
January 28
Police workforce in England and Wales
Ofcom adults’ media literacy tracker 2025
UCAS End of Cycle applicant figures
Canada and Brazil interest rate decisions
Results from: Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, IBM, ASML, Starbucks, AT&T, General Electric
January 29
Youth justice and offender management statistics
SMMT automotive production
NHS Winter SitReps
Monthly figures on GP appointments and NHS staff
Ireland Q4 GDP
South Africa interest rate decision
Results from: Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Mastercard, easyJet, Southwest Airlines, ING, Comcast, Roche, Lockheed Martin
January 30
EU and Hong Kong Q4 GDP
Property transactions in the UK
Bank of England money and credit
Results from: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Nomura, Verizon, Colgate-Palmolive
January 31
China manufacturing PMI
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
